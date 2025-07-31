The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If your Pinterest algorithm, Instagram explore page, and TikTok FYP are starting to look like your old Tumblr feed, it might be because the Stockholm decor aesthetic — the hot new (but also kind of old) style — has just entered the villa (aka the current zeitgeist). The aptly named Stockholm style is (shocker) a style of dress popular in Stockholm, Sweden, one characterized by leather bomber jackets, animal print shoes, indigo jeans, long pendant necklaces, tinted sunglasses, and the occasional pop of red. Very chic, right? Well, now, it’s all the rage among Gen Zers planning out their dorm decor.
If you’re still figuring out your vibe for the upcoming semester and are leaning toward all things moody, stylish, and artistic, then the Stockholm decor aesthetic might be for you. Think: Leopard print rugs and accent pillows, framed black-and-white landscape shots and portraits, crisp white bedding, and gold accents. Honestly, it’s kind of giving 2016 Millennial, but like, in a retro-chic way.
Want to get the look? I’ve rounded up some dorm decor that fits the trend. Whether you’re in a single or triple — or even in an off-campus house or apartment — there are plenty of ways to catch this cool-girl vibe.
Cream Puff Microfiber Quilt ($199)
Start off with classic white bedding as your base. But who says “classic” has to be boring? This bedding has just the right amount of detail to be interesting, but not to overpower any of the other stuff you have going on in your space.
Erin Gates by Momeni Acadia Animal Print Faux Hide Area Rug ($129)
While you may not think your dorm needs a rug, it totally does, and this rug adds just the right amount of edge to a Stockholm aesthetic room.
Brett Beldock Snake Bronze Table Lamp ($149)
Speaking of edge, this snake table lamp is the perfect addition to spice up any dorm desk. Imagine how motivated you’ll be to study when there is literally a snake watching over you.
Darcie Zebra Core Sheet Set ($49)
Why not bring the animal print to your bed? Zebra is low-key such a chic look that switches it up from all the leopard and cheetah.
Navy Cheetah Wall Print ($11)
This adorable piece of art is giving glam vibes at a budget price. Just make sure you’ve got Command strips locked and loaded because you don’t want to worry about filling a nail hole on move-out day.
Leopard Star Shape Velvet Throw Pillow ($49)
While you’re at it, why not throw in a star-shaped, leopard-print pillow? I mean, you can never have too much animal print, right?
Deep Indigo Throw Blanket ($41)
A comfy blanket is an absolute dorm necessity, and this shade of indigo is a perfect addition to your Stockholm aesthetic room. Imagine curling up with a matcha and watching an old movie with this one. Does it get any better?
Ribbed Glass Jar Candle ($7)
An occasional pop of red? Check. A candle may seem small, but it can be a total make-or-break piece of room decor. (Just make sure you’re allowed to have this in your space — many dorms have rules against open flames!)
Leopard Duo Poster Pack ($30)
One poster is never enough, and this duo is so Stockholm-chic, with its mix of black and white and leopard print.
Gold Snake Wall Jewelry Holder ($25)
Come on, a mirror and a jewelry holder? Um, yes, please!
Custom Skateboard Deck Wall Art ($112)
Mix some it girl vibes with some Y2K flair, and you end up with this super cute wall decor that screams Stockholm style.
Black Wavy Mirror ($49)
Sure, your bathroom may have a mirror, but there’s something about a full-length mirror that just brings a room together. Plus, this way, you can do a full-body fit check before heading out the door, using a mirror that complements the other black and white accents in your cute space.
Wood Jewelry Box ($47)
Chic, stylish, completely unique, and another pop of red to finish the dorm room. Wayfair, I guess you do have just what I need.