12 ‘Wicked’ Holiday Gifts For Your Newly-Obsessed Bestie

The magic of Wicked has captivated audiences for nearly two decades. Fans of Broadway and the original Wicked novel by Gregory Maguire have eagerly been awaiting the silver-screen version of the masterpiece. Now that the highly-anticipated Wicked movie has been released, it’s safe to say that it’s lived up to its high expectations, and the obsession is real — which means it’s only right if you’re looking for Wicked holiday gifts for your family, friends, or even yourself this holiday season.

If your bestie has already been a self-proclaimed member — or even a recent addition — to the Wicked fandom, with the holiday season coming up, it’s the perfect time to add some Ozian magic to their lives. From fashion accessories to beauty products and home decor, there are countless ways to give a thoughtful, Wicked-inspired holiday gift. Whether your BFFs are enchanted by Elphaba’s green glow or Glinda’s sparkling glamour, we made the ultimate Wicked holiday gift list to excite both sides of the spectrum. Here are 12 magical Wicked gifts to give this holiday season to bring out your bestie’s alter ego.

r.e.m. Beauty If your bestie is looking to embrace their inner Elphaba, this green highlighter is the perfect beauty product to replicate the Wicked Witch of the West’s iconic glow. The shimmering green adds a magical pop of color to any makeup routine. See On r.e.m. beauty

Republic Records For old-school fans, a vinyl of the Wicked soundtrack is the perfect gift this holiday season. Whether your bestie has a record player or uses it as decor, vinyl is an awesome collectible to keep for long periods of time. Sing along to the songs you love, or display them in your room to add a bit of a unique flair to your space. See On Amazon

Lovelyboutiquecnd on Etsy Add some magic into your style with a Wicked-inspired statement sweater. Etsy is the perfect destination to support small businesses — plus, you’ll find unique products that not many others have. Whether you want to represent Glinda, Elphaba, or both, Etsy has a collection of sweaters to match your desires. See On Etsy

See On Vera Bradley Turn your friends’ worlds into the City of Oz when they use their Wicked tote bag. This bag is perfect for many purposes, ranging from going to the beach to carrying your groceries — and it adds a touch of character to any outfit. See On Vera Bradley

Ditch Market If your bestie wants a subtle nod to Wicked in their everyday lives, a phone case is the perfect option. This green, metallic, bubbly case is a way to add some mystery and fun to your mirror selfies. It can be perceived as just a green phone case, but to Wicked lovers, it’s a subtle nod to the movie. See On Ditch Market

Voluspa Recreate the magical Wicked ambiance in your home with the Pink Goes Good with Green candle set. This set features both a pink Glinda candle with notes of sea salt, candied flowers, and vanilla, as well as a green Elphaba candle with notes of Banyan Tree branches and amber. This candle set is the perfect gift for those who want to switch between Glinda or Elphaba depending on their current vibes. See On Voluspa

ColourPop Recreate Elphaba’s beauty with this eyeshadow palette. This palette features an array of colors, and a mix of mattes and metallics. This is the perfect gift for those who are on a budget, but still want a thoughtful and useful gift. See On Ulta Beauty

Wicked Fight the cold this winter with this Wicked throw blanket. This blanket is the perfect home decor to use for when the Wicked movie is available to watch from your home. There’s a Glinda version, too! See On Target

OPI In need of the perfect manicure? You’re in luck. With the OPI x Wicked xPRESS/ON collection will help you imitate Glinda’s glamour in three whimsical colors: The Best Witch of All (a French tip), Totally Ozmapolitan (red ombre), and Floating Over Oz (silver iridescent polish). With this easy application, you can change your nail color depending on your mood or where you’re going! See On Ulta Beauty

ONE/SIZE This limited-edition makeup brush is inspired by Elphaba’s iconic broom stick. This brush has uniquely shaped fibers that enhance your makeup application process by making blending easier — especially makeup with difficult consistency, such as glitter and shimmer formulas. See On ONE/SIZE

Alex + Ani Nothing says BFFs quite like matching bracelets. Charm bracelets and Wicked are both trending, so put them together to show off your friendship and your love for the new hit movie. This gift is perfect for the friends that bond over their Wicked obsession. Let your friend know how much they’ve changed your life for good. See On Alex + Ani