Everything You Need To Know About Cora’s 2025 Change The Cycle Scholarship

College students have to think about a lot — exams, demanding schedules, fitting in self-care, work, finances, and — yup — periods. And while there’s the obvious stress of getting your period before a big event, there’s also the stress of affording quality, non-toxic period care products.

On Aug. 18, period care brand Cora opened applications for their 2025 Change the Cycle Scholarship, which seeks to support students who are passionate about expanding access to period care, protecting reproductive rights, and combating the stigma around periods. And if this sounds like you, consider this your sign to apply.

Cora is a woman-owned brand dedicated to raising awareness and putting an end to period poverty — which is, essentially, the inability or difficulty in accessing menstrual hygiene products due to financial strain, location, or other barriers. Offering pads, tampons, liners, reusable discs and cups, and period underwear, Cora’s products are made from 100% organic cotton and free of chemicals such as chlorine, rayon, pesticides, and dioxins. But sustainability isn’t where Cora stops: With each Cora purchase, the brand provides period products and body literacy resources to folks that often go without access.

You might be shocked to know that college students are among those impacted by period poverty. According to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, 24% of college students have experienced period poverty — making it harder for students to focus on exams, internships, or other opportunities.

For the second year in a row, Cora is giving back ($50,000 to be exact) in the form of the Change the Cycle Scholarship. So, if you’re the type of student who’s looking for a scholarship with a purpose, then look no further: Here’s what you need to know about the Change the Cycle Scholarship — from who can apply to when the winners will be announced.

Who can apply to Cora’s Change the Cycle Scholarship?

High school seniors or current college students enrolled in an accredited post-secondary program (such as two-year and four-year colleges, universities, vocational-technical, and trade schools) are eligible to apply for the Change the Cycle Scholarship. Students from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., are also able to apply.

How much is the Scholarship?

The Change the Cycle Scholarship is awarded to five students, each winning $10,000. Additionally, each scholarship recipient will receive a free year’s supply of Cora products. Cora will also donate free period care to the winners’ schools.

How do I apply to the Cora Change the Cycle Scholarship?

You can apply to the Cora Change the Cycle Scholarship directly on Cora’s website. The application includes answering one question via video recording, and writing short answers to two additional prompts. Applications for the Cora Change the Cycle scholarship close on Sept. 26 at 11:59 PM PST.

When will the winners of the scholarship be announced?

Winners of the Change the Cycle Scholarship will be announced on Oct. 11, which is also International Day of the Girl. So, if you’re interested, get started on your application today!