How To Find Your Personal Interior Design Style In College

When you’re in college, your dorm room or apartment becomes your sanctuary (because yes, you will be that busy) — and it’s important to make sure it’s authentic to yourself and your style. After all, you’ll be there for the next four (totally amazing) years, so why not cultivate a space that brings you joy and comfort?

But finding your own personal design style can be a little overwhelming if you don’t know where to start, and especially when style trends are seemingly moving at hyper speed. So, instead of following the latest crazes (and mistakes, like hanging LED light strips in every room or putting up empty alcohol bottles as decor in the kitchen), take some advice from an interior design student! Her Campus spoke with Mia Gronmeyer, 21, a senior interior design student at Appalachian State University, on how to find your interior design style in college.

Think about your personal style.

Your personal style and interior design style are often similar. According to Mia, you can pull ideas from your wardrobe vibes, but you also have to understand what you want your space to feel like in addition to what you want it to look like. If you’re having trouble getting started, Mia says you should “think about something that defines you as a person, whether it be a movie, a color, or a hobby.” When beginning to design your space, Mia suggests thinking of a theme you would like in your space. “For example, if your favorite color is purple, make sure you add in accent objects that have that color, like a fuzzy carpet, curtains, or pillows.”

Search for ideas on Pinterest and Instagram to find which aesthetic speaks to you.

Curating your interior design style can be a lot easier when you have the right tools to help you. Of course, any kind of visuals are great references, which is why Mia suggests looking on Pinterest and Instagram for inspiration. “Pinterest is definitely the quickest way to get inspo, in my opinion,” Mia says. Dimi Boutselis / Her Campus Mia continues, “Start trying to follow influencers on instagram that resonate in your own style. This goes for fashion and interiors. Using Instagram as a platform for inspiration is a great way to help find your style aesthetic. Just remember to put your own personal flare on things so it becomes unique to you!” For instance, are you obsessed with Emma Chamberlain’s home (because same)? Make sure you’re following her on the gram!

Learn some of the *basic* interior design vocabulary.

Describing your specific interior design style can be a challenge for many. Personally, I’ve loved the organic contemporary style for years, but didn’t discover the exact name of the style until recently! If you’re having trouble pinning down the name of your interior design style, Mia has listed some of the most used terms so you can better describe it. Eclectic: Various design aesthetics Hygge: All things cozy Feng Shui: A welcoming space with good energy Chic: Fashionable Whimsical: Playful Moody: Dark and textural Timeless: Staying away from trends There’s more than just those, though! “Minimalist, traditional, industrial, rustic, bohemian, coastal, and Hollywood glam are all great words to be able to describe your interior decorating style,” Mia adds.

Figure out your budget and stick to it.

When decorating a new space like a dorm or apartment, Mia says that the biggest challenge students face has to do with their budget. “Students should understand that these decorations and furniture are temporary. Once you move out of a dorm you will want to get rid of certain items, as well as buy more once you move into a bigger space,” Mia says. Photo by Alina Vilchenko from Pexels When finding your design style, remember to carefully consider what items you’ll be investing in, and make sure to splurge only on the items you know that you’ll love in the next few years. If you’re designing your first dorm as a freshman, DIYing might even be best!

Be careful about selecting pieces for your dorm or apartment.