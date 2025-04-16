40 Dirty Icebreakers That Turn Small Talk Into Hookup Potential

When you’re on a date, or flirting with that special someone, it can get a little intimidating to break the ice and dive into deeper (wink) waters — but I have some dirty icebreaker questions that can melt it. Yes, while a freaky icebreaker question can definitely be a bit forward, there’s something totally sexy about putting your desires out there (but, like, only if the other person is receptive to it).

Flirting is an art, and playing coy can only get you so far. And when it comes to taking things to the next level (and into the bedroom, or the floor — I don’t judge), it’s best to not beat around the bush. So, after you’ve established that you’re down to get hot and heavy, asking a dirty icebreaker question is the perfect way to segue into your next activity, hooking up.

But how do you ask a dirty question without ruining the mood? And how do you even come up with one to ask in the first place? Don’t fear, you’ve come to the right place. I’ve come up with 40 dirty icebreaker questions that you can ask your date, your partner, or even your situationship in the middle of the night — because is there anything hotter than going for what you want?

40 Dirty Icebreaker questions:

What’s your guilty pleasure in the bedroom? Have you ever had a dirty dream about me? Are you more dominant or submissive in bed? What’s your secret turn-on that people wouldn’t expect? Ever had sex in a public place? Where? If we were alone right now, what would you want to do to me? Do you like dirty talk, or are you more of a silent type? What’s your go-to move when you’re trying to seduce someone? What’s something you’ve always wanted to try but haven’t yet? Lingerie or nothing at all — what’s your vibe? Ever filmed yourself during sex? What’s the wildest place you’ve ever hooked up? Would you rather have morning sex or late-night action? If I blindfolded you, what would you want me to do next? What’s one word that gets you instantly turned on? Are you a tease or the one getting teased? What’s your biggest bedroom flex? If we played strip poker, how fast do you think you’d lose? Do you like it slow and sensual or fast and rough? What’s your favorite body part to kiss — or be kissed? Ever tried roleplay? What character did you play? What’s your go-to sex playlist track? Are you more of a biter or scratcher? Do you like being told what to do, or do you prefer doing the telling? Ever had a one-night stand you couldn’t stop thinking about? What’s something totally innocent that turns you on? Do you like watching or being watched? Can you tell how someone kisses just by looking at them? If I whispered something naughty in your ear right now, what would you want it to be? Do you like it with the lights on or off? Would you ever go skinny dipping on a dare? If we were in bed right now, where would your hands be? What’s one dirty fantasy you’ve never told anyone? Ever been caught in the act? What happened? What’s your ultimate seduction technique? Have you ever used food during foreplay? Do you like giving oral, receiving, or both? What’s your go-to “get them in the mood” line? If you had 10 minutes with me alone, what would happen? Your bedroom or mine?

Oh, I’m just blushing thinking about it.