These Valentine’s Day Bras Are Perfect For The IBTC

As a tiny but mighty proud member of the IBTC, aka the “itty bitty titty committee,” finding the perfect bra is (literally) a huge struggle. Between gaping cups, awkward padding that looks like it’s doing all the work, or worst of all, stores not carrying anything smaller than a C-cup, shopping for lingerie can feel less like self-care and more like an extreme sport. And when Valentine’s Day rolls around? It really does feel like all of the prettier, on-theme Valentine’s Day bra options only cater to the bigger-chested girlies. Sure, we may not need industrial-strength support, but that doesn’t mean we don’t want something that actually fits, feels cute, and boosts our confidence. Small chests deserve big love!

My fellow IBTC girlies know what I’m talking about — wandering aisle after aisle in the store, holding up bras like a confused game show contestant while silently begging for the universe to say yes, A-cups exist and yes, we want them to look hot, not like we’re wearing a training bra. Now, I’m no expert, but as someone who knows the challenge of finding bras that fit — and don’t come from the kid’s section — a little too well, I’ve racked up (pun fully intended) a couple options that are chic, comfortable and oh-so-Valentine’s-Day-ready. I’d like to think I know a thing or two about finding the perfect bra — at least on the days when I actually wear one. Read on for 14 IBTC-approved bras that will help you show your itty bitties some love this Valentine’s Day.

Pepper Pepper Embroidery Unlined Demi Bra ($78) Pepper is arguably one of the best brands for members of the IBTC. Specifically designed for AA, A, and B-cups, the brand also offers a size quiz and a fit guide for customers to use. This particular bra features floral embroidery that’s fit for love season. See on Pepper

Pink Pink Wink Lightly Lined Plunge Bra ($30) If your plans this Valentine’s Day are a Galentine’s night out, this new release from PINK is the bra for you. Featuring a plunging neckline will sit perfectly under any low-cut tops, it adds just the right amount of coverage. See on PINK

Urban Outfitters Wild Lovers Amara Satin Lace Trim Triangle Bralette ($45) Bralettes will always be an IBTC girl’s best friend. This one comes with a plunging neckline, lace embroidery, and a rosette detail that adds the perfect little touch of romance. Personally, I’d style this under a plain tank and some cozy sweats for a comfortable date with my latest Netflix binge. See on Urban Outfitters

Lounge Lounge Valentina Balcony Bra ($60) This luxe bra was practically made for self-love. Featuring flattering lace cups, a satin bow detail, and some gold hardware, this would make a beautifully romantic addition to your underwear drawer. See on Lounge

Skims SKIMS Fits Everybody Plunge Bra ($54) This list wouldn’t be complete without SKIMS’s bestselling Fits Everybody bra. Boasting a buttery soft feel, innovative cup technology that prevents gaps, and supportive underwire, this bra is an ideal basic to have in your wardrobe. See on SKIMS

Pink PINK Wear Everywhere Lightly Lined Full Coverage T-Shirt Bra ($30) I actually own this bra, and obsessed is an understatement. It’s flattering, provides the perfect amount of push-up, and best of all? It’s comfortable. Plus, the lace looks too good peeking out of a tank top. See on PINK

Aerie Aerie Show Off Daisy Mesh Unlined Bra ($27) This particular bra was actually made for Aerie’s Show Off collection. Sporting adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures, this bra adds a little something extra with its fun daisy print. See on Aerie

Skims SKIMS Logo Picot Scoop Bralette ($24) Sometimes, all a girl needs is a basic bralette that gets the job done. This one is Cupid-approved with its rosette detail and arrowed hearts print. See on SKIMS

Urban Outfitters Out From Under Camilla Lace Triangle Bra ($19) Aside from a classic bralette, triangle bras are another friend of the IBTC girls. This one comes with scalloped lace trim along the cups, a satin bow, and adjustable straps. It’s cozy, it’s intimate, and it’s perfect for love season. See on Urban Outfitters

Adore Me Adore Me Valory Contour Bra ($24) There’s a reason why most of Adore Me’s Valentine’s Day collection is sold out. Not only do they have all kinds of swoon-worthy prints, like this one, but they also offer a variety of wireless options that promise ultimate comfort. See on Adore Me