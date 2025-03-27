These Sunglasses For Spring & Summer Will Get You Pumped For Warm Weather

Who doesn’t love rocking a nice pair of sunglasses? With spring finally here and summer on the horizon, I can assure you that you need a nice new pair of sunglasses (or a few pairs, TBH) to go with all the outfits you planned for spring during the cold winter months.

Sunglasses are the most practical fashion accessory there is. They’re easy to style, fun to wear, and, of course, they protect your eyes from sun damage. While it can be overwhelming to find sunglasses that perfectly fit your face shape, it’s also fun to explore all the unique designs out there.

Whether you’re in your cat eye era, want to try out some trendy micro sunglasses, or love rocking some classic rectangular sunnies, it’s time to pick out a new pair of sunglasses for spring and summer that you won’t want to put down. Here are 40 sunglasses to get you excited for the summer season ahead.

Fifth & Ninth Fifth & Ninth Taya Polarized Oval Sunglasses ($49) If you’re looking for a classic yet unique pair of sunglasses, consider these with polarized lenses and 100% UV protection. Reviews say they fit great and look very chic with casual outfits. Nordstrom

AIRE AIRE Ceres Rectangular Sunglasses ($40) These sunglasses are for the modern girlies. Made from recycled acrylic, they’re stylish, lightweight, and will give your daily outfits a cool ‘90s twist. See On Nordstrom

Status Anxiety Status Anxiety Luna Sunglasses ($100) With a premium acetate frame and polarised lenses, these sunglasses will look amazing on you this summer. This pair also comes in the chicest colors, including brown, dark red, black, and light pink. See On Status Anxiety

Status Anxiety Status Anxiety Dopamine Sunglasses ($100) Like the name Dopamine suggests, this pair will make your summer days even better. They come in a recycled branded box with a microfibre pouch, so you can keep them nice and safe in your bag when you’re not wearing them, too. See On Status Anxiety

Appassal Appassal Y2K Snake Sunglasses ($15) If you’re looking for something that isn’t too modern, check out this Y2K-inspired pair that features metal snakes coiled around the frame. They’re available with different colored lenses, including brown, grey, green, and pink. See On Amazon

Cotton On Cotton On The Razor Sunglasses ($5) Cotton On is always there when you’re in need of some cute, affordable pieces. This retro pair of sunglasses with burgundy-colored lenses features a frame frame with 100% recycled post-consumer material. See On Cotton On

Cotton On Cotton On Ophelia Oval Sunglasses ($15) Another cute pair from Cotton On is this oval design with blue lenses. They’ll be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. See On Cotton On

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Essential Aviator Sunglasses ($15) There’s no denying that aviator sunglasses will always be in. This pair is an everyday staple that features an oversized design and a classic retro silhouette. Get them in tortoise brown or black. See On Urban Outfitters

Madewell Madewell Angular Sunglasses ($75) These sunglasses are the definition of sophistication. They feature a distinctive angular frame with shiny gold accents. Your order will also come with a protective microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth — how practical! See On Madewell

Madewell Madewell Logaan Aviator Sunglasses ($75) This pair of sunglasses is a must-have for your beach bag. They’re a vintage ‘70s throwback, and best of all — the lenses are made with 50% recycled plastic. They’re comfortable to wear and don’t look too oversized, either. See On Madewell

Commense Commense Leopard Printed Square Sunglasses ($12) If you loved the leopard print trend as much as I did, prepare to be obsessed with these sunglasses. They feature the cutest gold details on the sides, and a chic leopard pattern. See On Commense

Vogue Eyewear Vogue Eyewear VO4276S Sunglasses ($48) With a gold antique frame and gradient brown lenses, this pair is perfect to match with your chic summer outfits. See On Vogue Eyewear

I-SEA x Anthropologie I-SEA x Anthropologie Marley Sunglasses ($58) Patterned sunglasses are so fun to wear, especially in the summer. This pair features a unique black and white pattern — wear them with your favorite swimsuit and some beach shorts for a cute and comfortable summer outfit. See On Anthropologie

