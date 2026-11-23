Forget beauty deals and clothing sales — this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I’m on the hunt for something… buzzier: a good sex toy. We all know that Black Friday is the time to buy the items you’ve had your eye on at their lowest prices all year, so why not use some coin to treat yourself? After all, these Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026 sex toy sales are too good to pass up.

Sex toys — especially good sex toys — can get pretty expensive. Seriously, your classic rabbit vibrator can cost you more than your monthly grocery bill (in this economy!). But on Black Friday, sexual wellness brands are offering major sales on best-selling, premium sex toys. And with deals up to 80% off, now is the time to retire your tried-and-true bullet vibrator that dies after five minutes and buy that sex toy that’s been on your wishlist. (Or, if you’re a sex toy newbie, consider this your sign to start your collection off right.)

So, whether you’re looking to buy a toy for yourself, your partner, or your sex-positive bestie, consider this your sign to click “purchase.” Here are five Black Friday and Cyber Monday sex toy sales to have on your radar.

Hello Nancy Sex toys don’t have to be intimidating — they can be fun! Hello Nancy is known for making toys that are cute, approachable, and just the right amount of whimsical. And for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can get up to 50% off sitewide. From an avocado-shaped clitoral massager to a tennis ball-inspired suction toy, don’t miss your chance to get a quality sex toy at an unbeatable price. View this post on Instagram Le Wand Le Wand is running two major sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and they’re good. From now through Nov. 25, the site is offering 50% off all wand massagers as part of its early Black Friday sale. And it’s not just wand massagers on sale: From Nov. 26 through Dec. 2, Le Wand’s official Black Friday sale offers 80% off the entire site. b-Vibe Similar to Le Wand, b-Vibe is running two huge sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The early Black Friday sale (now through Nov. 25) offers 40% off the entire site, and the official Black Friday sale (Nov. 26 through Dec. 2) offers 80% off sitewide. Dame For toys that are aesthetic, approachable, and pleasure-packed, Dame is the go-to. And for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, its sales are worth the buzz. From now through Dec. 2, Dame is offering 20% off all sex toys (excluding the Aer), offering major discounts on some of the most premium toys in the game. View this post on Instagram FemmeFun If aesthetic sex toys are your vibe (hah!), then FemmeFun is a great site to check out. From now through Nov. 26, the site is running a BOGO 50% deal on all toys. Then, from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30, you can get 30% off the entire site.

Happy shopping, bestie!