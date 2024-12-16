15 First Message Ideas For Bumble BFF (Because It’s Intimidating AF)

Making friends never seems to get much easier, no matter how old you get. Don’t worry, though: there’s an app for that. Bumble BFF is built for finding platonic friendships instead of romantic or sexual partners, harnessing all the usual profile and swiping features of traditional dating apps to do so. After you’ve edited your profile, linked your Spotify, and swiped right on someone who did the same for you — what now?

The next step is usually starting a conversation over the messaging section, but how do you even begin to do that? Coming up with Bumble BFF opening lines can be almost as difficult as finding a person to do so with, but these first message ideas are designed to give you a simple spark to get the conversation between you and your future bestie started.

From getting a read on petty debates to better understanding the personality of your match, questions are usually the way to go to start things off. Consider what’s most interesting to you as well, since opening the conversation means that the question is pretty likely to be turned back to you. Using specific details related to their profile is always a good first move, but if the profile is lacking, here are some other suggestions.

15 Bumble BFF opening lines:

What’s your favorite thing to do on a Friday night? I saw you like to read! Got any good book recs for me? Do you have a favorite place for coffee in the city? OK, your vibes are immaculate. Cats or dogs? Do you have a favorite movie/book? What are you watching lately? Did your Spotify Wrapped surprise you? Need to know where you got your [article of clothing] in the [number] photo! What’s your Roman Empire? Is that [a recognizable bar, restaurant, park in your city]? I love it there! If you could go anywhere in the world, where would you go and why? I saw you’re into [yoga, climbing, etc.], we should take a class together sometime! I love to [cook/bake] too — what’s your favorite thing to make? What’s most important to you in a friend?

Filling out that text bubble doesn’t have to be so intimidating. Make sure to read through profile details for other inspiration! If there’s an artist you enjoy, maybe ask about concerts, or if there’s a book you’ve been meaning to read, you can ask for their thoughts. Take the pressure off and embrace a bit of the unknown by taking as big or little as a risk as you’d like. The friendships will come.