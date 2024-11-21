This Shiz University ‘Wicked’ Merch Is Really Sharp, Don’t You Think?

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If Wicked is the only thing keeping you sane going into the holiday season, same. There is so much to be excited for — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda and Elphaba, the tracklist, the costumes… I could go on. Personally, Wicked has taken over my FYP, Instagram, and life. But, if you want to get even more hype for the movie of the year, or you simply want to rep the movie when you go see it, one creative way to do that is through Shiz University Wickedmerch. Wicked has already collaborated with a bunch of beauty brands like Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Conair, but what about fashion for the iconic school in Oz? Don’t stress — we have that covered, too.
One of my essential pieces year round is always going to be a classic university sweatshirt or tee. And luckily for us, there is no shortage of Shiz University merch, which perfectly encapsulates the vibes of campus life. If you’re unfamiliar with the lore, allow me to explain: Shiz University is the school Galinda and Elphaba attend in the movie, and where the pair meet. If you’re looking for unique merch, Shiz University pieces are an absolute must before you hit the theater on Nov. 22. Just prepare yourself for all the compliments you’re about to get.
- Wicked Shiz Joggers ($55)
These charcoal sweatpants are great for cozy movie nights. Adorned with Shiz University on the leg as well as the Shiz University crest, you’ll be repping the school like a true student.
- Hot Topic Wicked Shiz University Girls Raglan Long-Sleeve Top ($19)
With blue details and lettering combined with the Shiz University crest, this top is giving all the retro college vibes.
- Hot Topic Wicked Elphaba Shiz University Waves Girls Cardigan ($55)
Put an eerie twist on the classic college look with this Elphaba-inspired cardigan. Its gray and black wavy stripes are certainly witchy. Combined with the Shiz logo, you have a spooky studious look.
- Shiz University Alumni Apparel Pullover Hoodie ($31)
Stay cozy all winter long with this Shiz hoodie. With pink and green plus the text Shiz University Alumni, you’ll look straight out of Oz.
- Shiz University Collegiate Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($30)
Keep it simple with this gray long sleeve. Its bold blue lettering simply states “Shiz,” for a very IYKYK look that’s sure to get all the Wicked fans on your campus excited.
- Shiz University T-Shirt ($20)
Available in a variety of colors (although I’d recommend green and pink, obviously), this Shiz University crest T-shirt is great for some casual merch. And the “Dear Old Shiz” text refers to one of the musical’s songs.
- Shiz Sweatshirt Hoodie Embroidered ($40)
With that classic university lettering, how could you go wrong? This embroidered sweatshirt also includes a broom design and comes in green or pink.
- Embroidered Shiz University Sweatshirt ($37)
This sweatshirt sets itself apart with its gorgeous embroidery of Shiz University. Die-hard fans will also know that the text “O, hallowed halls and vine draped walls…” refers back to the musical’s song “Dear Old Shiz.”
- Shiz Elphaba Glinda Glitter Embroidered Sweatshirt ($21)
Made in both an Elphaba style and Galinda style, this glittery Shiz sweatshirt is great for any fan. Plus, the subtle embroidery on the sleeve of Galinda’s wand and Elphaba’s broom is too cute for this world.
- Shiz University Logo Tote Bag ($28)
Sweatshirts aren’t the only ways to rep Shiz — try out a tote bag! Channel your inner Shiz student by using this bag for your books. The text “In Oz We Trust” adds just enough Wicked flare.
- Shiz University Comfort Colors Shirt ($30)
With a quote from “Dear Old Shiz” and a detailed illustration of one of Shiz University’s halls, with this T-shirt, you’re going to be popular.
- Shiz University Logo Sticker ($3)
Rep Shiz wherever you go with this sticker! Put it on your water bottle, the back of your laptop, or your favorite notebook and be reminded of your favorite fictional school.