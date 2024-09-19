12 Clothing Items Inspired By ‘Tell Me Lies’ Season 2 That Are Must-Haves

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Tell Me Lies is back with its second season, and I’m not surprised everyone’s obsessing. Continuing the trend of shows based on novels, Tell Me Lies is based on the book by Carola Lovering, and follows Lucy (played by Grace Van Patten) and her toxic relationship with Stephen (Jackson White). The show seems genuinely interested in relatability, and many of its dynamics seem straight out of a Gen Z girl’s diary. So it’s a bit surprising (and demoralizing) that the show takes place in 2008. But this setting is just another way Tell Me Lies is keeping my attention, with the Y2K-inspired looks!

Y2K has been popular for quite a bit now, and it’s showing no signs of letting up. With low-rise jeans and sequined dresses, Tell Me Lies is just adding fuel to the fire. If you’ve been bingeing the series, you might be starting to want to emulate Lucy, Pippa, and Bree’s effortless looks and add a little 2000s flare to your outfits. Well, look no further. Here are 12 fashion pieces to buy that are inspired by the new season of Tell Me Lies.