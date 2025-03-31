Mikayla Nogueira is no stranger to the beauty world. As one of the most influential makeup artists and content creators on TikTok, Nogueira has gained millions of followers with her honest reviews and relatable personality. But now, she’s taking her passion for beauty to the next level with the launch of her very own skincare line, POV Beauty. Fans were eager for the debut, and it didn’t take long for the products to sell out completely, leaving many wondering when they’d be able to get their hands on her must-have skin care. So when will POV Beauty restock?

Why is everyone talking about POV Beauty? Nogueira’s transparent approach to skin care combined with her real talk and no-filter attitude resonates with fans who trust her product recommendations. Whether it’s a cleanser, serum, or moisturizer, each product was carefully curated to address everyday skin care needs, making it clear why her line has captured so much attention.

POV Beauty’s debut collection included five thoughtfully-crafted products designed to prep your skin for makeup. The lineup focuses on hydration, barrier protection, and creating a smooth canvas for flawless makeup application. Drip It is a serum that provides deep hydration while giving your skin a natural glow. For an extra boost of moisture, Drench It is a hydrating priming milk that features 60% fermented rice water and peptides to nourish and balance the skin. Whip It is a barrier-boosting moisturizer that helps lock in moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. Glaze It is a gripping primer that ensures your makeup stays in place all day long, giving you a flawless finish. Last but not least, Amp It is a lip treatment designed to prep your lips for color, leaving them soft and smooth. With these five essential products, POV Beauty is all about prepping your skin so that makeup looks its best and lasts longer.

Despite the high demand, the limited stock quickly sold out, leaving many shoppers wanting more. Now, everyone’s asking: When will POV Beauty restock, and how can they be ready for it? While no exact restock date has been announced yet, to keep her customers in the loop, Nogueira has set up a waitlist on the homepage of the POV Beauty website. This waitlist allows fans to sign up with their email addresses to receive timely updates on when the products will be restocked. Whether you missed out on the initial launch or simply want to be among the first to grab your favorites, signing up ensures you’ll be notified as soon as the products are available again.

@mikaylanogueira SOLD OUT! Waitlist is open. Thank you so much… I am so excited for you to experience @pointofview 🤍 ♬ Obsessed and sick – cepsalm

As the excitement around POV Beauty continues to grow, it’s clear that Nogueira has struck a chord with her audience. While fans eagerly await the restock, one thing is certain — POV Beauty is here to stay, and it’s only going to get bigger. Whether you’re already on the waitlist or just discovering the line, it’s worth keeping an eye out for updates so you can be ready when the products are available again. Stay tuned, because the best may be yet to come!