Searchlight Pictures
ICYMI, Andrew Scott Is Starring In A Spicy Erotic Audio Series

Hollie David

For fans of Fleabag‘s “Hot Preist,” Sherlock, enemies to lovers, or historical romance, we have good news for you. Andrew Scott’s Quinn audio, The Queen’s Guard, is here — and it’s so good. Seriously, just like Compromised, I’m about to have this on repeat all summer long.

Quinn’s The Queen’s Guard, which came out on May 16, is a new project from the erotic audio app Quinn. In this series, Scott plays Robb, the right-hand man and guard for a cruel tyrant queen. There is a resistance movement forming against the queen led by Mira, played by the audience. Robb and Mira have a history and must tackle their feelings of love for each other. While Robb most often deals with his feelings of loyalty to the queen.

Scott is an actor known for his roles on the stage and screen in shows such as Sherlock Fleabag, Ripley, and the movie All of Us Strangers. He gained more notoriety after he played “Hot Priest” in Fleabag. This isn’t the first audio project Scott has been a part of recently, where he was in Audible’s production of George Orwell’s 1984 alongside Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy, and Cynthia Erivo. Honestly, I’ll listen to Scott’s voice any day, and in any way.

There have been a lot of reactions to the erotic series online — it seems as though the entire internet is in heat. For the most part, though, Quinn users can barely keep in their excitement.

This is your reminder that hot people consume ethical porn… and use the Quinn app, obviously. Oh, and Quinn? Thank you for your service.

When does THe Queen’s Guard Episode 2 come out on Quinn?

So far, only episode 1 of The Queen’s Guard is available on Quinn. However, you’ll be the first to know when episode 2 hits the app. Listening party, anyone?

