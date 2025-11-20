13 Thanksgiving Dresses That Are Both Cute & Comfy

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The countdown to Thanksgiving is on — the menu is planned, guest list is set, and the pumpkin pie is already calling your name. Before you get into holiday mode and the chaos of preparations takes over, there’s one thing you don’t want to leave to the last minute: your Thanksgiving outfit. This year, swap your usual sweater-and-boots routine for something just as cozy with an elevated touch — a Thanksgiving dress.

Of course, the trick is finding a dress that’s equally warm for the chilly temperatures, comfy for the post-meal lounging, and still stylish enough to make a mark in the holiday photo books. From soft gingham mini dresses with bow details to chic denim and velour options, there’s a dress for every food-centered celebration. Headed to your annual cozy family dinner? Go for warm textures and long sleeves. Hosting a Friendsgiving you know will end up on everyone’s Instagram? A ruffled hem or statement neckline will do the trick.

Above all else, we’re dressing for maximum comfort this Thanksgiving. Loose waistlines, skater silhouettes, and soft fabrics have you covered no matter how many seconds (or thirds) you go back for.

To make the search effortless, I rounded up over a dozen Thanksgiving dresses that check every box: cute, comfy, seasonal, and photo-ready to look and feel your best all holiday long.

Cider Cider Chiffon V-neck Lettuce Trim Bowknot Ruffle Mini Dress ($43) For a flowier, more boho option, this chiffon ruffle dress brings a touch of drama and flare to the Thanksgiving table, offered in both brown and black hues. See On Cider

Daisy Street Daisy Street dropped waist shirred mini dress in brown plaid ($66) This shirred texture makes for the ideal amount of stretch for all the pie and stuffing your heart desires. Other style notes include a crew neck, drop waist, and a perfectly autumnal checkered pattern. See On ASOS

Zara Zara Skater Short Dress ($50) Simple and chic, this long-sleeve dress features a flared hem skirt with an invisible seam zipper in the back. See On Zara

Zara Zara Flowy Ruffled Mini Dress ($60) Simple on top with a festive flare on the bottom, this dress features a round neck and a ruffled, asymmetrical hem with a hidden in-seam zip closure. See On Zara

American Eagle AE Long Sleeve Lace Collar Mini Dress ($75) Featuring a collared lace detail, this dress — with its fitted top and flare bottom — is perfect for making a statement at this year’s gathering. See On American Eagle

American Eagle AE Pointelle Puff Sleeve Mini Dress ($60) Flirty, fun, and detailed with puff sleeves, pointelle, and a neckline bow, this dress can be styled for your evening dinner and even reworn for a casual day-to-day look. See On American Eagle

H&M H&M Glittery Shoulder-Pad Dress ($30) Bring a touch of sparkle to the festivities with this fitted, jersey knit dress woven with a glittery thread. Complete with a mock turtleneck, concealed back zipper, wide ruffle sleeves, and shoulder pads, this dress is a blend of classy fun. See On H&M

Old Navy Old Navy Long-Sleeve Velour Mini Dress ($55) Offered in black and burgundy, this dress is the ultimate cozy option featuring a mock neck, long bell sleeves, and a detachable slip — completed with a velour paisley design. See On Old Navy