You might typically associate Chipotle with burritos and queso, but believe it or not, the brand has also made a name for itself in the beauty industry. In 2024, Chipotle celebrated National Avocado Day by collaborating with Wonderskin and dropping an innovative lip stain. Wonderskin and Chipotle’s Lipotle Wonder Blading Peel & Reveal Lip Stain was an avocado-inspired masque that went on metallic green when applied. But have no fear, the green isn’t permanent. The lippie dries down, allowing the user to peel it off, revealing a universally-flattering nude-pink stain. The stain left behind is said to stay put for up to 10 hours, meaning you can enjoy your chips and guac in peace, without smudges or needing to reapply.

This was a partnership I never saw coming, but I’m so here for it, and so were fellow beauty enthusiasts. When the product first launched, it sold out instantly. The lip kit was Wonderskin’s fastest sell out ever, and prompted thousands of requests to re-stock. And now, that time has come.

Whether you’ve been eyeing the Lipotle since its first drop or if this is your first introduction, get excited, because it’s finally restocking! The coveted collab will be relaunched on Tuesday, July 15, available exclusively on wonderskin.com.

“Fans couldn’t get enough of Lipotle the first time around, and we heard them loud and clear,” said Stephanie Perdue, Chipotle’s Vice President of Brand Marketing in a press release. “Bringing Lipotle back with Wonderskin is a celebration of our communities’ passion for flavor and self-expression.”

But if you’re dying to get your hands on the Lipotle, act fast. According to Wonderskin, they have mutually agreed with Chipotle that this restock will be the lip tint’s last. Once Lipotle sells out, it’s gone for good.

The kit will be $29 (with free shipping) and available to order in the U.S., UK, and Canada. It includes both the Lipotle Lip Stain Masque and the Wonder Blading Activator. According to Wonderskin, the lip stain can be left on for 30 seconds to achieve its signature pinky tint, or 60 seconds for a bolder shade. Before peeling off, the Wonder Blading Activator is sprayed on to lock in the color, ensuring that the pigment won’t budge while you devour your next Chipotle burrito.

So beauty enthusiasts and Chipotle lovers alike, if you’re interested, mark your calendars and set your alarms for Lipotle’s online drop on July 15. This unique, cult-favorite lip stain is one you’ve got to try, and it looks like this is your last chance.