Spencer Barbosa’s Hollister Collection Is The Maritime Chic Collab Of My Dreams

Anyone who watches Spencer Barbosa can agree her videos are like a ray of sunshine — an immediate mood booster that makes your day better. Any content she releases, I just have to watch! She is the ultimate lifestyle influencer who always preaches about loving your body, so when she promotes a brand, you know it is going to be a good one. Her content involves plenty of beachy bikini pics, so it’s only fitting she partnered with the laid-back California lifestyle brand, Hollister, on a new collection.

Take it from her instagram bio: Barbosa loves bikinis, which inspired the 22-piece curated collection consisting of all of her favorite Hollister bikinis and beach essential pieces. Her partnership with Hollister is the brand’s first ever influencer-led campaign, and their shared message of self-love can be clearly seen throughout every product and imagery.

Hollister

When selecting products for the collection, it was very important to Barbosa to incorporate the relatability of her online presence in her campaign. She specifically chose products that have that “cute confidence” vibe, and that were styles that will work for anyone. Products include bikini tops with adjustable straps, and styles that come in curvy, so that a wide range of body shapes can shop the collection.

Barbosa took to Instagram to say, “This collection means the entire world to me and I carefully selected each piece, everything was chosen to make you FEEL beautiful.” As a previous Hollister partner for over a year and a lifelong shopper of the brand itself, Barbosa is bringing us the perfect summer collection that is both reliable and adorable.

Size inclusivity isn’t the only thing that makes this collab so fabulous. The collection brings together the best styles that Hollister has in stock — ones you are going to need in your closet for the upcoming summer. According to College Fashionista’s 2025 Trend Report, maritime chic fashion is so in for 2025, and Spencer Barbosa’s collection is full of it. If you are unfamiliar with the aesthetic, it goes beyond the beachside coastal grandma style and dives right into a fisherman boating look. Think of a more active, adventurous style that is cool yet comfortable, perfectly matching Barbosa’s brand.

Bikinis aren’t the only product available in the campaign. You can shop all of Barbosa’s favorite beachy essentials like coverups, baby tees, skirts, as well as swimwear, in store and online under Hollister’s Beach Shop x Spencer Barbosa. Sizes range from XS to XXL, and come in various styles and fits. Prices range from $19.95 to $59.95, making this collection not only stylish, but also very affordable!