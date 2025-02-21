12 Spring Break Outfit Ideas, Depending On Where You’re Spending It

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Although winter always lasts a little longer than we’d like, that doesn’t mean we can’t get our closets ready for the next season: spring. Whenever I think of spring, I think of warm weather, flowers blossoming, rain, and, of course, spring break. All those things play a massive part in what the spring season brings, and there’s no better way to ring in the newest season than by updating your wardrobe to scream I’m ready for spring break! And no matter what you’re doing this spring break, you’ll need some outfit ideas to keep your closet feeling fresh.
The best part about spring is that the warm weather brings new opportunities for outfits that don’t involve heavy jackets and boots. There is no style right or wrong for spring weather, which means the outfits are endless! There are long or short skirts, pants or shorts, sandals or sneakers, sweaters or short-sleeve shirts — you name it, and spring brings the right weather where you can pull out whatever clothing you think is best suited for that day. If you’re anything like me and sometimes take a little while to find outfits to take on a spring break trip, all while staying true to your style, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 12 spring break outfit ideas, depending on where you’re going!
- SHEIN Floral Print Camisole and Skirt Set ($9)
What better way to ring in the spring season on a spring break trip than with something cute and floral? This gorgeous camisole skirt set is a perfect outfit for daytime outings and even appropriate for nighttime when the weather changes.
- SHEIN Floral Print Short Set ($15)
If you’re all set to go somewhere with nothing but sun, then a cute simple short set will be the best choice! This colorful and floral shirt set is simple yet stylish for a day out and about with friends.
- Old Navy Waist-Defined Shirred Jumpsuit ($20)
Not sure if the weather will be all warm while on your trip? Not to worry, a jumpsuit will definitely do the trick. Packing this outfit for your spring break will have you ready to take on temperature drops, all while styling like never before.
- HUOJING Denim Romper ($17)
A romper, but make it denim! You can never go wrong with a romper on a nice getaway trip, and with this denim romper, you can style your look for multiple occasions, like a walk on the beach, movies, brunch, and more!
- Lulus Layton Cream Floral Print Maxi Dress ($88)
You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers! With this floral print maxi dress, May came a whole lot quicker. This maxi dress is the perfect look for your spring break. It’s elegant and fun, which makes it the appropriate choice for a spring break date night.
- PRETTYGARDEN Rib Knit Pant Set ($29)
Anyone else really like rib knit material? With this outfit, you’ll be all set to go on a number of spring break trip activities! Pants sets such as these are great for party nights, or you can pair them with sunglasses and a beach hat, and you’ll have a daytime-ready outfit.
- SHEIN Slayr Spring/Summer Dress ($14)
Spring break trip planned for Miami? Then this summer dress is definitely what you need to add to your cart! This casual mini-dress is perfect for that hot Miami weather!
- Boohoo Oversized Crop Knitted Sweater & Skirt Set ($29)
Spring weather doesn’t mean you have to get rid of warm sweaters, and with this oversized crop knitted sweater and skirt set, you’ll be both warm and stylish. The material of this outfit is set to keep you warm, but not too hot on those chilly spring break days. The best part is you can swap the sweater and skirt to pair with other items in your closet to create the right spring break outfit!
- Cupshe Asymmetrical Bikini Skirt & Top Set ($39)
If you plan on spending at least 90% of your spring break at the beach, then you need a cute bikini set for when you’re in the sun. This casual set will make you feel comfortable in the sand.
- Princess Polly Nellie Red Maxi Polka Dot Dress ($70)
You can’t do a list of spring break outfits and not include polka dots (it’s a written rule, trust me). With this red dress, you’ll be all set to embark wherever spring break takes you. It’s the perfect length to keep you covered for multiple spring break activities, and most importantly, it’s super cute.
- Princess Polly Beacall Mini Dress ($64)
This mini dress is so Sabrina Carpenter coded, and of course it’s a simplistic yet gorgeous choice for spring weather.
- Asos Denim Fitted Shirt Mini Dress ($50)
A denim dress will never let you down. This ASOS mini dress is the answer to all your spring denim outfit questions. It’s stylish, comfy, and sure to keep you looking cute for all spring break activities.