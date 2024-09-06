Taylor Cheered Travis On At The Chiefs Game In 2 Of Fall’s Biggest Fashion Trends

It’s officially football season, and that can only mean one thing: Taylor Swift is back at Chiefs games, serving look after look in the stands. At the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5, while many wondered if Travis Kelce would take the W, others (like myself) wondered if Swift would be there. And if so, what would she be wearing? Well, of course she was there to cheer on her man, and if you guessed she’d be wearing an outfit featuring fall’s hottest trends, you were so right.

One of the biggest looks this fall is denim — specifically in unconventional modes (think a jean dress or Canadian Tuxedo). We all know how comfy jeans are, and this season is the perfect time to experiment with new denim styles while maintaining that cozy, casual vibe. In the Chiefs suite, Swift sported her own take on the fabric, stunning everyone in jean shorts and a denim Versace corset ($1,325). This look was perfect for cheering on Kelce and smiling for cameras, all with ease, comfort, and style.

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Now, I know what you’re thinking: She looks great, but there’s no way I can afford a denim Versace corset right now, let alone the shipping. We all can’t sell out stadiums every night, but that doesn’t mean our fall fashion has to suffer. American Eagle makes a cute and casual denim corset for only $30. If you liked the shape of Swift’s, try this Light Wash Corset from PrettyLittleThing ($21). Or, you could dress it up with Princess Polly’s Laced Corset ($22). You don’t need to be Taylor Swift to dress like her.

Another feature of Swift’s latest game look was a pair of these showstopping thigh high boots from Giuseppe Zanotti ($966). These boots absolutely served in oxblood red, another super hot trend for fall. This deep red harkens back to fall colors and that dark atmosphere of autumn. Also, it must be said, very on point for the “Maroon” singer. (“The burgundy on my T-shirt when you splashed your wine onto me,” anyone?) The boots even have some fans wondering if they’re an Easter egg for the reputation re-release, since Swift wore a similar pair in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

If you’re suddenly craving oxblood everything after seeing Swift’s look, same. And lucky for you, everyone seems to agree on its relevance this fall — not just luxury brands. Steve Madden makes a pair of Dawn Wine boots ($180), even featuring a buckle similar to Swift’s pair. On Amazon, try Allegra K’s Chunky Heel Thigh Highs ($54). But let’s not stop at footwear — what about an oxblood Shoulder Bag from Princess Polly ($35) or a Knit Cardigan from Zara ($40)? The opportunities are endless.

If football season marks the beginning of fall, Taylor Swift’s appearance last night marked the beginning of fall fashion. With Swift flaunting these denim and oxblood fall trends, she’s making me excited for pumpkins and apple cider. But what am I most excited for? Finding out what she’s going to wear next, obviously.