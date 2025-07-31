The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If your Pinterest algorithm, Instagram explore page, and TikTok FYP are starting to look like your old Tumblr feed, it might be because the Stockholm decor aesthetic — the hot new (but also kind of old) style — has just entered the villa (aka the current zeitgeist). The aptly named Stockholm style is (shocker) a style of dress popular in Stockholm, Sweden, one characterized by leather bomber jackets, animal print shoes, indigo jeans, long pendant necklaces, tinted sunglasses, and the occasional pop of red. Very chic, right? Well, now, it’s all the rage among Gen Zers planning out their dorm decor.

If you’re still figuring out your vibe for the upcoming semester and are leaning toward all things moody, stylish, and artistic, then the Stockholm decor aesthetic might be for you. Think: Leopard print rugs and accent pillows, framed black-and-white landscape shots and portraits, crisp white bedding, and gold accents. Honestly, it’s kind of giving 2016 Millennial, but like, in a retro-chic way.

Want to get the look? I’ve rounded up some dorm decor that fits the trend. Whether you’re in a single or triple — or even in an off-campus house or apartment — there are plenty of ways to catch this cool-girl vibe.

Pottery Barn Teen Cream Puff Microfiber Quilt ($199) Start off with classic white bedding as your base. But who says “classic” has to be boring? This bedding has just the right amount of detail to be interesting, but not to overpower any of the other stuff you have going on in your space. See On Pottery Barn Teen

CB2 Brett Beldock Snake Bronze Table Lamp ($149) Speaking of edge, this snake table lamp is the perfect addition to spice up any dorm desk. Imagine how motivated you’ll be to study when there is literally a snake watching over you. See On CB2

Urban Outfitters Darcie Zebra Core Sheet Set ($49) Why not bring the animal print to your bed? Zebra is low-key such a chic look that switches it up from all the leopard and cheetah. See On Urban Outfitters

Etsy Navy Cheetah Wall Print ($11) This adorable piece of art is giving glam vibes at a budget price. Just make sure you’ve got Command strips locked and loaded because you don’t want to worry about filling a nail hole on move-out day. See On Etsy

Crate & Barrel Deep Indigo Throw Blanket ($41) A comfy blanket is an absolute dorm necessity, and this shade of indigo is a perfect addition to your Stockholm aesthetic room. Imagine curling up with a matcha and watching an old movie with this one. Does it get any better? See On Crate & Barrel

Target Ribbed Glass Jar Candle ($7) An occasional pop of red? Check. A candle may seem small, but it can be a total make-or-break piece of room decor. (Just make sure you’re allowed to have this in your space — many dorms have rules against open flames!) See On Target

Poster Store Leopard Duo Poster Pack ($30) One poster is never enough, and this duo is so Stockholm-chic, with its mix of black and white and leopard print. See On Poster Store

Etsy Custom Skateboard Deck Wall Art ($112) Mix some it girl vibes with some Y2K flair, and you end up with this super cute wall decor that screams Stockholm style. See On Etsy

Walmart Black Wavy Mirror ($49) Sure, your bathroom may have a mirror, but there’s something about a full-length mirror that just brings a room together. Plus, this way, you can do a full-body fit check before heading out the door, using a mirror that complements the other black and white accents in your cute space. See On Walmart