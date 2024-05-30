These Tennis Skirt Outfit Ideas Help Style A Sporty Classic

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summer 2024 will go down in fashion history as the season we all dipped into tenniscore looks, thanks in no small part to Zendaya’s hit movie Challengers. But also because tennis skirts are super cute and when styled right with these tennis skirt outfit ideas, it won’t look like you’re auditioning for a part in the sequel. Of course, you can also wear tennis skirts to play tennis (or pickleball!) but they have a lot of potential off the court, too.

No matter what you think, tennis skirts are for everyone. You can match a fit and flared skirt with a crop top or racer-back tank and some sneakers for a sporty look, or pair it with an oversized sweatshirt or cardigan to play with proportions. You can also dress them up like any other old mini-skirt. Don’t let the name fool you into thinking you have to go for an athletic look. With a collared shirt under a sweater and a pair of Mary Janes, a tennis skirt suddenly looks like the ultimate preppy bottom. Or find a blazer that hits under your butt and some ruffled socks for a casual office look (just make sure your skirt isn’t too short for your internship or summer job). The point is that you shouldn’t feel overwhelmed about getting in on the tenniscore trend this summer or feel stuck into making it a sort of uniform. Treat your tennis skirt like any other bottom and you might have just found your new summer staple.

1. Vee Nailed It

TikTok user @vee_nailedit styles her tennis skirt with a crewneck sweatshirt for a full-on ’90s vibe. Her shoulder bag dresses up the outfit for a day out, even if she never hits a tennis court.

2. Morgan knowles

Keep it sleek like TikTok user @morgandknowles and pair your tennis skirt with a racerback tank and sneakers for a super athletic and easy summer look.

3. Ashley Lopez

TikTok influencer @superashley127 preps up her tennis skirt with a cardigan over her shoulders. Also, don’t sleep on accessorizing your tennis skirt look with some oversized hoops for a little bling.

4. emma troupe

Another TikTok user @missemmatroupe has a couple of ways to style her tennis skirt, but her little sweater set might be the sweetest one of all. The best part of a flyaway cardigan is that it is nice and light. But if it’s too hot, you can take off the cardigan, and throw it back on for lunch in the AC.

5. Amelia Liana

Influencer @amelia.liana has the right idea when it comes to accessorizing her tennis skirt with a sporty baseball cap. You can always wear one with your school’s name on it of course, but there are tons of basic colored baseball hats out there to mix and match with your new skirt.

6. Krystie

TikTok user @txkrystle takes her tennis skirt to the next level with an oversized blazer and some cute black loafers. Try a dainty ruffled sock to complete the look.

7. Saraem

Influencer @ttshopfavourites pairs her tennis skirt with a cut-out cropped sweater for a super easy and casual summer look.