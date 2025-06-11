Taylor Swift Dropped Her Summer 2025 Merch & It Gives Major ‘TSITP’ Vibes

Grab your credit cards, Swifties. On June 11, Taylor Swift dropped her summer 2025 merch collection — and fans are losing it. The #TSSummer2025 collection features a ton of New England, old money-inspired pieces that are perfect for the summer. And the best part? The collection gives off major The Summer I Turned Pretty vibes. Just in time for Season 3, amiright?

Nothing says “summer is here” like Taylor Swift casually breaking the internet with a cryptic post. Taylor’s team account, Taylor Nation, posted a mysterious message across social media platforms that sent fans into a spiral. The post didn’t reveal any product photos, but instead just a mysterious note that read “Meet us at 1 p.m. ET.” What surprise was in store? A merch drop, of course!

One fan wrote, “Thank you for making us shopaholics feel something on a random Wednesday in June.”

Another commented about how their “wardrobe is basically like a Taylor Swift appreciation shrine at this point, however… [they’ll wait and] likely cave and buy something.”

There are several pieces in the collection that Taylor Swift dropped. Her summer 2025 collection is a breezy, beach-ready lineup that is a mix of casual comfort and nostalgia. I would say my favorite piece of the collection is the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) open knit sweater, which is perfect for having a coastal feel. And I’m not the only one drawing comparisons to TSITP — X users have clocked the vibes, too.

Is this merch going to be seen in The Summer I Turned Pretty?!? #TSSummer2025 https://t.co/QNZpFu8yxV pic.twitter.com/mKxfcMpYXr — Courtney ⸆⸉ (Taylor’s Version) London, Baby! 🖤🐍 (@weallgotcrowns7) June 11, 2025

What if the merch is used on The Summer I Turned Pretty though? #TSSummer2025 https://t.co/nt4Kgj84Pq — Mollie ⸆⸉. With an IE💜LDN N1 + N5💜 (@swiftarmy1989) June 11, 2025

Here’s to hoping we’ll see some of this merch on Cousins Beach in TSITP — but if not, you can catch me dripped out in it all summer long.