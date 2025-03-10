These Spring 2025 Nail Ideas Are Perfect For Your Next Salon Trip

The first day of spring is March 20, which is coming up fast. It’s time to prepare your spring wardrobe, accessories, hairstyles, and makeup ideas. The good thing about a new season is that it motivates us to add outfits and shoes to our shopping carts that pair perfectly with the spring season. And there’s one last thing you can’t forget to prepare for spring, and that is none other than spring nail ideas!

If you’re like me, changing your nail designs to accompany the season and holidays is pretty much a lifestyle. It’s always super fun to keep up with the latest nail designs going viral on social media, but sometimes, narrowing down which designs are just right for you can get hard. If you’re in need of a little inspo, here’s a list of 12 spring nail designs for 2025 that’ll set you up for your next trip to the nail salon.