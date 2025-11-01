Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Style > Beauty

Here Are 18 Things To Buy This November, From Beauty Finds To Decor

If there’s one month that’s made for shopping, it’s November. Between Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday deals, and holiday gift drops, it’s the best time of year to treat yourself and get a head start on your holiday shopping before the December rush hits. The November deals are already on fire among all the big box stores no matter if you’re looking for cozy winter fashion, viral beauty finds, or home gifts for the holidays. Plus, right now, Walmart is stacked with trending items that are so good, you’ll want to keep those holiday gifts for yourself. 

Pro-tip: Make sure to download the Walmart app before you start shopping. Walmart’s app makes deal-hunting easier than ever. It’s the easiest way to stay on top of the latest sales, check local store availability, and create personalized wishlists for all of your holiday needs. 

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your winter wardrobe, refresh your skin care routine, or give your home a festive makeover, this list has something for you. Here’s everything you’ll want to add to your cart before November ends.

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum
COSRX

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum ($25)

As the temperature goes down, it’s important to keep your skin hydrated. This viral K-beauty serum will keep your skin glowing even in the winter months. 

MIXSOON Bean cream 50ml
MIXSOON

MIXSOON Bean Cream ($20)

This lightweight moisturizer will give you serious hydration and glass-like skin. Your skin will be left feeling luxurious without the luxury price tag. 

Round Lab Pine Calming Cica Beauty Mask
Round Lab

Round Lab Pine Calming Cica Beauty Mask ($23)

This 10-pack of sheet masks are ideal for calming stressed-out, winter-dry skin. Store these soothing masks in your fridge for the ultimate cooling effect. 

Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch
Mizon

Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Gold Eye Gel Patch ($24)

Under-eye patches are the easiest self-care gift ever. These are cooling, de-puffing, and come in a pack of 60 patches to help your skin survive the cold.

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Exfoliating Body Scrub Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie
Dove

Dove Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Body Scrub ($8)

A limited-edition scent that smells like everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dessert? Yes, please. 

Native Winter Cashmere Deodorant
Native

Native Winter Cashmere Deodorant ($13)

This warm, cozy scent blends vanilla and amber for the perfect winter vibe. It’s aluminum-free and gentle on the skin, making it a staple this winter. 

Revolution Jelly Blush & Highlighter Gift Set
Makeup Revolution

Revolution Jelly Blush & Highlighter Gift Set ($14)

Cute, affordable, and doubles as decor? Say less. This little ornament set holds blush and highlighter shades to give your skin the perfect pop of color this holiday season. 

Joyspun Women’s Stretch Velour Notch Collar Long Sleeve Pajama Set
Joyspun

Joyspun Women’s Pajama Set ($21)

Nothing brings more holiday spirit than a cozy, festive pajama set. These Joyspun pajamas come in a variety of prints and colors, and are perfect for snuggling up and watching your favorite holiday movie. 

Ozark Trail Women\'s and Women\'s Plus Hooded Fleece Jacket, Sizes XS-2X
Ozark Trail

Ozark Trail Women’s Hooded Fleece Jacket ($35)

This fleece jacket is soft, warm, and perfect for layering on chilly fall mornings. The hood and zip-up style make it an easy grab-and-go piece for errands, hikes, or just staying cozy.

Jessica Simpson Skyeth Wide Calf Women\'s Boots
Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson Skyeth Wide Calf Women’s Boots ($40)

Sleek, comfy, and affordable. These boots will pull together any outfit, from jeans to sweater dresses. 

Mini Snow Flocked Christmas Tree with Lights
Fung-hwang

Fung-hwang Mini Snow Flocked Christmas Tree ($20)

Don’t have enough space for a full-size tree? This mini-tree will give you the same holiday vibe as a real tree without taking up as much room. 

24-Count Red Shatterproof Multi-Textured Christmas Ornaments
Holiday Time

Holiday Time Ornament Set ($7)

These classic ornaments make decorating simple and chic. Plus, they come in a variety of color packs to fit your exact holiday vision. 

Better Homes & Gardens Red Merlot Embossed Velvet Plush Reverse Sherpa
Better Homes & Gardens

Better Homes & Gardens Sherpa Throw Blanket ($23)

This ultra-soft sherpa blanket is perfect for chilly nights or adding a cozy touch to your couch. Plus, the rich red color will add a holiday pop to any space. 

BEAUTYSPACE Candle Trio Set
BEAUTYSPACE

BEAUTYSPACE Candle Trio Set ($15)

This candle trio smells like everything we love about the winter — spices, fresh pine, and ultimate coziness. It’s a simple way to make your home instantly festive.

Glamnetic Press-On Nails – Red Affair
Glamnetic

Glamnetic Press-On Nails ($16)

These bold red press-ons give you an instant manicure without having to sit at the salon. They’re easy to apply, long-lasting, and perfect for a last-minute holiday look. 

Victoria\'s Secret Fragrance Mist Collection
Victoria\’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret Fragrance Mini Gift Set ($25)

A Victoria’s Secret scent set is a gift that always hits. Great for travel, giving to a friend, or keeping in your bag for a mid-day refresh. 

Women\'s Plaid Winter Scarf Oversized Chunky Knit
Zafoop

Zafoop Women’s Plaid Winter Scarf ($14)

This oversized plaid scarf is the perfect cold-weather accessory — soft, cozy, and absolutely chic. It also comes in a variety of colors to match any winter outfit. 

eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion, Peppermint Cashmere
eos

eos Shea Better Body Lotion in Peppermint Cashmere ($10)

This peppermint lotion smells like a holiday dream — sweet, minty, and perfectly cozy. It’s nourishing, lightweight, and smells like a crisp holiday morning. 

