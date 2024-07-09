Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Bracelets Are The Accessory Of The Summer, According To TikTok

Accessory girlies, if you’re looking for your next piece of timeless jewelry that combines elegance and simplicity, let me introduce you to the Cape Cod bracelet. This accessory was designed over 50 years ago, but thanks to the coastal auntie aesthetic that’s been all over TikTok, the bracelet has become a favorite among modern fashion enthusiasts who adore its minimalist charm and versatile style.

Originating from the picturesque coastal regions of Massachusetts, the Cape Cod bracelet is a classic piece that dates back to the 1960s. Designed by John Carey, a local jeweler who owned a store called Eden Hand Arts, this bracelet features a smooth, circular band with a distinctive screwball clasp. Typically made from sterling silver or 14-karat gold, it gives “quiet luxury” vibes and has become a staple for those who gravitate toward more low-key styles. The sleek and clean lines of the bracelet make it a versatile piece that can be worn alone or stacked with other bracelets for a more layered look.

What sets the Cape Cod bracelet apart is its timeless appeal. This bracelet has remained popular for decades. Its minimalist design allows it to blend seamlessly with various styles, from casual beachwear to more formal attire.

Where Can You Buy A Cape Cod Bracelet?

Since the design of the bracelet has been around for quite some time, there are plenty of jewelers that have recreated the original piece. However, to get the original Cape Cod bracelet, you must visit Eden Hand Arts, located in Dennis, Massachusetts. The store operates on a seasonal schedule, meaning it’s typically only open during the warm-weather months when the area is most busy with tourists. You also need to reserve tickets online before visiting, so it’s important to plan ahead. 

However, some people have had luck with finding Cape Cod bracelets at plenty of other stores, too.

So, whether you’re looking to channel rich coastal auntie energy or just want to add a touch of something simple and timeless to your summer fits, the Cape Cod bracelet is this season’s must-have.

Starr Washington is a member of the Her Campus National Writer Program, contributing to the lifestyle vertical. She also serves as the President of the Her Campus Chapter at her university. Currently a senior at San Francisco State University, Starr is pursuing a degree in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) with a minor in Africana Studies. Following her undergraduate studies, she plans to pursue an MFA in creative writing. Starr is dedicated to showcasing her blackness in her professional work and is always rooting for black creatives, particularly in film, literature, and travel. In addition to her writing, Starr works at her university’s multicultural center, where she organizes annual events for both the campus and the Bay Area community. She was a speaker at the San Francisco State University Black Studies Origins and Legacy Commemoration, where she had the honor of sitting alongside the founders of the country's first Black Student Union. Starr teaches a course she developed called “Intro to Black Love” within SFSU’s experimental college program. In her rare free time, Starr enjoys chipping away at her TBR list (she finishes one book, then adds three more to the list), writing poetry and fiction, and spending time with her music enthusiast partner and their three-year-old German Shepherd. She is a Scorpio from Michigan.