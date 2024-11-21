This Shiz University ‘Wicked’ Merch Is Really Sharp, Don’t You Think?

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If Wicked is the only thing keeping you sane going into the holiday season, same. There is so much to be excited for — Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Galinda and Elphaba, the tracklist, the costumes… I could go on. Personally, Wicked has taken over my FYP, Instagram, and life. But, if you want to get even more hype for the movie of the year, or you simply want to rep the movie when you go see it, one creative way to do that is through Shiz University Wickedmerch. Wicked has already collaborated with a bunch of beauty brands like Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty and Conair, but what about fashion for the iconic school in Oz? Don’t stress — we have that covered, too.

One of my essential pieces year round is always going to be a classic university sweatshirt or tee. And luckily for us, there is no shortage of Shiz University merch, which perfectly encapsulates the vibes of campus life. If you’re unfamiliar with the lore, allow me to explain: Shiz University is the school Galinda and Elphaba attend in the movie, and where the pair meet. If you’re looking for unique merch, Shiz University pieces are an absolute must before you hit the theater on Nov. 22. Just prepare yourself for all the compliments you’re about to get.