This Shiz University ‘Wicked’ Merch Is Really Sharp, Don’t You Think?

Sydney Flaherty

If Wicked is the only thing keeping you sane going into the holiday season, same. There is so much to be excited for — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda and Elphaba, the tracklist, the costumes… I could go on. Personally, Wicked has taken over my FYP, Instagram, and life. But, if you want to get even more hype for the movie of the year, or you simply want to rep the movie when you go see it, one creative way to do that is through Shiz University Wickedmerch. Wicked has already collaborated with a bunch of beauty brands like Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Conair, but what about fashion for the iconic school in Oz? Don’t stress — we have that covered, too. 

One of my essential pieces year round is always going to be a classic university sweatshirt or tee. And luckily for us, there is no shortage of Shiz University merch, which perfectly encapsulates the vibes of campus life. If you’re unfamiliar with the lore, allow me to explain: Shiz University is the school Galinda and Elphaba attend in the movie, and where the pair meet. If you’re looking for unique merch, Shiz University pieces are an absolute must before you hit the theater on Nov. 22. Just prepare yourself for all the compliments you’re about to get.

Wicked Shiz Joggers ($55)
Wicked Shiz Joggers
Wicked The Musical Store

These charcoal sweatpants are great for cozy movie nights. Adorned with Shiz University on the leg as well as the Shiz University crest, you’ll be repping the school like a true student.

See On Wicked The Musical Store
Hot Topic Wicked Shiz University Girls Raglan Long-Sleeve Top ($19)
Hot Topic Wicked Shiz University Girls Raglan Long-Sleeve Top
Hot Topic

With blue details and lettering combined with the Shiz University crest, this top is giving all the retro college vibes.

See On Hot Topic
Hot Topic Wicked Elphaba Shiz University Waves Girls Cardigan ($55)
Hot Topic Wicked Elphaba Shiz University Waves Girls Cardigan
Hot Topic

Put an eerie twist on the classic college look with this Elphaba-inspired cardigan. Its gray and black wavy stripes are certainly witchy. Combined with the Shiz logo, you have a spooky studious look.

See On Hot Topic
Shiz University Alumni Apparel Pullover Hoodie ($31)
Shiz University Alumni Apparel Pullover Hoodie
Shiz University Alumni

Stay cozy all winter long with this Shiz hoodie. With pink and green plus the text Shiz University Alumni, you’ll look straight out of Oz.

See On Amazon
Shiz University Collegiate Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($30)
wicked Shiz University Collegiate Long Sleeve T-Shirt
wicked

Keep it simple with this gray long sleeve. Its bold blue lettering simply states “Shiz,” for a very IYKYK look that’s sure to get all the Wicked fans on your campus excited.

See On Amazon
Shiz University T-Shirt ($20)
Theater Nerds Store Shiz University T-Shirt
Theater Nerds Store

Available in a variety of colors (although I’d recommend green and pink, obviously), this Shiz University crest T-shirt is great for some casual merch. And the “Dear Old Shiz” text refers to one of the musical’s songs.

See On Amazon
Shiz Sweatshirt Hoodie Embroidered ($40)
Lovelyboutiquecnd Shiz Sweatshirt Hoodie Embroidered
Lovelyboutiquecnd

With that classic university lettering, how could you go wrong? This embroidered sweatshirt also includes a broom design and comes in green or pink.

See On Etsy
Embroidered Shiz University Sweatshirt ($37)
FrodoGiftShop Embroidered Shiz University Sweatshirt
FrodoGiftShop

This sweatshirt sets itself apart with its gorgeous embroidery of Shiz University. Die-hard fans will also know that the text “O, hallowed halls and vine draped walls…” refers back to the musical’s song “Dear Old Shiz.”

See On Etsy
Shiz Elphaba Glinda Glitter Embroidered Sweatshirt ($21)
TNshopByTam Shiz Elphaba Glinda Glitter Embroidered Sweatshirt
TNshopByTam

Made in both an Elphaba style and Galinda style, this glittery Shiz sweatshirt is great for any fan. Plus, the subtle embroidery on the sleeve of Galinda’s wand and Elphaba’s broom is too cute for this world.

See On Etsy
Shiz University Logo Tote Bag ($28)
ModernintheMix Shiz University Logo Tote Bag
ModernintheMix

Sweatshirts aren’t the only ways to rep Shiz — try out a tote bag! Channel your inner Shiz student by using this bag for your books. The text “In Oz We Trust” adds just enough Wicked flare.

See On Etsy
Shiz University Comfort Colors Shirt ($30)
RemedyPrintCo Shiz University Comfort Colors Shirt
RemedyPrintCo

With a quote from “Dear Old Shiz” and a detailed illustration of one of Shiz University’s halls, with this T-shirt, you’re going to be popular.

See On Etsy
Shiz University Logo Sticker ($3)
Shiz University Logo Sticker
bricecloke02

Rep Shiz wherever you go with this sticker! Put it on your water bottle, the back of your laptop, or your favorite notebook and be reminded of your favorite fictional school.

See On RedBubble
