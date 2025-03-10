Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
spring 2025 nail ideas
spring 2025 nail ideas
@heygreatnails on TikTok/@nailzkatkat on TikTok
Style > Beauty

These Spring 2025 Nail Ideas Are Perfect For Your Next Salon Trip

Diamond Moore

The first day of spring is March 20, which is coming up fast. It’s time to prepare your spring wardrobe, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup ideas. The good thing about a new season is that it motivates us to add outfits and shoes to our shopping carts that pair perfectly with the spring season. And there’s one last thing you can’t forget to prepare for spring, and that is none other than spring nail ideas

If you’re like me, changing your nail designs to accompany the season and holidays is pretty much a lifestyle. It’s always super fun to keep up with the latest nail designs going viral on social media, but sometimes, narrowing down which designs are just right for you can get hard. If you’re in need of a little inspo, here’s a list of 12 spring nail designs for 2025 that’ll set you up for your next trip to the nail salon.

Gold & Pink Petal Nails
@heygreatnails

🌸✨ golden petals and pink shimmering tips loving this delicate gold shimmer in this cat eye gel; these silky gold shimmer effects are harder to find !! ✨ everything’s linked on my A ma Z0n sf _____ *affiliate #springnails #nails #nailinspo #diynails #naildesign #glassnails #nailtutorials #cateyenails

♬ original sound – Aistė Haas

This gorgeous set of pink and gold nails is perfect for any time of spring. The shimmer base, topped with mini flowers, will leave a lasting impression. 

Spring Green Nails
@nailsbygarza

SPRING sets are here 💚☘️🌿 #houstonnailtech #viralvideo #fypシ #fyp #houstonnails #springnails #springtime #prettynails #nailasrtist #nailart #nailtech #nailtutorials #nailsartvideos

♬ Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Take your usual spring nail design up a notch with this green nail set with hints of pink and white. If you’re more of a square nail kind of girlie and have been interested in switching your design up this spring, this set will take your wildest nail concepts to a new level.

Light Blue Coquette Nails
@nailzkatkat

loving these ✨

♬ original sound – Franklin Saint
Pink and Green Spring Nails
@_creative_clawz

Spring nail inspo 🍵💕 @NailzKatKat use code: Clawz10 to save at checkout 💕 #matcha #greennails #pinknails #springnailideas

♬ MUTT – Leon Thomas

With every nail design comes a set that requires you to think outside the box, and this pink and green set does precisely that. These spring nails are paired with gorgeous shades of purple and yellow to create one unique set!

Wildflower Nails
@revolve

The mani you need for spring: colorful and vibrant wildflower field nails 🌸💅 Save these nails by @Aistė Haas for your next set ✨ #revolve #revolvebeauty #nails #nailinspo #nailart #nailtutorial #flowernails #floralnails #glitternails #nailinspo #sparklynails #springnails #colorfulnails #pastelnails #wildflowernails

♬ Sunset Lover – Petit Biscuit

“Wildflower” is the perfect way to describe this next set. Switch up this set with your favorite spring flower designs, and make them what you want them to be.

Soft Jade Nails
@gaoy_official

SOFT + LUXE ✨ Light jade nails you NEED for spring 2025 🍃🌸 #nailtutorial #nailideas #nailinspiration #cutenails #pressonnails #nailtech #nailartist #nailinspo #nailtok #naildesign #nailart

♬ 原聲 – gaoy_official – gaoy_official

For spring nails, flower sets aren’t the only choice. If you love to keep your nails cute and simple, then these jade nails could be your next inspo. Sometimes, less is more.

Koi Pond Nails
@yuuamy

Simple spring nail tutorial for the koi lovers 👀🫧🎏 #nailtutorial #nailart #fyp #nails #gelnails #pressonnails

♬ Being a Girl – Jonica

Does this design make anyone else think of that one episode of The Office where Michael Scott falls into the koi pond? Who knew it would make a gorgeous nail design idea! This is another set that is totally out of the box but super unique.

