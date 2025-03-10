These Spring 2025 Nail Ideas Are Perfect For Your Next Salon Trip

The first day of spring is March 20, which is coming up fast. It’s time to prepare your spring wardrobe, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup ideas. The good thing about a new season is that it motivates us to add outfits and shoes to our shopping carts that pair perfectly with the spring season. And there’s one last thing you can’t forget to prepare for spring, and that is none other than spring nail ideas!
If you’re like me, changing your nail designs to accompany the season and holidays is pretty much a lifestyle. It’s always super fun to keep up with the latest nail designs going viral on social media, but sometimes, narrowing down which designs are just right for you can get hard. If you’re in need of a little inspo, here’s a list of 12 spring nail designs for 2025 that’ll set you up for your next trip to the nail salon.
- Gold & Pink Petal Nails
-
This gorgeous set of pink and gold nails is perfect for any time of spring. The shimmer base, topped with mini flowers, will leave a lasting impression.
- Spring Green Nails
-
Take your usual spring nail design up a notch with this green nail set with hints of pink and white. If you’re more of a square nail kind of girlie and have been interested in switching your design up this spring, this set will take your wildest nail concepts to a new level.
- Light Blue Coquette Nails
-
- Pink and Green Spring Nails
-
With every nail design comes a set that requires you to think outside the box, and this pink and green set does precisely that. These spring nails are paired with gorgeous shades of purple and yellow to create one unique set!
- Wildflower Nails
-
“Wildflower” is the perfect way to describe this next set. Switch up this set with your favorite spring flower designs, and make them what you want them to be.
- Soft Jade Nails
-
For spring nails, flower sets aren’t the only choice. If you love to keep your nails cute and simple, then these jade nails could be your next inspo. Sometimes, less is more.
- Koi Pond Nails
-
Does this design make anyone else think of that one episode of The Office where Michael Scott falls into the koi pond? Who knew it would make a gorgeous nail design idea! This is another set that is totally out of the box but super unique.
- Spring Berries Nails
-
My favorite fruit on my nails? Sign me up! These spring berry nails are a light and fun way to ring in spring. A combination of strawberries and blueberries paired with a yellow base is the nail design you never knew you needed.
- 3D Cat Chrome Flower Spring Nails
-
Everything looks cooler in 3D, and these 3D chrome nails are the perfect example. Nothing says spring like pink flowers.
- Strawberry Glass Nails
-
Another fruit nail idea, and it’s even cooler. This set puts a spin on the viral glass nail look that has been taking over NailTok, and not to be dramatic, but it’s the most gorgeous nail design I’ve ever seen. It’s perfect for summer, too!
- Pink & Purple Flower Nails
-
Nothing says spring nails like this simple yet stunning design. This combination includes two popular spring colors with added mini daisy flowers. Who doesn’t want daisies on their nails!?
- Sage Green Nails
-
This set of sage green nails just screams spring. Paired with mini white flowers, sage green is definitely among the top five spring colors.