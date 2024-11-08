These ‘Wicked’ Beauty Collaborations Look Like They Came Straight Out Of Oz

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The countdown to the movie premiere of Wicked has officially begun. The Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway play is one of this year’s most anticipated movies, and it will be out in theaters on Nov. 22. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda, there’s much to be excited for. But, if you can’t wait for Nov. 22 any longer, there’s a lot you can do to pass the time before you head to the theater. A ton of beauty brands have collaborated with the movie, including trending and trusted companies like ONE/SIZE and Conair, all to provide fans with Wicked-themed beauty items perfect for channeling your inner witch. This list rounds up some of the highlights of these collabs, so you can easily find the Wicked products of your dreams.
With these Wicked beauty collabs, fans and beauty-lovers alike will be able to experiment with their looks. Makeup is a great way to express yourself, and through bright pink and daring green shades, you’ll definitely find some new and unique styles. These products will, of course, be great for your outfits at the theater (because, obviously, we’re dressing to theme on Nov. 22), but don’t limit yourself! These are high-quality products that you can certainly wear all year long. Who knows — maybe they’ll even become your next makeup or hair essential.
- OPI x Wicked Nail Lacquer 12 Piece Mini Pack ($50)
-
This 12-pack includes varying shades all inspired by the movie. With green shimmer to baby pink hues, the mini bottles let you experiment with new colors and looks. Bring out your inner nail artist!
- r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Tulip Field Lip Stain ($18)
-
Of course, Ariana Grande’s makeup brand, r.e.m. beauty, is all over the Wicked beauty collabs! This deep purple and lightweight lip stain will have you looking magical all year long.
- Wet Brush Universal Wicked Kit Original Detangler ($18)
-
Choose between an Elphaba green brush, a Galinda pink brush, or purple-shaded brush with this collab. Each brush also comes with hair accessories: a green scrunchie, black bow, or gold hair pins.
- Conair Defying Gravity Plasma Dryer ($70)
-
With three heat and two speed settings, give yourself gravity-defying volume this fall! This hair dryer includes concentrator and diffuser attachments and comes in a gorgeous green and purple shade.
- r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Elphaba Makeup Set ($60)
-
Liquid eyeshadow, blush, lipstick, eyeliner, and lip balm all in Elphaba-approved purple and green shades? Yes, please! This set also comes in Galinda-themed shades as well!
- IT Brushes for Ulta x Wicked Blush and Foundation Makeup Brush Set ($40)
-
This set comes with two brushes — a pink Galinda brush for blush, and a green Elphaba brush for foundation. Both brushes have cute liquid handles filled with glitter and stars, which are sure to add some magic to your makeup collection.
- Beekman 1802 x Wicked Pink Goes Good With Green Moisture Mist ($25)
-
This 2-in-1 formula hydrates and softens skin — perfect for the dry winter months. Simply shake the bottle to swirl its pink and green shades together, and spray on your skin!
- OPI x Wicked xPRESS/ON Collection ($16)
-
Get a salon-level look at home with these press-ons. Coming in red, pink french tip, green marble, and silver iridescent, you’ll be looking glamorous and so on-theme.
- r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Ozdust Eyeshadow Palette ($55)
-
This eyeshadow palette makes it easy to try out new looks and experiment with unique shades. With 12 eyeshadow shades, from light pink to glimmering blue, this palette has something for everyone.
- Tartan + Twine Wicked “So Popular” Round Top Clutch ($20)
-
With all these Wicked beauty products, you may be needing some extra storage. That’s where this makeup bag comes in. You’ll be giving Galinda with this pink bag that’s adorned with the text “So Popular!”
- Scunci Wicked Metallic Dent-Free Clips ($10)
-
These metallic black-and-green clips will keep your hair in place while you glam away. These padded salon clips also won’t leave a mark or feel uncomfortable throughout wear. And if you’re more of a Galinad girl, she has clips, too.
- r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Galinda Glow Drops ($34)
-
This hydrating serum was inspired by Galinda’s bubble! With a pink and crystal glow, you can use it as a highlighter or to add a more glowy and dewy hint to any look.
- Beekman 1802 x Wicked I Look Good in Green Milky Mud Mask ($49)
-
If you’re looking to treat yourself this winter while remaining in proper Wicked attire, this mask is for you! This mud mask will leave your skin feeling bright and clean.
- Conair Pink Perfection Dual Ion Multi-Styler ($70)
-
Curl or straighten your hair with this Galinda-inspired styler. With two heat settings, a folding handle, and a gorgeous pink and iridescent finish, I can’t think of anything better!
- Wella Spellbonding Hair & Nail Repair Kit ($45)
-
This kit — a collaboration between Wella and OPI — includes a mini OPI Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum, a mini Wella Ultimate Repair Miracle Hair Rescue, and a limited-edition pink comb. Who needs magic when you’ve got these products?