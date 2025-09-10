You Might’ve Missed This ‘Sabrina’ Reference In The Latest ‘TSITP’ Episode

Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 10 ahead. Can you believe we’re just one episode away from The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 finale? I’ve pretty much given up on trying to predict what’s coming and at this point, literally anything could happen next. But could we be missing some sneaky hints about how it all will end? There’s definitely one thing many viewers might’ve missed — the Sabrina references in the penultimate episode of the show.

In the whirlwind that was Episode 10, we jump ahead a few months into Belly’s not-so-glamorous Parisian life. With a new romantic interest and the unresolved tensions back home, Belly continues to run from her problems and prolong her stay in Paris, taking over her friend’s apartment and securing a new study program to extend her visa into the following year.

While I was just trying to keep up with Belly’s latest questionable decisions, a few eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice this episode’s uncanny parallels to the 1954 film Sabrina.

The Breakdown on Sabrina

The original film — starring Audrey Hepburn, Humphrey Bogart and William Holden — centers around a wealthy chauffeur’s daughter. After studying in Paris for culinary school, she returns home completely transformed — glamorous, sophisticated, and ready to win over the hearts of two wealthy brothers. Sounding familiar?

Get this: Sabrina always had unreciprocated feelings for younger brother and notorious playboy, David. She finally catches his attention after her Parisian glow-up, but his older brother, Linus, disapproves of their romance, thinking it will be bad for the family business. In an attempt to break them up, he starts to fall for her, too. I think I’ve seen this film before.

After Linus realizes he has truly fallen in love with Sabrina and David accepts that Sabrina’s feelings for Linus are real, Linus follows Sabrina to Paris where, naturally, they live happily ever after.

The Sabrina Parallels & Easter Eggs in TSITP Season 3 Episode 10

The Sabrina of it all pic.twitter.com/WA1GOG6FEw — J ✩‧₊˚✧ tsitp spoilers 🍑🌊 (@dustycocoa) September 10, 2025

These plot parallels are certainly no coincidence. In fact, Belly references the movie herself during her phone call with Laurel as she breaks the news that she’ll be staying in Paris, where her new apartment has the same view as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic perch in the film. You can even spot a Sabrina movie poster on the wall of Belly’s first apartment during the New Year’s Eve scene.

Then, finally responding to Conrad’s months-worth of hand-written letters, Belly’s romantic letter-writing moment was more than just a sense of closure and, personally, a sigh of relief — it was a total nod to this scene from Sabrina.

Though Audrey Hepburn’s character was writing to her father rather than a complicated love interest, both are moments of reflection and self-discovery they’ve found in Paris.

In true TSITP fashion, we were left on a cliffhanger — Belly in the hair salon, about to make a dramatic change, following suit to the glamorous transformation motif throughout Sabrina.

What Could This Mean?

spotted the Sabrina Poster on the wall and the endgame is clearer than ever ✨#TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/XseYGBrnXo — 𝓵𝓲𝔃ᯓ★ tsitp spoilers 🐚 (@lizztayyl0r) September 10, 2025

While these uncanny details may just be an artful nod to a classic film and add some fun for fans who love spotting these cinematic winks, could they be foreshadowing anything we can expect from next week’s season finale?

We have just one more week until we find out who Belly will choose for good: Jeremiah, Conrad, new interest Benito or — perhaps the best option — herself.