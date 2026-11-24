It’s Thanksgiving week, which means it’s time to visit family and take a much-needed break from the stress of school before finals. But the biggest benefit of Thanksgiving break? It’s truly the Black Friday deals that make this one of the best times of the year. And if you, like me, prefer to shop from the comfort of your own home on Black Friday to avoid running into people you know from high school, then you should definitely check out Uniqlo’s early Black Friday sale. The store has a bunch of markdowns live already, so you can start shopping ASAP.

And Uniqlo truly goes all-out on deals. The brand’s Thank You Event and early Black Friday sale runs through Nov. 26. Plus, if their sales are anything like last year, then they’ll have a second round of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that run the entire week after Thanksgiving.

Whether you’re looking for a new winter wardrobe before it gets too cold or you want to get ahead on your holiday shopping, here’s a roundup of all of the items Uniqlo already has on sale for Black Friday that you can add to your cart.

UNIQLO Padded Utility Short Jacket ($80) If you want to transition your fall outfits for the cooler weather, then this utility jacket is definitely the way to go. Sold in three different colors, this piece is perfect for keeping you warm while you hold on to the last few weeks of autumn. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Warm Pile Lined Wide Sweatpants ($40) Nothing is better during the holidays than being cozy. These wide-legged sweatpants, offered in four different colors, are sure to keep you comfortable all season long. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Souffle Yarn Chunky Stole ($20) The easiest way to elevate any winter outfit is with a chunky scarf. Not only will it keep your neck warm, but it’s also a fantastic accessory that can be styled in countless ways. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Pile Lined Fleece Relaxed Cardigan ($40) If you’re looking for a new layering piece for the colder months, this fleece-lined cardigan is a must-have. The neutral color goes well with pretty much any outfit, and will make everyone you encounter jealous of how cozy you are. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Pleated Culotte ($40) If you’re in need of new pants that don’t sacrifice your comfort, then these are the perfect pair. While still elevated, the wide-leg fit will ensure you stay relaxed all day long. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Brushed Jersey Wide Pants ($40) If the pants above weren’t for you, then these classic trousers definitely will be. They’re simple, but in a way that’ll leave you looking classy and sophisticated rather than boring. Plus, you can easily dress them up or down depending on how you style them. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO HEATTECH Lined Gloves ($20) If you live in a colder area, then gloves are a must. These heated, lined gloves will make sure your hands are warm even when you’re in the middle of a blizzard. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Souffle Yarn Sweater ($40) You can’t go wrong with a classic sweater, and this one is adorable. Made with a soft yarn material and solid in nine different colors, you’ll definitely get a lot of wear out of this all winter long. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Cashmere Sweater Turtleneck ($80) Turtlenecks will always be in, and this cashmere turtleneck sweater is proof. With 10 different colors to choose from, you’ll look effortlessly chic any way you end up styling it. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Mini T-Shirt ($15) Sometimes you just need a solid, basic tee. And seeing as though Uniqlo is known for their stellar basics, this one should definitely be added to your cart. See on Uniqlo

UNIQLO Seamless Down Parka ($150) For those in need of a new winter coat, this puffy parka is the answer to all your problems. It’ll keep you warm, and easily match with any outfit you choose to wear under it. See on Uniqlo