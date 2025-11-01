Here Are 18 Things To Buy This November, From Beauty Finds To Decor

If there’s one month that’s made for shopping, it’s November. Between Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals, and holiday gift drops, it’s the best time of year to treat yourself and get a head start on your holiday shopping before the December rush hits. The November deals are already on fire among all the big box stores no matter if you’re looking for cozy winter fashion, viral beauty finds, or home gifts for the holidays. Plus, right now, Walmart is stacked with trending items that are so good, you’ll want to keep those holiday gifts for yourself.

Pro-tip: Make sure to download the Walmart app before you start shopping. Walmart’s app makes deal-hunting easier than ever. It’s the easiest way to stay on top of the latest sales, check local store availability, and create personalized wishlists for all of your holiday needs.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe, refresh your skin care routine, or give your home a festive makeover, this list has something for you. Here’s everything you’ll want to add to your cart before November ends.

COSRX COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum ($25) As the temperature goes down, it’s important to keep your skin hydrated. This viral K-beauty serum will keep your skin glowing even in the winter months. See On Walmart

MIXSOON MIXSOON Bean Cream ($20) This lightweight moisturizer will give you serious hydration and glass-like skin. Your skin will be left feeling luxurious without the luxury price tag. See On Walmart

Round Lab Round Lab Pine Calming Cica Beauty Mask ($23) This 10-pack of sheet masks are ideal for calming stressed-out, winter-dry skin. Store these soothing masks in your fridge for the ultimate cooling effect. See On Walmart

Mizon Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch ($24) Under-eye patches are the easiest self-care gift ever. These are cooling, de-puffing, and come in a pack of 60 patches to help your skin survive the cold. See On Walmart

Native Native Winter Cashmere Deodorant ($13) This warm, cozy scent blends vanilla and amber for the perfect winter vibe. It’s aluminum-free and gentle on the skin, making it a staple this winter. See On Walmart

Makeup Revolution Revolution Jelly Blush & Highlighter Gift Set ($14) Cute, affordable, and doubles as decor? Say less. This little ornament set holds blush and highlighter shades to give your skin the perfect pop of color this holiday season. See On Walmart

Joyspun Joyspun Women’s Pajama Set ($21) Nothing brings more holiday spirit than a cozy, festive pajama set. These Joyspun pajamas come in a variety of prints and colors, and are perfect for snuggling up and watching your favorite holiday movie. See On Walmart

Ozark Trail Ozark Trail Women’s Hooded Fleece Jacket ($35) This fleece jacket is soft, warm, and perfect for layering on chilly fall mornings. The hood and zip-up style make it an easy grab-and-go piece for errands, hikes, or just staying cozy. See On Walmart

Fung-hwang Fung-hwang Mini Snow Flocked Christmas Tree ($20) Don’t have enough space for a full-size tree? This mini-tree will give you the same holiday vibe as a real tree without taking up as much room. See On Walmart

Holiday Time Holiday Time Ornament Set ($7) These classic ornaments make decorating simple and chic. Plus, they come in a variety of color packs to fit your exact holiday vision. See On Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Better Homes & Gardens Sherpa Throw Blanket ($23) This ultra-soft sherpa blanket is perfect for chilly nights or adding a cozy touch to your couch. Plus, the rich red color will add a holiday pop to any space. See On Walmart

BEAUTYSPACE BEAUTYSPACE Candle Trio Set ($15) This candle trio smells like everything we love about the winter — spices, fresh pine, and ultimate coziness. It’s a simple way to make your home instantly festive. See On Walmart

Glamnetic Glamnetic Press-On Nails ($16) These bold red press-ons give you an instant manicure without having to sit at the salon. They’re easy to apply, long-lasting, and perfect for a last-minute holiday look. See On Walmart

Victoria\’s Secret Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mini Gift Set ($25) A Victoria’s Secret scent set is a gift that always hits. Great for travel, giving to a friend, or keeping in your bag for a mid-day refresh. See On Walmart