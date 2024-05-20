ICYMI, Andrew Scott Is Starring In A Spicy Erotic Audio Series

For fans of Fleabag‘s “Hot Preist,” Sherlock, enemies to lovers, or historical romance, we have good news for you. Andrew Scott’s Quinn audio, The Queen’s Guard, is here — and it’s so good. Seriously, just like Compromised, I’m about to have this on repeat all summer long.

Quinn’s The Queen’s Guard, which came out on May 16, is a new project from the erotic audio app Quinn. In this series, Scott plays Robb, the right-hand man and guard for a cruel tyrant queen. There is a resistance movement forming against the queen led by Mira, played by the audience. Robb and Mira have a history and must tackle their feelings of love for each other. While Robb most often deals with his feelings of loyalty to the queen.

Scott is an actor known for his roles on the stage and screen in shows such as Sherlock Fleabag, Ripley, and the movie All of Us Strangers. He gained more notoriety after he played “Hot Priest” in Fleabag. This isn’t the first audio project Scott has been a part of recently, where he was in Audible’s production of George Orwell’s 1984 alongside Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy, and Cynthia Erivo. Honestly, I’ll listen to Scott’s voice any day, and in any way.

There have been a lot of reactions to the erotic series online — it seems as though the entire internet is in heat. For the most part, though, Quinn users can barely keep in their excitement.

LISTENING TO ANDREW SCOTT WHISPER TO ME I’M ABOUT TO CRASH MY CAR QUINN pic.twitter.com/bO65g6EYt8 — morgs (@_spunkyfunky) May 16, 2024

ANDREW SCOTT WORKING FOR QUINN pic.twitter.com/QWUdIxrDiQ — Kris (@misswhiddless) May 13, 2024

so that andrew scott ep on quinn pic.twitter.com/DrmpVbUe5B — m⁷ (@jhcseoks) May 17, 2024

EVERYBODY SHUT UP! ANDREW SCOTT IS ON QUINN pic.twitter.com/pz7KFYPiij — Aristytole (@GadScylla) May 14, 2024

This is your reminder that hot people consume ethical porn… and use the Quinn app, obviously. Oh, and Quinn? Thank you for your service.

all my homies want to buy the quinn app because of andrew scott telling us spicy stuff — léna (@rebelrogueone) May 20, 2024

i hope whoever got andrew scott to record for quinn is having a great day — tayla 🪩 (@tobesofolklore) May 20, 2024

can’t believe quinn audio got andrew scott to do a feature… this is wild — jess (@wastelandjess) May 12, 2024

ANDREW SCOTT ON QUINN?????? pic.twitter.com/vHvqogGYaH — 𝔟𝔦𝔩𝔩𝔶 𝔩𝔬𝔬𝔪𝔦𝔰 𝔰𝔱𝔞𝔫 𝔞𝔠𝔠𝔬𝔲𝔫𝔱 (@b0hemianrapcity) May 13, 2024

ANDREW SCOTT ON QUINN?!??! Running to redownload stat 🤭🤭🤭 — Cheyann ❤️ (@ShellyLahey) May 13, 2024

When does THe Queen’s Guard Episode 2 come out on Quinn?

So far, only episode 1 of The Queen’s Guard is available on Quinn. However, you’ll be the first to know when episode 2 hits the app. Listening party, anyone?