Spring is in full swing, which means summer is right around the corner, and with spring cleaning comes summer shopping. Temperatures are rising and days are getting longer, but clothes are getting smaller — because it’s time to bring out those bikinis and bathing suits.

Swimsuit shopping can be a pretty dreadful process for most women, but luckily, the string bikini solves a lot of these problems. Self-tying the strings allows you to adjust their length, tightness, and fit. For the top, you can change up the look by criss-crossing the strings. The adjustable triangle shape is more forgiving for a variety of cup sizes, as opposed to an underwire or bralette style bikini. With the bottom, you can decide where on your hips you want the strings to sit, opting for a high-rise or low-waisted look.

String bikinis may carry a little more risk (like untying in the ocean, or sliding side-to0side with lots of movement), but it’s worth it for their versatility. In addition to their variability in shape and size, there are countless designs, colors, and styles of string bikinits to choose from. Before beach vacations and pool days are officially upon us, check out our list of over 40 string bikinis to rock this summer.

Triangl Triangl VINCA GARA Textured Triangle Bikini Set ($119) Living up to its name, this textured triangle bikini from Triangl is a perfect summer staple. The high price comes from the high quality, with a suit that will last you several summers. See On Triangl

Strawberry Milk Mob Strawberry Milk Mob Innerbloom Bikini ($42) This triangle-cut top with a unique desert-dot print has all the pros of a string bikini with added support, thanks to the double-spaghetti straps on the shoulders and an adjustable back-tie. See On Strawberry Milk Mob

Dippin Daisies Dippin Daisies Palm Triangle Bikini ($112) Nothing says summer like vibrant colors and a classic cut bikini with a simple silhouette. This option has it all. See On Dippin Daisies

Pacsun Pacsun Ivory Summer Crochet Triangle Bikini ($72) Sometimes, all you need is a simple staple to get you through the summer months. Pacsun has got you covered. See On Pacsun

Dippin Daisies Dippin Daisies Jolie Triangle Cheeky Set ($112) These varying hues of red and pink bring a pop of playful color to your bikini. This set features a classic triangle top paired with the cheeky bottom for a timeless, flattering silhouette. See On Dippin Daisies

White Fox White Fox Boutique Paradise Drift Bikini ($90) Level up your simple black bathing suit with this gold plate detail and adjustable ruching along the front and back. See On White Fox

Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Grace Beaded Triangle Bikini ($220) Finished with a cherry bead detail and new fruit print, this medium coverage bikini is a sweet and supportive take on a timeless style. See On Frankies Bikinis

Hollister Hollister Floral Logo Graphic Triangle Bikini ($59) This Y2K-inspired triangle bikini with halter straps and a tie closure is finished off with bead details, removable padding, and a floral logo graphic. See On Hollister

Skims SKIMS Dipped Tie Bikini ($88) SKIMS has more than just intimates and loungewear — they also have swimsuits. Snakeskin meets tie dye with this gorgeous string bikini. See On Skims

Dippin Daisies Dippin Daisies Heat Wave Bralette Super Cheeky Set ($112) This one-of-a-kind bikini ties in all the right places. The unique orange set will have you looking stylish during days of endless sunshine and tropical escapes. See On Dippin Daisies

Haute Swimwear Haute Swimwear Rosalie Bikini ($135) This delicately detailed bikini draws the eye with two floral embroidery-lined inner straps that sweep inward from the shoulders, meeting at a ruched center detail against a soft ivory base. See On Haute Swimwear

Pacsun Pacsun Mauve Binded Halter Bikini ($65) Sport a more athletic look this summer with this Pacsun bikini. It has triangle cups, a V-neckline, contrast binding throughout, and adjustable ties at the neck and back. See On Pacsun

Aerie Aerie Ribbed String Triangle Bikini ($64) Chic and simple, this striped bikini fulfills all your beach needs. It even has UPF 50 sun protection! See On Aerie

Grey Bandit Grey Bandit Coconut Triangle Top ($74) This two-tone string bikini is both tropical and unique. Make sure to hand-wash this one to keep that green shade vibrant. See On Grey Bandit

Cupshe Cupshe Strawberry Lemonade Gingham Bikini Set ($29) Nothing says summer like a refreshing glass of strawberry lemonade — and this adorable matching bathing suit. See On Cupshe

Pacsun Pacsun Paisley Juliette Shine Halter Bikini ($65) This triangle-cup top features a paisley print, a flattering V-neckline with adjustable ties at the neck and back, plus partially recycled fabric for an eco-friendly update. See On Pacsun

Triangl Triangl VINCA CASSI Pink Heart Triangle Bikini Set ($119) These tiny black hearts contrasted with the bright pink bikini make for a uniquely stylish swimsuit. Pick from the cheekiest or cheeky bottoms, along with a complementary neoprene zip bag. See On Triangl

Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Nick Triangle Shine Bikini ($205) In this glistening satin shine fabric, your skin won’t be the only thing glowing this summer. Enjoy the adorable ruched detailing and ruffle trim when you’re soaking up the sun. See On Frankies Bikinis

Strawberry Milk Mob Strawberry Milk Mob Wisteria Bikini ($64) This luscious purple bikini has soft lavender hues and blooming flowers for a delicate elegance, making it perfect for those who want a touch of grace and serenity by the water. See On Strawberry Milk Mob

Abercrombie Abercrombie Halter String Triangle Bikini ($85) This maroon and cream bikini is uniquely tropic, topped off with a metal charm detail that’s front and center. See On Abercrombie

Dippin Daisies Dippin Daisies Papyrus Triangle Super Cheeky Set ($112) This string bikini ties in the front with a beaded racer back for a carefree, flattering fit. This set is made for bright days, warm breezes, and effortless summer style. See On Dippin Daisies

Cupshe Cupshe Preppy Gal Plaid Bikini Set ($43) The Preppy Gal Plaid Bikini Set keeps things polished with a playful twist! A sweetheart balconette neckline and adjustable straps pair with high bust support for a secure, sculpted fit. See On Cupshe

Bright Swimwear Bright Swimwear Melody Bikini in Amalfi ($60) This skimpy triangle fit is a fresh take on a timeless style. The mid-rise bottoms have cheeky coverage that is ultra-flattering. The butter-soft fabric and full lining offer a luxurious, comfortable feel. See On Bright Swimwear