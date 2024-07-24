It’s back! In celebration of the fourth anniversary of the folklore album, Taylor Swift has restocked the folklore-themed cardigan sweater, and it’s just as beautiful as when fans last saw it. In 2020, Swift released “Cardigan” as the lead single folklore album, and shortly after, the folklore-themed cardigan was released in July 2020. The iconic cardigan appeared in the lead single’s music video, where Swift could be seen putting on a tan cable knit sweater with navy blue stripes and gray patches on the elbows. Now, the folklore cardigan has been restocked, and if you want one, you’ve got to act quick.

When the folklore cardigan first hit Swift’s website, it sold out almost instantly and hasn’t been back in stock since — that is, until July 24. Swift and her team restocked the folklore cardigan, but there’s already a time limit on its availability. According to Swift’s merch website, the cardigan is only available until July 27 or while supplies last. Customers are limited to four cardigans per order.

The official fan page of Taylor Swift, Taylor Nation, posted on X about the folklore cardigan restocking in a tweet, stating, “screaming in lowercase because, after #4yearsoffolklore, the og cardigan is back baby!!!!!! go feral, fly around your house like a folklorian fairy, then scurry over to the store. taylorswift.com to shop for 72 hours or while supplies last. (we know this is a huge deal).” Minutes after the tweet was posted, over 1,500 fans expressed their excitement and shared receipts of their purchases of the cardigan.

The folklore cardigan is listed at $70 on Swift’s merch website, and is described as a cream cable knit cardigan with black matte buttons and dark gray trim, and it has light gray star embroidery on both arms along with a light gray Taylor Swift patch on the bottom. Those who make the purchase should plan to have their cardigan shipped on or before July 29, so the wait won’t be too long.

The design of this cardigan is a bit different than the first one in 2020, as the original cardigan had stars embroidered on the front, along with a folklore patch on the upper left side. This newer version is a little longer in size, along with the folklore patch being replaced with a Taylor Swift patch in the bottom left. Either way, both designs still uniquely celebrate the release of a timeless album and single.

Since 2020, Swift has released several album-themed cardigans for albums such as Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), 1989 (Taylor’s Version), and her most recent album, the Tortured Poets Department. Fans — myself included — are more than excited to add this new cardigan to their collection.