Sadly, it’s almost time to say goodbye to brat summer, which means it’s time, for many, to shake things up and transition your hair into something more fitting for the cooler months ahead. For all of those with summery blonde hair, that means going a little darker and more earthy for the new season. Or, even if you don’t have super bright hair right now, you still might be feeling a change as you head into fall. And luckily, there’s a new shade trending online right now that may be just the color for you.

On August 8, actress Joey King unveiled the perfect seasonal transition hair color that embraces the bold and edgy characteristics of brat summer, while bringing in a more subtle warmth that evokes autumn. Dimitris Giannetos, the visionary stylist behind King’s now-trending hair color, coined the term “vintage wood” to describe it.

That term feels spot-on for the color it’s describing, which is basically a dark, warm, golden blonde with both lowlights and highlights. The blend of these colors brings depth and dimension to the standard blonde or brunette all-over hair color, making it an excellent choice for those with lighter hair who want to go darker, or those with darker hair who want to go lighter. Either way, it’s a nice look for those who want to make a noticeable change without going too extreme. This shade’s warm, natural undertones make it an ideal transition as the weather cools, offering a subtle yet impactful refresh to your appearance.

How to get the vintage wood hair color

According to Giannetos’ Instagram post about King’s hair transformation, he crafted the look by blending blonde highlights with rich 6.3 Moroccanoil Color Rhapsody Permanent Color lowlights. Giannetos also said he applied a light chocolate blonde toner to complete the transformation, achieving a flawless, sunlit brunette shade with a natural bronze finish.

King’s striking hair color is just one element of her ultimate brat look featured in Giannetos’ Instagram post. Giannetos completed the aesthetic by adding subtle waves with a GHD curling tong and finishing the styling with Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray. The soft bends and added texture seamlessly capture the aesthetic of an effortless party-girl (again, making sure brat summer lives on!) but with a more polished and glamorous twist. It’s also such a subtle color that you can probably wear it with many different types of looks, so feel free to experiment!