Spring Berries Nails
@lightslacquer

berries for spring 🫐🍓 products used: banana split, cherry jelly, porter, taurus, dotting tool kit, & totally gelly. #springnails #fruitnails #nailinspo #diynails #easynails #nailhack #diynailsathome

♬ original sound – ꜰɪɪʀᴍᴇᴏʟᴅɪᴇꜱᥫ᭡

My favorite fruit on my nails? Sign me up! These spring berry nails are a light and fun way to ring in spring. A combination of strawberries and blueberries paired with a yellow base is the nail design you never knew you needed.

3D Cat Chrome Flower Spring Nails
@daily_charme

Easy 3D cat eye chrome flower nails 🌸✨💖 💅 Everything used for this look is from the brand Daily Charme & is listed below. All goodies are available now in our TikTok shop or via the 🔗 in bi0 💖 Save & share for spring nail inspo! 🌷 using @daily_charme: 🌸 203 Skinnydip (base) 🌸 E01 Rosélicious (NEW) 🌸 E02 Berrylover (NEW) 🌸 E03 Beigebae (NEW) 🌸 5-in-1 Strengthening Gel 🌸 Gold Metallic Art Paint 🌸 Bronze Chrome Powder 🌸 Stay Put No-Wipe Chrome Jewelry Gel 🌸 Almond Medium Clear Charme Gel Tips #cateyenails #chromenails #flowernails #springnails #nailtutorial #3dnails #diynails #nailinspo #trendynails #floralnails #auroranails #almondnails #easynailart #butterflynails #glitternails #magneticnails #springnails2025 #howtonails

♬ bags – most dope

Everything looks cooler in 3D, and these 3D chrome nails are the perfect example. Nothing says spring like pink flowers.

Strawberry Glass Nails
@daily_charme

Viral Glass Cat Eye Nails, but make it strawberries! 🌸🍓💖 Save & share for sweet spring nail inspo! Using @daily_charme: 🍓 C10 Moonkitty 🍓 Cat Eye Magnet Cylinder Wand 🍓 T03 Very Cherry 🍓 N07 Sour Patch 🍓 Lime Green Chrome 🍓 305 Sweet Dreams 🍓 Chrome Effect Gel 🍓 5-in-1 Strengthening Gel 🍓 Diamond Shine Top Coat (HEMA Free) 🍓 Almond Medium Clear Charme Gel Extension Tips #strawberrynails #glassnails #cateyenails #chromenails #springnails #nailinspo #nailtrends #nailtutorial #howtonails #diynails #springnails2025 #nailhacks #funnails #aestheticnails #prettynails #almondnails

♬ original sound – Daily Charme

Another fruit nail idea, and it’s even cooler. This set puts a spin on the viral glass nail look that has been taking over NailTok, and not to be dramatic, but it’s the most gorgeous nail design I’ve ever seen. It’s perfect for summer, too! 

Pink & Purple Flower Nails
@nailzkatkat

loving these ✨

♬ party 4 u – ㅤ

Nothing says spring nails like this simple yet stunning design. This combination includes two popular spring colors with added mini daisy flowers. Who doesn’t want daisies on their nails!?

Sage Green Nails
@thenaillologist

starting the spring inspo early bc I’ve had enough of the rain 🌿☁️✨ product details: • palette ring from @Viva le vita • ‘perfect nude DND865’, ‘foggy fern DV277’, ‘french tips DND473’ from @Dndgel.Europe (code nailologist15 for 15% off) • dotting tool and liner brush from @melodysusie (code thenaillologist12 for 12% off) #nails #nailinspo #nailart #springnails #nailarttutorial #nailtutorial #nailspo

♬ SOFT LOVE – EMPTY BOTTLE

This set of sage green nails just screams spring. Paired with mini white flowers, sage green is definitely among the top five spring colors.

Diamond Moore is a Style contributor for the Her Campus national team. She writes articles about beauty, style, and decor. Beyond contributing for Her campus, Diamond is also a Newsbreak contributor, where she has her own page that keeps readers updated on the latest news regarding celebrity and pop culture. She recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication from Saint Xavier University in May 2023. Diamond's favorite hobbies include watching Netflix documentaries, creating video and audio productions, and doing freelance photography. She is a big Marvel geek, and hopes to one day become a successful movie producer or creative director and have her own media company.