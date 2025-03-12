Since she first graced our FYPs in 2020, Mikayla Nogueira has been winning viewers over with her unique Boston accent and unapologetic approach to makeup glam. Her one-of-a-kind personality and talent helped her gain over 16 million followers on TikTok — the platform where she also happened to announce the debut of her new skin care line, Point of View on March 11.

In a video posted to her official TikTok account, Nogueira shared a 53-second video of her walking up to a table full of regular makeup products. She then slides her arm across to remove the makeup off the table and, from there, reveals the lineup of Point of View. “Much better,” she says before she walks off the screen, and all that’s left is a shot of all five beauty products along with the name and release date.

Here’s more about the story behind Point of View, including the release date and products that’ll be a part of the launch.

When Will Point of View Be Released?

As revealed at the end of the TikTok video, Mikayla Nogueira’s new skincare line will be released directly to consumers on March 26. The brand’s official instagram account, povbeauty, posted a short clip of Nogueira with models in a promo shoot getting ready. The post has already garnered over 20K likes, with the official page has already hitting 100K followers in the first day since going live.

What Point Of View Products Are Part Of The DEbut Line?

Point of View will feature five different products used to prep skin before a makeup routine. The lineup includes:

Drip It: A serum that promotes hydration and glow.

Drench It: A hydrating priming milk containing 60% fermented rice water and peptides.

Whip It: A barrier-boosting moisturizer.

Glaze It: A gripping primer.

Amp It: A lip treatment made to help prep lips for color.

While no prices have been announced just yet, some eagle-eyed fans believe the products will retail within the $25-$40 range.

Why IS MIKAYLA DOING Skin care and Not Makeup?

In another video posted to her TikTok account with the caption “I’ve been saying it,” Nogueira clipped together multiple of her past TikTok videos where she says, “The most important rule of makeup is skin care,” “Skin care before you do your makeup does matter,” and, “The one thing I will never skip when I’m doing my makeup is skin care.” Since the beginning, Nogueira has been preaching that there’s no such thing as a good makeup routine if skin care isn’t involved. Now, she’s talking the talk and walking the walk with the launch of Point of View.

How Long Has Mikayla Been Teasing Point of View?

In an interview with Glossy, Nogueira says she questioned whether she wanted to start a brand, and realized she wanted her legacy to be more than just a social media influencer. “I had built such a strong, incredible community and worked with all the dream beauty brands I aspired to work with. I had partnerships with brands I had never imagined. But I had this lingering question in my mind, like, ‘What’s next?’ From there, Point of View has been in the works for over two years,” she said.

Nogueira shared that fear was her most significant obstacle during those two years. “Can I do this?” she asked herself. “I don’t want to be seen as the next influencer with a beauty brand; I want to build a legacy.”

Point of View will be available on the brand’s official website and TikTok Shop on March 26.