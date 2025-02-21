12 Spring Break Outfit Ideas, Depending On Where You’re Spending It

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Although winter always lasts a little longer than we’d like, that doesn’t mean we can’t get our closets ready for the next season: spring. Whenever I think of spring, I think of warm weather, flowers blossoming, rain, and, of course, spring break. All those things play a massive part in what the spring season brings, and there’s no better way to ring in the newest season than by updating your wardrobe to scream I’m ready for spring break! And no matter what you’re doing this spring break, you’ll need some outfit ideas to keep your closet feeling fresh.

The best part about spring is that the warm weather brings new opportunities for outfits that don’t involve heavy jackets and boots. There is no style right or wrong for spring weather, which means the outfits are endless! There are long or short skirts, pants or shorts, sandals or sneakers, sweaters or short-sleeve shirts — you name it, and spring brings the right weather where you can pull out whatever clothing you think is best suited for that day. If you’re anything like me and sometimes take a little while to find outfits to take on a spring break trip, all while staying true to your style, you’ve come to the right place. Here are 12 spring break outfit ideas, depending on where you’re going!