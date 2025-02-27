5 Sustainable Bathing Suit Brands To Buy From This Spring Break

Spring break is on the way, and that means it’s time to shop for the perfect bikini or one piece. Shopping for bathing suits can be stressful as you try and find a suit you feel comfortable in that’s actually cute. There’s also the issue of whether the bathing suit is environmentally-friendly. Although sustainability may not always be the first thing that comes to mind when bathing suit shopping, it is becoming a priority of more and more shoppers. Sustainable bathing suit brands are important to support to help reduce the environmental impact of clothing.

Fast fashion leaves a significant impact on the environment — it’s responsible for 4 to 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions.” As knowledge of the fashion industry’s impact on the environment has grown, thrifting — especially for Gen Z shoppers — has exploded. Secondhand shopping at your favorite thrift store or sites like Depop or ThredUp are great options to shop secondhand, but for certain items, like bikinis and bathing suits, thrifting might not be the best bet.

Although it may be difficult to find bikinis and bathing suits in thrift stores, that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find them in a sustainable manner. There are many bathing suit brands with missions dedicated to making cute and environmentally-friendly suits. Here are five sustainable bathing suit brands to buy from in preparation for spring break.