RAEN RAEN Kwela Oval Sunglasses ($150) Another unique pair is this one from RAEN. These shades come in a light green color as well as a red pattern. They also provide 100% UV protection. See On Anthropologie

Anthropologie Anthropologie Oval Tortoise Sunglasses ($38) These sunglasses feature the cutest pink tortoise pattern. They’re made from 86% post-consumer recycled materials and 14% copper. Give your outfits a pop of pink with this adorable pair of shades. See On Anthropologie

MACHETE MACHETE Sally Sunglasses ($155) Because yellow screams summer, these sunglasses are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. They’re made with handcrafted Italian acetate, and provide great UV protection for sunny days. See On Anthropologie

SUNOVELTIES SUNOVELTIES 10 Pack Rectangle Sunglasses ($16) If you already have a staple pair of sunglasses for the summer, why not also experiment with some fun colors? This pack comes with 10 sunglasses in a variety of bright colors, including red, pink, green, and orange. You can also get the same pack in black if you want to share and match with your friends. See On Amazon

VANLINKER VANLINKER Retro Rectangle Sunglasses ($12) I love how cool these sunglasses are, with blue lenses and a fun tortoise pattern. This pair has the perfect amount of boldness for the summer. See On Amazon

SOJOS SOJOS Vintage Polarized Aviator Glasses ($10) If you’re into an elevated vintage look, try out this affordable pair from SOJOS. These sunglasses come in a variety of colored frames and lenses, including blue, gradient red, black, and yellow. See On Amazon

Mosanana Mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses ($15) Consider these the It Girl sunglasses for summer. With a unique tortoise frame and light yellow lenses, this pair is ‘90s-inspired and has a distinctive rectangular shape. These glasses are sturdy, and perfect if you’re planning to take summer road trips. See On Amazon

Gentle Monster Gentle Monster Helix Y6 Sunglasses ($289) Featuring the cutest color combination, this pair of sunglasses has an iconic oval silhouette and a touch of sophistication that’s perfect for the summer. See On Gentle Monster

Free People Free People Carrie Cat Eye Sunglasses ($25) I’m in love with the shape of these sunglasses. They’re not too oval, and not to mention they come in staple summer colors like orange and yellow. See On Free People

Free People Free People Suki Polarized Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($40) If you love the black and white aesthetic, go for these polarized cat-eye sunnies. They’re described as “classically retro,” and feature a modern white outline on the frame. See On Free People

Rhythm Rhythm Metal Square Sunglasses ($25) These timeless sunnies are great for summer photos. They feature thin frames, a square silhouette, and cool chain-inspired temples. They’re available in two different colorways. See On Free People

Free People Free People Ronnie Metal Sunnies ($30) With a rounded silhouette and gradient-colored lenses, this pair is perfect for hot summer days. Get them in pink and gold, or silver and yellow. See On Free People

Freyrs Eyewear Freyrs Eyewear Gia Sunglasses ($85) Crafted with high-quality materials and ideal for all-day wear, these sunglasses are great for summer days. This pair is made with biodegradable acetate and premium stainless steel, and comes in four designs for you to choose from. See On Freyrs Eyewear

Freyrs Eyewear Freyrs Eyewear Beatrix ($85) I love the sleek, burgundy color these cat-eye sunglasses come in. This is a stylish and durable option if you’re looking for something that will last you multiple summer seasons. See On Freyrs Eyewear

Fifty Shades NYC Fifty Shades NYC Arela Sunglasses ($85) If you’ve been wanting sunglasses that have a unique shape and design, look no further. This pair comes in light yellow and peach, and has Y2K-inspired frames that will set you apart from classic silhouettes. See On Fifty Shades NYC

Princess Polly Princess Polly Future Sunglasses Black ($12) With an elegant black tinted frame and a molded nose bridge, these sunglasses will look amazing with a cute matching set and accessories. See On Princess Polly

Princess Polly Princess Polly Indi Sunglasses ($20) With rimless frames and dark brown-tinted lenses, you won’t want to take these sunglasses off this summer. Pair them with a cute brown bag for an effortlessly cool look. See On Princess Polly