12 Clothing Items Inspired By ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 That Are Must-Haves

Tell Me Lies is back with its second season, and I’m not surprised everyone’s obsessing. Continuing the trend of shows based on novels, Tell Me Lies is based on the book by Carola Lovering, and follows Lucy (played by Grace Van Patten) and her toxic relationship with Stephen (Jackson White). The show seems genuinely interested in relatability, and many of its dynamics seem straight out of a Gen Z girl’s diary. So it’s a bit surprising (and demoralizing) that the show takes place in 2008. But this setting is just another way Tell Me Lies is keeping my attention, with the Y2K-inspired looks!
Y2K has been popular for quite a bit now, and it’s showing no signs of letting up. With low-rise jeans and sequined dresses, Tell Me Lies is just adding fuel to the fire. If you’ve been bingeing the series, you might be starting to want to emulate Lucy, Pippa, and Bree’s effortless looks and add a little 2000s flare to your outfits. Well, look no further. Here are 12 fashion pieces to buy that are inspired by the new season of Tell Me Lies.
- H&M Rib-Knit Off-The-Shoulder Top ($25)
-
Off-the-shoulder looks are definitely making a comeback. This style is perfect for both a night out or a casual cozy fall afternoon. Plus, so far in Season 2, Diana has already been spotted in two off-the-shoulder tops.
- H&M Printed Mesh Top ($15)
-
Printed mesh blouses were all over in the 2000s, and therefore, they’re a staple in Tell Me Lies Season 2. This top from H&M blends the Y2K mesh with a more futuristic print for a modern take on the classic.
- Zara Knit Blouse with Ruffles ($50)
-
With all the drama, it can be easy to forget that Tell Me Lies takes place at a college. To increase the academic vibes, what better than a cardigan? This top from Zara gets extra points for its 2000s-style ruffles, sure to make a statement on any campus.
- Adidas Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Track Jacket ($80)
-
This simple track jacket fits Leo’s laidback style perfectly and is great for days when you want to feel like a truly unproblematic king. Try it oversized for the perfect fall layer on cold days.
- Zara Floral Print Halter Top ($28)
-
This bright floral print gives me all the Y2K feels without being overpowering or too in your face. Plus, the halter top neckline is constantly being worn in the series, making it perfect to imitate any of Lucy’s looks.
- Out From Under Je T’aime Lace Halter Top ($20)
-
There’s no shortage of lace and going-out tops in the series, and this halter top from Urban Outfitters is a perfect addition. If you’re feeling extra 2000s, try it in Brown Multi for an animal print-inspired look.
- Lulus Glittering Event Lavender Sequin Bodycon Mini Dress ($56)
-
Mini dresses can be seen literally all the time in the show, if you’re thinking of trying one out this dress from Lulus is the perfect option. With very Y2K sequins and a trendy plunging back, you’ll be dancing (or pining for emotionally unavailable men) all night.
- Forever 21 Sweater-Knit Halter Crop Top ($14)
-
While more of a summer look, don’t discount the going-out top possibilities with this one! The halter neckline — a staple in the Tell Me Lies series — brings in the Y2K vibes, but it’s toned down by the simple black hue.
- Revice Center-Stage Jean/Americana ($78)
-
It would not be a story about 2000s style without mentioning low-waisted jeans. Love them or hate them, they are often worn by the characters of Tell Me Lies. This pair takes it a step further. With the lace-up detail and leather trim, you’ll be channeling all your Y2K icons.
- Garage Mirco Pleated Trouser Skort ($50)
-
Micro skirts are all the rage right now. With Garage’s take, style and comfort go hand-in-hand — it is a skort after all.
- Out From Under Diana Layering Lace-Trim Henley Top ($35)
-
Trying to emulate Lucy’s effortless style? This lace trim layer top is the perfect comfy and chic addition to your wardrobe. Pair this top with a pair of low-waisted jeans and you’ll have yourself a very 2000s, Bella Swan-esque look.
- Princess Polly Anatolius Shoulder Bag ($31)
-
Y2K shoulder bags are definitely back, but this one sets itself apart. With its bright red shade and silver buckle accessories, this piece is stylish and can fit all your essentials (plus most of Lucy’s romantic trauma).