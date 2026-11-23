As much as I look forward to holiday magic, the season definitely comes with its fair share of stress. Between preparing for awkward Thanksgiving dinner table conversations, running into familiar faces from high school around your hometown, and tackling the holiday shopping rush, finding the festive spirit isn’t always as simple as it seems. And honestly, who wants to fight over the last pair of discounted jeans at the mall to top it all off? While Black Friday can bring a little bit of stress — like endless sale stalking and waiting for the best deal — ALO is making holiday shopping a little more joyful by dropping deals super early.

Whether you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping or just checking off a few items on your own personal wishlist, consider this your sign to shop. We rounded up some of the best Alo Black Friday deals for 2026 that deserve a special spot in your online cart ASAP! From the workout set for your new year workouts to that cozy sweatsuit that you’ve been eyeing for years, there are plenty of steals worth shopping. And the best part? So many iconic pieces are already 30% off. So grab your warm cup of coffee and your laptop, and get shopping before your favorites sell out!

ALO Accolade Straight Leg Sweatpant ($96) These sweatpants are a comfy winter staple, and come in 23 different colors. Whether you want to make a set or just add to your sweat collection, these are a closet staple. See On Alo

ALO Cropped Accolade Crewneck ($89) If the sweatpants alone didn’t convince you, make it a set with this equally cozy sweatshirt. There’s no better feeling than strutting around town in your perfect matching set this holiday season. See On Alo

ALO Splendor Bra ($47) Bras and sports bras are something that I’m very particular about, and I can confirm that the Splendor Bra is one of the most comfortable and flattering on the market. With eight different colors to choose from, this would be an easy buy for me if I didn’t already have it. See On Alo

ALO Airbrush High-Waist Heart Throb Legging ($80) Getting into your pilates princess era? You’ll definitely need a pair of reliable, fun, and flattering leggings. These leggings will leave you feeling like an expert even if you’re a pilates beginner. See On Alo

ALO Airbrush Heart Throb Bra ($52) To look extra put-together, you just have to get the matching sports bra! Its flattering shape and contrast lining is too good to pass up. See On Alo

ALO ’90s Claw Clip ($26) I know it’s silly to spend more than $10 on a claw clip, but you have to believe me when I say this is the exception. My ‘90s Claw Clip is always with me, and perfectly holds my hair in place — whether I’m going for a run or doing chores around my home. See On Alo

ALO Softsculpt Precision ¼ Zip Long Sleeve ($82) Great for outdoor runs or even under ski gear, this quarter zip is another essential. Its buttery soft material is enough of a reason to make this purchase. See On Alo

ALO Unisex Half-Crew Throwback Sock ($23) Another accessory that really elevates the whole athleisure look is a pair of branded crew socks. Imagine the cute logo peeking over your sneakers or boots this winter season! See On Alo

ALO Hazy Mock Neck Pullover ($96) To add a chic twist to your warm wardrobe, this mock neck is a perfect addition. The slightly baggy shape and loose funnel neck elevate your typical sweatshirt. See On Alo