If you’re anything like me, you love planning what color your nails will be next. Since it’s almost spring, I’ve been in search of some refreshing nail colors, trends and designs for the new season.
Whether you prefer to paint your own nails or go to a salon, you can participate in all of these trends and use them as inspiration for your next set of nails.
Here is my list of the best spring nail trends, and how you can elevate them through accessories such as rings and bracelets.
- Pretty pastels
-
Pretty pastels are my favorite nail colors for spring, and they’re also trending right now. Solid pastel nails are perfect if you want to achieve a minimalist look. You can also elevate your pastel nails by making each of them a different color (a trend that I’ve been seeing all over Instagram).
If you prefer to paint your own nails, Eternal Cosmetics has an adorable collection of pastel colors that I love.
Dress up your pastel nails with some pretty rings if you’d like to brighten up the look. My favorite stores to get my rings are Girls Crew and Oomiay. If you’re looking for rings that will brighten up your pastel nails for many years to come, I recommend Tiffany or David Yurman.
- Dainty designs
-
Dainty nail designs are all the rage this spring. I’ve been seeing so many little flowers, bows and hearts incorporated into nail art lately, and I think it’s just the cutest.
If you prefer a more casual look, opt for a single dainty design on your ring finger that compliments the solid color painted on your other nails. If you want to try a more enhanced look, choose dainty designs for each nail.
Le Mini Macaron has nail art supplies if you want to get creative and make your own designs. Amazon also has countless options for nail art supplies.
If you’d like to elevate your dainty spring nails, incorporate bracelets into your everyday accessories. My go-to bracelet is the Alexa Leigh Crystal Heart Bracelet from Love Shack Fancy. I also love bracelets from Kendra Scott and Gorjana.
- Colorful french tips
-
These are perfect for the minimalist who wants to add a little pop of color for the spring.
Try different colors or multiple shades of one color. Colorful french tips can also feature spring-related designs, like flowers or rainbows.
I love colorful french tips because they’re both elegant and fun, and can be dressed up or down depending on whether or not you make them all one color or incorporate designs.
Revel Nail has a four-color french tips starter kit if you’d like to try this trend on your own.
To elevate yours, choose rings and bracelets that are the same color as your french tips. For example, if your french tips are pink, opt for pink bracelets and a ring with a pink gemstone.
I suggest the Elaina Gold Chain Bracelet and the Davie 18k Gold Vermeil Band Ring from Kendra Scott because they each have so many colorful options. Or, simply wear your favorite everyday bracelet and ring to elevate your colorful french tips just as beautifully.
I hope that you found some inspiration from these spring nail trends. Try them all, or stick with the ones that you feel best suit you and your style.
I’m so excited to see everyone with their spring nails around campus this season!