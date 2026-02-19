The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

When rushing out the door on the way to work or class, there are a few staples that can never be forgotten: keys, laptop, phone, wallet, and, of course, your Stanley water bottle. Hydration is key, right? But throwing all of your items loosely into your fave bag is not always the most effective way to get around. Everything is shifting around, forcing the most important items to the bottom of your bag, and making noises whenever you walk, sit down, stand up, or try to dig something out of your bag (aka, the most humbling experience ever, when you’re in a quiet lecture hall). Well, Stanley 1913 has seen the collective struggle and created a solution, because, on Feb. 17, Stanley dropped two new bags that are made for those who are on the go: the Vitalize Tote and Vitalize Backpack.

Whether you’re running to the gym, an internship, or whatever social event you’ve got on the docket, these new Vitalize bags are equipped to help you bring everything you need and keep you organized. Now it’s just a matter of finding out what bag works best for you!

First up is the Vitalize Tote ($110), which has both hand and shoulder carry straps. The tote is available in Rose Quartz — a pale pink with deeper coral-y accents — as well as a classic Black. So, you’ll have to decide what aesthetic to align with for the rest of your life… or at least until you cave and get the other color, too.

The Vitalize Backpack (also $110) is also available in Rose Quartz and Black. It’s also made in Sage Grey — a calm, dreamy, grey-green with a beige lower compartment — but as of Feb. 19, it’s already sold out on the Stanley website. (However! You can find all of the new Stanley Vitalize products at Academy Sports + Outdoors, DICK’S Sporting Goods, and more.) This backpack is complete with a tumbler-securing belt and pockets — which can fit an IceFlow, Quencher, or Vitalize Shaker — and padded, adjustable straps.

The tote and backpack are designed with high-quality, durable recycled materials. (Because who doesn’t want to save the planet, one purchase at a time?) Both bags have a zippered main compartment for storage and contain an expandable bottom compartment to fit the Useful Box — a stainless steel, dishwasher safe storage box for whatever you may need — so you can securely carry snacks and meals (even makeup or crafting supplies!) wherever you go. Additionally, both feature a zippered main compartment for your notebooks, an interior laptop sleeve (which fits a 16-inch laptop), and a front zipper pocket for easy access to a phone or pen.

But the Vitalize line is about more than just the bags. The 20 oz Shaker Bottle ($40) features a removable strainer, a 3 oz base container for powders and mixes, and a leakproof lid for all of the gym girlies out there. Plus, it’s available in pretty much any color you can imagine. Plus, there’s the Vitalize Crossbody Bag and Carry-All. The Vitalize Macro Method Crossbody Bag ($65) has a padded, adjustable crossbody strap and multiple compartments for carrying a water bottle and even a jacket. The Vitalize Carry-All ($35) is complete with an adjustable crossbody strap and drawstring to keep your Stanley in place, no matter what activity. Each is sold in Rose Quartz, but the Crossbody is also available in Black, and the Carry-All is available in Sage Grey and Twilight (a grey-ish navy with burnt orange details), as well. Both options have zippered pockets for essentials like phones, earbuds, and wallets, as well as storage clips for keys, designed to perfectly secure your favorite Stanley products. They may be small, but boy, are they mighty.