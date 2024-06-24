Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
70+ Alphabet Date Ideas To Add To Your Relationship’s Bucket List

Gabriele Barrocas

Bored with your usual dates? Don’t know what to do besides going out for dinner or spending the evening by the couch? It’s hard to think of some great dates on the spot, so maybe it’s time you tried Alphabet Dating. Mix up your romantic nights out and add some spontaneity. All you have to do is pick a letter or follow the order of the alphabet and build a date around that letter. 

Alphabet Dating is a fun and creative way to keep your relationship exciting. It adds an element of adventure as you explore new activities together. Plus, it’s a fantastic way to break out of your routine and discover new places, hobbies, and interests with your partner. It’s about creating memories and trying new things and the possibilities are endless.

Here are some Alphabet Dates to spice things up a bit. I even included some for the difficult letters (I didn’t forget about you, Q.) You can also use this as a guide and spend time with your partner making your own Alphabet Date list: you can take turns picking the letter and coming up with creative date ideas, making each outing a surprise. Alphabet Dating is sure to bring a fresh and exciting twist to your dating life, I promise!

Alphabet Date Ideas: A

  • Arcade
  • Amusement park
  • Art classes
  • Apple picking

Alphabet Date Ideas: B

  • Boat day
  • Brunch
  • Bakery
  • Bumper cars 

Alphabet Date Ideas: C

  • Concert
  • Cooking class
  • Ceramics
  • Comedy club 

Alphabet Date Ideas: D

  • DIY craft night
  • Drive-in movie
  • Drag show
  • Day trip

Alphabet Date Ideas: E

  • Escape room
  • Explore a new area
  • Exercise class

Alphabet Date Ideas: F

  • Flea market
  • Fondue date
  • Film festival
  • Farmers market

Alphabet Date Ideas: G

  • Go-kart racing
  • Golfing
  • Game night
  • Goat yoga

Alphabet Date Ideas: H

  • Hot Yoga
  • Happy Hour
  • Hot tub
  • Horseback riding

Alphabet Date Ideas: I

  • Ice skating
  • Improv show
  • Indie film festival
  • Ice cream

Alphabet Date Ideas: J

  • Jet ski
  • Jenga
  • Jazz Club

Alphabet Date Ideas: K

  • Karaoke
  • Kickboxing
  • Kite surfing
  • Kite flying

Alphabet Date Ideas: L

  • Line dancing
  • Live music
  • Laser tag
  • Library date
Alphabet Date Ideas: M

  • Musical
  • Monopoly
  • Mini golf
  • Mani/pedis

Alphabet Date Ideas: N

  • Nightclubbing
  • NBA game
  • Night swimming
  • Netflix night

Alphabet Date Ideas: O

  • Opera
  • Open Mic Night
  • Obstacle course
  • Observatory

Alphabet Date Ideas: P

  • Pottery
  • Painting
  • Pickleball
  • Paddleboarding

Alphabet Date Ideas: Q

  • Quesadillas and margs
  • Quiz night
  • Quadruple date
  • Quiet time

Alphabet Date Ideas: R

  • Ramen date
  • Roller skating
  • Racing
  • Rodeo

Alphabet Date Ideas: S

  • Stargazing
  • Swimming
  • Street fair

Alphabet Date Ideas: T

  • Theater
  • Taco night
  • Trivia night
  • Tennis match

Alphabet Date Ideas: U

  • Ultimate frisbee
  • Unwind
  • Underground bar/speakeasy

Alphabet Date Ideas: V

  • Volunteer
  • Volleyball
  • Vintage shopping
  • Video games

Alphabet Date Ideas: W

  • Wine tasting
  • Water park
  • Workout
  • Wakeboarding

Alphabet Date Ideas: X

  • Xbox tournament
  • X-Men marathon
  • X-Files binge

Alphabet Date Ideas: Y

  • Yoga
  • “Yes” to everything night
  • Yard sale hopping
  • Yacht cruise

Alphabet Date Ideas: Z

  • Zoo
  • Zip-lining
  • Zumba class
  • Zero-gravity flight

By choosing some of these alphabet dates, you can keep things exciting. Coming up with new date ideas can be a pain but I’ve got your back. No more lazy nights on the couch!

