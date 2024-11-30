These Viral Moment Ugly Holiday Sweaters Are For The Chronically Online Girlies

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
‘Tis the season to embrace the fabulous, the festive, and yes — the downright ugly. Every Christmas, something magical happens: the humble Christmas sweater designs go from just regular trees and ornaments to ugly sweaters full of jokes and flair. These ugly holiday sweaters become the talking points of countless holiday parties, family gatherings, and Instagram photos.
There’s no wrong way to rock an ugly holiday sweater. So, why has this quirky trend become such a beloved part of the season? Simple — it’s fun, it brings people together, and it allows us to show off our unique personalities in a way that no other piece of clothing can. From oversized snowmen to garish reindeer and even twinkling lights, ugly Christmas sweaters are no longer just about embracing the absurd — they’re about celebrating individuality and the joy of holiday spirit in the most eccentric way possible. But, with the numerous TikTok trends and memes of 2024, I think it’s time we bring ugly holiday sweaters based on memes to the forefront. Trust me, once you view these hilarious options, you’ll be saying, “Spectacular! Give me 14 of ‘em right now.”
In a world where fashion can sometimes feel too serious, the ugly holiday sweater reminds us that sometimes, the best accessory is a sense of humor. For the chronically online readers like myself, these ugly holiday sweaters for you!
- Hawk Tuah for Christmas Sweater ($55)
-
Picture this: You walk into the holiday party, and all eyes are on your Hawk Tuah ugly holiday sweater — yes, one with the bizarre, yet totally iconic, phrase splashed across the front. It’s quirky, it’s random, and it’s the perfect conversation starter. Who doesn’t want to know what “Hawk Tuah” means? Whether you’re in on the TikTok joke or just love a good laugh, this sweater proves that holiday fashion doesn’t have to be serious to be fabulous.
- Moo Deng Hippo Ugly Sweater ($41)
-
The It Girl with the bouncy back side. Moo Deng, the playful little hippo from Thailand, has made its way into holiday fashion! The new meme queen has become a global sensation, and will be the cutest accessory to your holiday ‘fit!
- Very Demure, Very Mindful Flamingo Ugly Sweater ($46)
-
Very mindful, very demure, very much in the Christmas spirit. This phase has been in almost everyone’s vocabulary this year. Whether you’re talking amongst your friends about your mindful makeup routine, or talking about how this quote even hit the Kardashians home, this ugly sweater is a must have!
- Tyler the Creator Chromakopia Ugly Sweater ($37)
-
*Singing* Can you feel that fire? Tyler, the Creator’s latest album CHROMAKOPIA has been brought to life with this ugly holiday sweater. With its bold colors and graphic design, it’s a perfect blend of personal style and high-fashion chaos — just like Tyler himself.
- All I Want For Christmas Is Bey Holiday Sweater ($36)
-
This year, TikTok users noticed how every major celebrity often mentions or thanks Beyoncé during notable speeches — even for projects without her involvement. Is it only right we thank her, too? If you’re thanking Beyoncé for the year 2024 as well, this sweater deserves a space in your holiday fashion wardrobe.
- Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Ugly Christmas Sweater ($26)
-
Because of the iconic relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, 2024 became the year that football was no longer about the love of the sport – it was about what Taylor Swift was doing and wearing when she arrived at Arrowhead Stadium. What’s a better way to celebrate their love than with a festive holiday sweater?
- They Not Like Us Kendrick Lamar Ugly Sweater ($35)
-
Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef was a hot topic this year, whether you loved their music or not. Between picking who really won the rap battles to dissecting any and every lyric they put out, you couldn’t go on social media and not see something about these two! But, I think many can agree that Kendrick’s catchy song “They Not Like Us” was considered the championship win. This ugly holiday sweater features his most popular line, making it a standout for any party you walk into!
- Stanley Cup Christmas Sweatshirt ($20)
-
Whether you’re someone who only owns one Stanley cup to show off your favorite color or someone who has an entire collection, there’s no denying that this Stanley Christmas sweater is super cute! Stanley cups became this year’s thirstiest obsession, and the cup probably isn’t going anywhere any time soon.
- Olympic Break Dancing Ugly Christmas Sweater ($36)
-
For the 2024 Olympics, breakdancing was something new. Break dancer Raygun’s competitive dance quickly gained popularity immediately on all social media platforms. One of her iconic dance moves is featured on a holiday sweater this year!
- Santa’s Favorite Brat Ugly Sweater ($50)
-
Everyone was a brat this summer, according to Charli XCX. This sweater channels Charli’s signature “cool girl” vibe while still getting into the holiday spirit. Whether you’re belting out her latest hits or just hanging with friends, this sweater is a standout choice for anyone who wants to make their holiday memorable.
- Wicked The Musical Christmas Sweater ($39)
-
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and their film Wicked have been at the top of the list of things to talk about and look forward to this holiday season. If you’re a fan of the classic Broadway show, this ugly holiday sweater is perfect for you! From its dark emerald green hue and its design of the Wicked Witch of the West, it’s perfect for anyone looking to stand out amongst the crowd.
- Young Thug Jeff Free Ugly Sweater ($18)
-
Fans of Atlanta rapper Young Thug, this is for you. He’s officially home for the holidays! Whether you’re a fan of his, or in love with his No. 1 supporter — the beloved R&B singer Mariah the Scientist — this would be the perfect purchase!