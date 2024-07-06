Here’s How You Can Make Your Space Look Like The Trixie Motel (IYKYK)

Get ready to be even more obsessed with Trixie Mattel, the iconic winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, because she’s back in her new show, Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home. This spinoff is a follow-up to last year’s hit where Trixie and her partner, David Silver, bought and revamped a Palm Springs motel. Now, they’re taking on a new challenge — buying and renovating their dream home in LA.

Last night, I tuned into the first episode, and it’s everything you could wish for: hilarious, heartfelt, and full of phenomenal decor ideas. As Trixie and David navigate the ups and downs of homeownership and decorating, you’ll be inspired to bring a Trixie touch to your own space since she was born with this eye for decor (not clinical depression).

The show is quintessentially Trixie, perfectly blending her signature campy charm with her over-the-top style. Fresh off Pride Month, now is the best time to bring some of that Trixie Motel magic into your own space – think ‘70s disco Barbie with a delightful blend of glitter, bold patterns, and retro vibes. Imagine a living room adorned with sequined throw pillows, funky pastel wall art, and a glitzy, oversized mirror ball to tie it all together. It’s all about making your space as fabulous and fun as you are!

Whether you’re looking to glam up your space or just craving some bold decor, Mattel’s vibrant style is your go-to. From neon signs and shag rugs to retro record players and bright, vintage furniture, there are countless ways to channel her exuberant spirit into your decor. And bestie, you better werk with these seven Drag Me Home-inspired items.



From neon signs to retro furniture, Trixie’s playful aesthetic offers endless possibilities for transforming your space into a fabulous summer sanctuary. And with these seven Drag Me Home-inspired items, you can effortlessly incorporate her bubbly charm into your casa. Whether it’s a regal heart nightstand, a cosmic light projector, or a groovy flower mirror, each piece adds a unique touch of Hollywood glitz and glamor to any room.