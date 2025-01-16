Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Nora Topicals / Pexels
Wellness

ICYMI, You Can Make Your Own Wellness Gummies At Home (& Here Are 8 Recipes To Try)

Gabriele Barrocas

In the constantly changing world of wellness, DIY wellness gummies have taken the stage all across social media, captivating all kinds of health and wellness enthusiasts with their creativity and convenience. These homemade treats are delicious and a fun way to pack essential nutrients into your morning routine. 

From immune-boosting elderberry gummies to antioxidant and caffeine-rich matcha bites, these DIY gummies allow you to customize your health regimen while skipping the artificial additives found in store-bought versions. 

Not only that, but making your own gummies is cost-effective and an enjoyable way to prioritize wellness daily. These bite-sized health boosters are perfect for those with busy schedules, offering a quick alternative to swallowing huge pills or powders. Ready to upgrade your wellness game? Check out these eight wellness gummy recipes from TikToks from TikTok that everyone is on about. 

Elderberry Immune Boosters

Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, these gummies are great for keeping your immune system strong. Make sure to include the elderberry syrup and honey!

@unboundwellness

Elderberry syrup gummies 💜 i loveeee having these on hand for my fam! #easyrecipe #healthyrecipes #winterrecipes #healthyliving #elderberrysyrup

♬ Real Love Baby – Father John Misty
Turmeric and ginger gummies

Turmeric and ginger gummies are excellent in supporting your body with anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting goodness. Add these to your daily wellness routine for vibrant health both inside and outside. 

@enchantedeco.com

— Ginger, Turmeric, Black Pepper: These work magic together. Ginger helps reduce weight, lower cholesterol levels, improve brain function, solve indigestion issues, and manage period pains. Turmeric helps maintain heart health, decrease symptoms of depression, lower blood sugar levels, improve skin health, and prevent eye diseases —Seamoss is a super food. It contains 92 minerals and their are endless benefits. It is one of the best plant sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for health, and especially so for the heart and cardiovascular system. It also supports gut health and digestion as well as so many other things. — Grass fed beef gelatin helps repair the gut lining by strengthening and protecting the mucous membrane layer of the stomach and is a key ingredient in helping to restore a leaky gut. This has so many health benefits…priming the immune system, improving digestion and mood and reducing inflammation in the body. #gingerandtumeric #seamossbenefits #beefgelatin #healingwithfood #beneficialfoods

♬ Out of My League – Fitz and The Tantrums
Vitamin C Citrus Gummies

Vitamin C gummies are a popular and tasty way to boost your daily intake of this essential vitamin and provide numerous benefits, including strengthening your immune system. 

@theconsciousnutritionist

Reply to @matchacreatives vitamin c gummies at home 🍊 #pcosdiet #vitaminc #gelatin #traditionalfoods

♬ Lollipop – The Chordettes
Magnesium Calming gummies

These gummies are absolutely perfect for supporting relaxation, reducing stress, and promoting overall well-being.

@bearenger

Sleepy Girl Gummies 😴🍒 for the best night’s sleep Details – 3/4 cup pure tart cherry juice – 1/2 cup coconut water – Pinch of salt – 2-3 servings magnesium powder – 1/4 cup grass-fed gelatin powder 1. Mix together tart cherry juice, coconut water, salt, magnesium powder, and grass-fed gelatin. 2. Let the gelatin bloom and heat mixture over low heat to dissolve. Once everything is combined, pour into a container and let’s set in the refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight. 3. Cut into cubes and 😉 #healthyrecipes #foodasmr #easyrecipe

♬ original sound – blipstudio
Collagen beauty gummies

These gummies are more than just a beauty supplement – they’re a great way to support your overall health, especially your skin. You could also include vitamin C, which is in many collagen gummies in stores. 

@juliaizhealth

sipping bone broth as I post this 😌 #collagen #guthealth #guthealing

♬ original sound – Julia Iz | Yoga + Health
Ashwagandha gummies

Adaptogens like ashwagandha take time to build up in your system so make sure to take them daily to see benefits. These ashwagandha gummies are a tasty way to support your mental clarity and overall balance. I will definitely be adding these to my self-care toolkit today.

@motherhensprek

#ashwagandhagummies

♬ original sound – motherhensprek
spirulina detox

Take these gummies daily to enjoy the benefits of spirulina for detox and overall health. You can add these to your routine for a tasty way to cleanse and revitalize your body.

@kos

Looking for a low-sugar treat with no tricks? These Superfood Gummy Bears are for you! 🧸 @plantyou #plantbased #gummies #kosprotein #plantyou

♬ original sound – KOS – KOS Superfoods
Matcha gummies

If you’re new to matcha, maybe start with one gummy to see how your body reacts to the caffeine over time. Add these to your daily routine for a health-conscious upgrade!

@clare_easton_

These are such an easy and DELICIOUS way to get some feel good ingredients into your belly daily. All measurements and ingredients listed in the video xx #matcha #gummies #gelatin #gelatinefood #guthealth #guthealthmatters

♬ sonido original – SONIDOS LARGOS

Remember that your homemade gummies should be refrigerated. So, be sure to place them in an air-tight container for up to two weeks!

