February is around the corner, which means the grocery store aisles are stocked with chocolates, teddy bears, and red and pink roses for any secret admirer to give their valentine. I’d be lying if I said that Valentine’s Day isn’t one of my favorite holidays. An excuse to make paper hearts, chocolate-covered strawberries, and spoil my friends with lovely gifts? Yes please. Love is in the air after all.
Between work, school, and the constantly-busy schedule of a college student, it’s hard for me to find the time to be festive and get excited for these special days on the calendar. However, one of my favorite ways to look and feel festive going into a holiday season is by getting my nails done to match. I scoured the depths of my For You Page on TikTok to find the latest nail trends to give you some inspiration for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’ve already got a valentine, you’re betting on one of Cupid’s arrows, or you plan to stay home to watch the newest season of The Bachelor, here are some adorable Valentine’s Day nails from TikTok to give you an idea of the possibilities for the most underrated time of the year.
- Baby Pink Cat Eye Nails
We are starting strong for those who want something subtle but festive. These almond cat eye nails are pearly, pink, and easy on the eyes.
- Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Aura Nails
When it comes to Valentine’s Day, I’m constantly craving strawberries dipped in chocolate. These aura nails inspired by the dessert might be able to satisfy my craving for a stylish and unique nail set.
- Cherry Cola Nails
There’s something about a dark red nail that’s so timeless, making it one of my favorite nail colors. Try this cherry cola-inspired nail color on both long and short nails, and you might discover it’s your new signature shade.
- Pearl Nails
If you’re looking for something simple and classic, these pearly chrome nails are to die for. They’re subtly festive and are stunning nails for your next dinner date, Galentine’s Day party, or at-home movie marathon.
- Chrome Peekaboo Nails
Nothing screams Valentine’s Day like a heart does. These pink nails with a tiny chrome heart are girly and fun, plus they keep your look effortless.
- Red Velvet Cat Eye French Tips
There’s no doubt that French tips have dominated nail trends for the last few years. It’s not only because they are super cute, but also because artists are finding ways to diversify the trend, just like these cat eye French tips that look like crushed velvet.
- Clean Girl White French Tips
With the clean girl trend still as hot as ever, these simple, white French tips with a heart accent nail are on brand for the aesthetic. They’re perfect if you need natural-looking nails for your job or want something subtle and chic.
- Pink Snake Print Nails
I think these might be my favorite design, and the set is versatile for any holiday. You could do a full snake print nail, or French tips like this creator. Either way, you’ll be sure to catch anyone’s eye, and stand out with this exotic design.
- Burgundy Statement Heart Nails
If you’re going to any Valentine’s Day parties or spending the night out with your girls, you have to try these statement heart nails. The glitter polish border is a fun and girly touch, making them sparkle and perfect for a night on the town.
- Pearly Coquette Nails
If you’re obsessed with the coquette aesthetic, you’re going to be obsessed with these pearly pink gemstone nails. The red accent bow really ties them together (pun intended).
- Jelly Heart Nails
These jelly heart nails are channeling bubble gum-flavored jelly beans in the best way possible. This set would make your nails look so good, you’d almost think they were edible.
- Cherry Chocolate Nails
If you’re anything like me, you prefer your nails completely decked out in intricate charms and patterns. These Valentine’s Day-inspired nails have a different design on each nail, and whether you are going for a cherry bomb or a ballet slipper, this set has you covered.
- Hibiscus Flower Nails
These nails are perfect regardless of whatever aesthetic you’re currently into. They’re universally gorgeous, and you’re guaranteed compliments by your friends and classmates.
- Red Velvet Heart Nails
Cat eye nails are getting more creative, and these red velvet hearts are no exception. Use a dark red or pink polish with this hack, and you’ll have your new go-to nails for a romantic date with your valentine.
- Sprinkled Chrome Heart Nails
These nails look exactly like the sprinkles from those Valentine’s Day-themed box cake mixes, and I’m in love with them. The pop of chrome sparkles when it catches the light, and will definitely catch the heart-eyes of your admirer.