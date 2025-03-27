Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
These Sunglasses For Spring & Summer Will Get You Pumped For Warm Weather

Her Campus Placeholder Avatar Kristine Bakker

Who doesn’t love rocking a nice pair of sunglasses? With spring finally here and summer on the horizon, I can assure you that you need a nice new pair of sunglasses (or a few pairs, TBH) to go with all the outfits you planned for spring during the cold winter months. 

Sunglasses are the most practical fashion accessory there is. They’re easy to style, fun to wear, and, of course, they protect your eyes from sun damage. While it can be overwhelming to find sunglasses that perfectly fit your face shape, it’s also fun to explore all the unique designs out there.

Whether you’re in your cat eye era, want to try out some trendy micro sunglasses, or love rocking some classic rectangular sunnies, it’s time to pick out a new pair of sunglasses for spring and summer that you won’t want to put down. Here are 40 sunglasses to get you excited for the summer season ahead. 

Le Specs Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs

Le Specs Outta Love Oval Sunglasses ($65)

I’m obsessed with these ‘90s-inspired sunglasses. They have scratch-resistant lenses, sleek oval frames, and are super comfortable to wear on a daily basis.

Fifth & Ninth Oval Sunglasses
Fifth & Ninth

Fifth & Ninth Taya Polarized Oval Sunglasses ($49)

If you’re looking for a classic yet unique pair of sunglasses, consider these with polarized lenses and 100% UV protection. Reviews say they fit great and look very chic with casual outfits.

AIRE Ceres Rectangular Black Sunglasses
AIRE

AIRE Ceres Rectangular Sunglasses ($40)

These sunglasses are for the modern girlies. Made from recycled acrylic, they’re stylish, lightweight, and will give your daily outfits a cool ‘90s twist.

Status Anxiety Luna Sunglasses
Status Anxiety

Status Anxiety Luna Sunglasses ($100)

With a premium acetate frame and polarised lenses, these sunglasses will look amazing on you this summer. This pair also comes in the chicest colors, including brown, dark red, black, and light pink.

Status Anxiety Dopamine Red Sunglasses
Status Anxiety

Status Anxiety Dopamine Sunglasses ($100)

Like the name Dopamine suggests, this pair will make your summer days even better. They come in a recycled branded box with a microfibre pouch, so you can keep them nice and safe in your bag when you’re not wearing them, too. 

Shevoke Zulu Black Sunglasses
Shevoke

Shevoke Zulu Black Sunglasses ($133)

Worn by Kylie Jenner during New York Fashion Week in the fall of 2024, this pair can elevate any outfit. With an iconic oval frame and slightly rounded edges, these sunglasses are perfect for any spring or summer activity you have planned.

SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses
SOJOS

SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses ($15)

These sunnies have been all over my FYP, and for good reason. They’re loved for their high quality, low price, chic style, and comfortability. They’re also an amazing dupe for the Celine Triomphe Metal Sunglasses, which retail for over $900.

Appassal Y2K Snake Sunglasses
Appassal

Appassal Y2K Snake Sunglasses ($15)

If you’re looking for something that isn’t too modern, check out this Y2K-inspired pair that features metal snakes coiled around the frame. They’re available with different colored lenses, including brown, grey, green, and pink.

Cotton On The Razor Sunglasses
Cotton On

Cotton On The Razor Sunglasses ($5)

Cotton On is always there when you’re in need of some cute, affordable pieces. This retro pair of sunglasses with burgundy-colored lenses features a frame frame with 100% recycled post-consumer material. 

Cotton On Ophelia Oval Sunglasses Blue
Cotton On

Cotton On Ophelia Oval Sunglasses ($15)

Another cute pair from Cotton On is this oval design with blue lenses. They’ll be the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Otra Eyewear Drew Black Sunglasses
Otra Eyewear

Otra Eyewear Drew Sunglasses ($70)

These sunglasses are one of Hailey Bieber’s favorite pairs. She’s worn them on several occasions, and considering other designer pairs she’s worn that are over $400, these are a steal. This lightweight pair features a thin rectangular design and shiny black hardware.

Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses
Miu Miu

Miu Miu Regard Sunglasses ($505)

If you want to splurge on some designer sunnies this summer, consider this unique pair from Miu Miu. They have a perfect oval shape, and will look absolutely stunning with your summer outfits.

Urban Outfitters Aviator Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Essential Aviator Sunglasses ($15)

There’s no denying that aviator sunglasses will always be in. This pair is an everyday staple that features an oversized design and a classic retro silhouette. Get them in tortoise brown or black. 

Urban Outfitters Essential Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Urban Outfitters Essential Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Urban Outfitters Essential Plastic Slim Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($15)

If you miss retro 2015 sunglasses, this is the perfect pair for you. These sunglasses are also made with lightweight plastic and light-tinted lenses for a very comfortable fit.

Madewell Angular Sunglasses
Madewell

Madewell Angular Sunglasses ($75)

These sunglasses are the definition of sophistication. They feature a distinctive angular frame with shiny gold accents. Your order will also come with a protective microfiber pouch that doubles as a cleaning cloth — how practical!

Madewell Logaan Aviator Sunglasses
Madewell

Madewell Logaan Aviator Sunglasses ($75)

This pair of sunglasses is a must-have for your beach bag. They’re a vintage ‘70s throwback, and best of all — the lenses are made with 50% recycled plastic. They’re comfortable to wear and don’t look too oversized, either.

Commense Leopard Square Sunglasses
Commense

Commense Leopard Printed Square Sunglasses ($12)

If you loved the leopard print trend as much as I did, prepare to be obsessed with these sunglasses. They feature the cutest gold details on the sides, and a chic leopard pattern.

Vogue Eyewear Sunglasses
Vogue Eyewear

Vogue Eyewear VO4276S Sunglasses ($48)

With a gold antique frame and gradient brown lenses, this pair is perfect to match with your chic summer outfits.

I-SEA x Anthropologie Marley Sunglasses
I-SEA x Anthropologie

I-SEA x Anthropologie Marley Sunglasses ($58)

Patterned sunglasses are so fun to wear, especially in the summer. This pair features a unique black and white pattern — wear them with your favorite swimsuit and some beach shorts for a cute and comfortable summer outfit.

RAEN Kwela Oval Sunglasses
RAEN

RAEN Kwela Oval Sunglasses ($150)

Another unique pair is this one from RAEN. These shades come in a light green color as well as a red pattern. They also provide 100% UV protection.

I-SEA x Anthropologie Polarized Sunglasses
I-SEA x Anthropologie

I-SEA x Anthropologie Rosey Polarized Sunglasses ($58)

How adorable are these sunglasses? They come in two different fun, timeless patterns, including red gingham. 

I-SEA x Anthropologie Aviator Sunglasses
I-SEA x Anthropologie

I-SEA x Anthropologie Wavy Temple Cat-Eye Aviator Sunglasses ($38)

With silver wavy metal details and cat-eye inspired frames, this pair is perfect for sunny beach days.

Anthropologie Oval Pink Tortoise Sunglasses
Anthropologie

Anthropologie Oval Tortoise Sunglasses ($38)

These sunglasses feature the cutest pink tortoise pattern. They’re made from 86% post-consumer recycled materials and 14% copper. Give your outfits a pop of pink with this adorable pair of shades.

MACHETE Sally Sunglasses Yellow
MACHETE

MACHETE Sally Sunglasses ($155)

Because yellow screams summer, these sunglasses are the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe. They’re made with handcrafted Italian acetate, and provide great UV protection for sunny days.

SUNOVELTIES 10 Pack Rectangle Sunglasses
SUNOVELTIES

SUNOVELTIES 10 Pack Rectangle Sunglasses ($16)

If you already have a staple pair of sunglasses for the summer, why not also experiment with some fun colors? This pack comes with 10 sunglasses in a variety of bright colors, including red, pink, green, and orange. You can also get the same pack in black if you want to share and match with your friends.

VANLINKER Retro Rectangle Sunglasses
VANLINKER

VANLINKER Retro Rectangle Sunglasses ($12)

I love how cool these sunglasses are, with blue lenses and a fun tortoise pattern. This pair has the perfect amount of boldness for the summer.

