February is around the corner, which means the grocery store aisles are stocked with chocolates, teddy bears, and red and pink roses for any secret admirer to give their valentine. I’d be lying if I said that Valentine’s Day isn’t one of my favorite holidays. An excuse to make paper hearts, chocolate-covered strawberries, and spoil my friends with lovely gifts? Yes please. Love is in the air after all.

Between work, school, and the constantly-busy schedule of a college student, it’s hard for me to find the time to be festive and get excited for these special days on the calendar. However, one of my favorite ways to look and feel festive going into a holiday season is by getting my nails done to match. I scoured the depths of my For You Page on TikTok to find the latest nail trends to give you some inspiration for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’ve already got a valentine, you’re betting on one of Cupid’s arrows, or you plan to stay home to watch the newest season of The Bachelor, here are some adorable Valentine’s Day nails from TikTok to give you an idea of the possibilities for the most underrated time of the year.