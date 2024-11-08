These ‘Wicked’ Beauty Collaborations Look Like They Came Straight Out Of Oz

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The countdown to the movie premiere of Wicked has officially begun. The Hollywood adaptation of the Broadway play is one of this year’s most anticipated movies, and it will be out in theaters on Nov. 22. Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Galinda, there’s much to be excited for. But, if you can’t wait for Nov. 22 any longer, there’s a lot you can do to pass the time before you head to the theater. A ton of beauty brands have collaborated with the movie, including trending and trusted companies like ONE/SIZE and Conair, all to provide fans with Wicked-themed beauty items perfect for channeling your inner witch. This list rounds up some of the highlights of these collabs, so you can easily find the Wicked products of your dreams.

With these Wicked beauty collabs, fans and beauty-lovers alike will be able to experiment with their looks. Makeup is a great way to express yourself, and through bright pink and daring green shades, you’ll definitely find some new and unique styles. These products will, of course, be great for your outfits at the theater (because, obviously, we’re dressing to theme on Nov. 22), but don’t limit yourself! These are high-quality products that you can certainly wear all year long. Who knows — maybe they’ll even become your next makeup or hair essential.