SOJOS Vintage Polarized Aviator Glasses
SOJOS

SOJOS Vintage Polarized Aviator Glasses ($10)

If you’re into an elevated vintage look, try out this affordable pair from SOJOS. These sunglasses come in a variety of colored frames and lenses, including blue, gradient red, black, and yellow.

Mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses
Mosanana

Mosanana Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses ($15)

Consider these the It Girl sunglasses for summer. With a unique tortoise frame and light yellow lenses, this pair is ‘90s-inspired and has a distinctive rectangular shape. These glasses are sturdy, and perfect if you’re planning to take summer road trips.

Gentle Monster Dada 01 Sunglasses
Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster Dada 01 Sunglasses ($325) 

You can never go wrong with some classic black sunnies. This pair from Gentle Monster is a favorite amongst fashion girlies, and features a structural butterfly shape. 

Gentle Monster Helix Y6 Sunglasses
Gentle Monster

Gentle Monster Helix Y6 Sunglasses ($289)

Featuring the cutest color combination, this pair of sunglasses has an iconic oval silhouette and a touch of sophistication that’s perfect for the summer.

Free People Carrie Cat Eye Sunglasses
Free People

Free People Carrie Cat Eye Sunglasses ($25)

I’m in love with the shape of these sunglasses. They’re not too oval, and not to mention they come in staple summer colors like orange and yellow.

Free People Polarized Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Free People

Free People Suki Polarized Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($40)

If you love the black and white aesthetic, go for these polarized cat-eye sunnies. They’re described as “classically retro,” and feature a modern white outline on the frame.

Rhythm Metal Square Sunglasses
Rhythm

Rhythm Metal Square Sunglasses ($25)

These timeless sunnies are great for summer photos. They feature thin frames, a square silhouette, and cool chain-inspired temples. They’re available in two different colorways.

Free People Ronnie Metal Sunnies
Free People

Free People Ronnie Metal Sunnies ($30)

With a rounded silhouette and gradient-colored lenses, this pair is perfect for hot summer days. Get them in pink and gold, or silver and yellow.

Freyrs Eyewear Gia Sunglasses
Freyrs Eyewear

Freyrs Eyewear Gia Sunglasses ($85)

Crafted with high-quality materials and ideal for all-day wear, these sunglasses are great for summer days. This pair is made with biodegradable acetate and premium stainless steel, and comes in four designs for you to choose from.

Freyrs Eyewear Beatrix Sunglasses
Freyrs Eyewear

Freyrs Eyewear Beatrix ($85)

I love the sleek, burgundy color these cat-eye sunglasses come in. This is a stylish and durable option if you’re looking for something that will last you multiple summer seasons.

Fifty Shades NYC Arela Sunglasses
Fifty Shades NYC

Fifty Shades NYC Arela Sunglasses ($85)

If you’ve been wanting sunglasses that have a unique shape and design, look no further. This pair comes in light yellow and peach, and has Y2K-inspired frames that will set you apart from classic silhouettes.

Princess Polly Future Sunglasses Black
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Future Sunglasses Black ($12)

With an elegant black tinted frame and a molded nose bridge, these sunglasses will look amazing with a cute matching set and accessories.

Princess Polly Indi Sunglasses
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Indi Sunglasses ($20)

With rimless frames and dark brown-tinted lenses, you won’t want to take these sunglasses off this summer. Pair them with a cute brown bag for an effortlessly cool look.

Accessorize Crystal Oval Sunglasses
Accessorize

Accessorize Crystal Oval Sunglasses ($23)

If you’re obsessed with blue, try out these tinted oval sunglasses. Their trendy shape and design will pair perfectly with all the summer outfits you have planned.

Kristine Bakker is a Style Intern at Her Campus Media. She's a senior at LIM College in New York City, majoring in Fashion Media and minoring in Sustainability. She was previously the Fashion Director for her college's student-run magazine The Lexington Line. In her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring new places, shopping, and scrolling through Pinterest for outfit inspirations.