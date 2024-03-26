These Podcasts Are Here To Help You Heal Post-Breakup

OK, we all know that breakups are tough. Whether it was mutual or one-sided, whether you saw it coming or not, breakups are breakups — and they can be hard to get past. You might already have a go-to for the post-breakup headspace: a movie, book, playlist, ice cream flavor, or Taylor Swift album… but have you considered adding a podcast to the mix? With the increase in podcasts over the past couple of years, there are quite a few relationship-focused (or relationship-adjacent) podcasts to listen to after a breakup.

Depending on the mood you’re in, you might be looking for something funny or serious, or even something reassuring or more in-depth. So, I took the time to gather some of the best podcasts out there to help you get used to the idea of being back out there — or the idea of stepping back from “out there” for a bit. From podcasts focusing on the dating world and apps to podcasts focused on daily habits, many of these podcasts aim to shift the focus from relationships with significant others to the relationship you should pursue with yourself.

So, if you’re looking for something to listen to on your walk to class, or something to help you through the heartbreak, here are the five best podcasts to listen to after a breakup.

Dateable If your breakup has left you perplexed about dating in general — you’re not alone. In this podcast with high-energy hosts Yue Xu and Julia Krafchick, you’ll learn about the state of dating today and how you can engage in healthier relationships—including your relationship with yourself. With full episodes and 20-minute episodes called “#brunchtalk,” there’s a variety of lengths to try out of these two talking through all the things that life might throw at you. Sis, You’re Doing OK The title of this podcast might be enough to offer some reassurance if you’re still going through it. Hosted by Desirée Matthews, this podcast evokes the feeling of a trusted mentor sitting down to talk you through things over coffee. With a Christian basis and emphasis on getting through the tough times safely and being okay, listen to this if you’re in the mood for something more low-key using storytelling, advice, and questions. Why Won’t You Date Me? Hosted by the comedian Nicole Byer, each episode of this podcast features an interview with a different guest, featuring comedians, to actors, to drag queens. As you’d expect of a podcast hosted by a comedian, Why Won’t You Date Me? is a great pick-me-up podcast full of humor and conversation. Despite its title, this isn’t an all-relationships-all-the-time podcast. Byer engages her guests like they’re old friends, which makes for an easy listen if you need something that engages the good, the bad, and the ugly with some laughter. Seeing Other People Podcast host Ilana Dunn is here to help you navigate dating life. A former employee of Hinge, Dunn presents a podcast that embraces the unknown and the reality of making mistakes in dating life. From storytelling-focused episodes by occasionally anonymous guests to interviews for advice from experts, this podcast examines best dating practices along with explorations of self-esteem and expanding the timeline. Pretty Much Done This is a podcast about putting yourself first. Hosted by Julia Mazur, another former dating app employee (Tinder), each week’s episode of this podcast is with a different guest, from dating coaches to influencers. In order to recenter yourself as you return to the single life, it’s important to think about the ways you could (and should) prioritize your development in order to build better relationships — romantic or otherwise. Her interviews are a little more low-key, so if you want a positive interview podcast that’s a little less high-energy than some of the other podcasts on this list, you might try this one out.

Any of these podcasts might be a nice assurance that very few people have it all together, as the stories vary from unexpectedly heartwarming to hilariously horrible. Remember to take as much time as you need in the post-breakup and the pre-return phase of your life. Ask yourself about the lessons you’ve learned — and maybe use one of these podcasts to learn a couple more lessons before dating begins again.