Social media influencer Chelsea Parke Kramer and her clothing brand of elevated essentials, Parke, has grown way beyond the iconic mock neck sweatshirts. Starting on April 25, Parke will join forces with Target to launch a brand new collection including loungewear, jeans, accessories, and even swimwear.

The Parke x Target collection features nearly 60 items, combining Parke’s familiar designs with Target’s accessibility and generally affordable prices. The collection is full off “timeless, TikTok-approved styles that go from coffee dates to travel days,” Target says.

Plus, the collection includes some brand new styles in a brand new category for Parke: swimsuits. The line includes two bikinis and a one-piece. The navy one-piece pulls inspiration from Parke’s initial designs, with the brand name embroidered across the chest, while the other designs include a cream floral bikini and a red gingham bikini.

In addition to swimwear, customers can now sport similar Parke-embroidered pullovers for $40, rather than the $130 options on the Parke website. There is also a variety of sweat shorts, drawstring knit shorts, jeans, hair clips, and totes within the collection. In fact, most of the collaboration is available for $40 and under. The collection will be available on Target.com and in select Target stores.

Target

The Target x Parke collaboration marks the next step in Parke’s journey towards making fashion choices not only simpler, but more accessible. Parke launched her brand in 2022 curating a collection around timeless staples, specifically a white tee and a pair of jeans. She began selling upcycled Levi’s jeans before expanding in 2023 to include basics, loungewear, and matching sets. By 2024, Parke sold their own line of jeans.

The virality of the street style sweatshirts are what took Parke to the next level. While Parke brand has grown exponentially, so has Kramer’s social media following. Starting with 10,000 followers, Kramer has now amassed over 300K followers on Instagram and TikTok.

“I didn’t start with a platform or a big following,” Kramer told Forbes in May of 2025. “But in this digital age, giving people a window into your world matters. I don’t share everything, but I love showing the behind-the-scenes — it makes the brand feel personal.”

Along with Kramer’s online personality being a part of Parke’s appeal, the exclusive limited edition “drop” method has also increased the brand’s hype. Just about every month, a new line is released in specific colors and fabrics that are rarely restocked. Because of this, Parke is known for selling out collections in just a few minutes. The Target x Parke drop is expected to be no different. Under each new item, the Target website warns customers, “This item is expected to sell out quickly.” So make sure to fill your cart ASAP on April 25 — you don’t want to miss out.