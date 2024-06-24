70+ Alphabet Date Ideas To Add To Your Relationship’s Bucket List

Bored with your usual dates? Don’t know what to do besides going out for dinner or spending the evening by the couch? It’s hard to think of some great dates on the spot, so maybe it’s time you tried Alphabet Dating. Mix up your romantic nights out and add some spontaneity. All you have to do is pick a letter or follow the order of the alphabet and build a date around that letter.

Alphabet Dating is a fun and creative way to keep your relationship exciting. It adds an element of adventure as you explore new activities together. Plus, it’s a fantastic way to break out of your routine and discover new places, hobbies, and interests with your partner. It’s about creating memories and trying new things and the possibilities are endless.

Here are some Alphabet Dates to spice things up a bit. I even included some for the difficult letters (I didn’t forget about you, Q.) You can also use this as a guide and spend time with your partner making your own Alphabet Date list: you can take turns picking the letter and coming up with creative date ideas, making each outing a surprise. Alphabet Dating is sure to bring a fresh and exciting twist to your dating life, I promise!

Alphabet Date Ideas: A

Arcade

Amusement park

Art classes

Apple picking

Alphabet Date Ideas: B

Boat day

Brunch

Bakery

Bumper cars

Alphabet Date Ideas: C

Concert

Cooking class

Ceramics

Comedy club

Alphabet Date Ideas: D

DIY craft night

Drive-in movie

Drag show

Day trip

Alphabet Date Ideas: E

Escape room

Explore a new area

Exercise class

Alphabet Date Ideas: F

Flea market

Fondue date

Film festival

Farmers market

Alphabet Date Ideas: G

Go-kart racing

Golfing

Game night

Goat yoga

Alphabet Date Ideas: H

Hot Yoga

Happy Hour

Hot tub

Horseback riding

Alphabet Date Ideas: I

Ice skating

Improv show

Indie film festival

Ice cream

Alphabet Date Ideas: J

Jet ski

Jenga

Jazz Club

Alphabet Date Ideas: K

Karaoke

Kickboxing

Kite surfing

Kite flying

Alphabet Date Ideas: L

Line dancing

Live music

Laser tag

Library date

Alphabet Date Ideas: M

Musical

Monopoly

Mini golf

Mani/pedis

Alphabet Date Ideas: N

Nightclubbing

NBA game

Night swimming

Netflix night

Alphabet Date Ideas: O

Opera

Open Mic Night

Obstacle course

Observatory

Alphabet Date Ideas: P

Pottery

Painting

Pickleball

Paddleboarding

Alphabet Date Ideas: Q

Quesadillas and margs

Quiz night

Quadruple date

Quiet time

Alphabet Date Ideas: R

Ramen date

Roller skating

Racing

Rodeo

Alphabet Date Ideas: S

Stargazing

Swimming

Street fair

Alphabet Date Ideas: T

Theater

Taco night

Trivia night

Tennis match

Alphabet Date Ideas: U

Ultimate frisbee

Unwind

Underground bar/speakeasy

Alphabet Date Ideas: V

Volunteer

Volleyball

Vintage shopping

Video games

Alphabet Date Ideas: W

Wine tasting

Water park

Workout

Wakeboarding

Alphabet Date Ideas: X

Xbox tournament

X-Men marathon

X-Files binge

Alphabet Date Ideas: Y

Yoga

“Yes” to everything night

Yard sale hopping

Yacht cruise

Alphabet Date Ideas: Z

Zoo

Zip-lining

Zumba class

Zero-gravity flight

By choosing some of these alphabet dates, you can keep things exciting. Coming up with new date ideas can be a pain but I’ve got your back. No more lazy nights on the couch!