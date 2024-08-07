12 Sorority Rush Outfits That Aren’t Dresses To Wear This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The fall semester is right around the corner, which means fall rush is about to take over campus. Ready to ace your sorority rush and show off your unique style? If that means wearing rush outfits that aren’t dresses, that’s totally great. While dresses are classic, I’m here to serve you a heaping dose of outfit inspiration that goes beyond the traditional with these non-dress alternatives.
Not everyone is comfortable wearing a dress, so if that’s you, or if you just want to switch up your look from every other PNM (potential new member), you’re free to do so. You deserve to feel your most confident during fall rush. And make sure to pick up the perfect shoes to pair with each outfit — there are so many different options based on the round of recruitment you’re currently on. So buckle up, and let’s dive into fabulous dress alternatives that’ll make you shine through fall rush!
Fall Rush Welcome Round Outfits
Welcome round is all about keeping it laid-back yet stylish, so think brunch with your besties. Why not channel this vibe with a flirty skirt or skort? Pair it with some trendy sandals or sneakers for a look that says, “I’m effortlessly cool and totally approachable.”
- Princess Polly Wescott Gingham Playsuit ($58)
-
This gingham romper is a playful twist on a classic. With puff sleeves and a deep V Neckline, it’s both fun and functional.
- Commense Embroidered Shorts Set ($48)
-
This matching eyelet button-down and shorts set is crafted from breathable cotton to keep you feeling fresh and fabulous, even in the heat. Pair it with a white tank top underneath so you can unbutton it if you start to break a sweat while walking from house to house. This layering trick is your perfect solution to a hot day of recruitment.
- Cider Cami Top & Wide-Leg Trousers ($32)
-
This outfit is a playful twist on classic stripes, featuring a cropped cami with an adorable tie in front and on the straps. The wide-leg trousers complete the look with a touch of chic comfort.
Fall Rush Philanthropy Day Outfits
For Philanthropy Day, keep things stylish yet professional with a tasteful romper or matching set. It’s all about balancing personal flair with respect. Here are three options that are perfect for this round.
- Happy Heart Sunny Days Mini Skirt ($125)
-
I first learned about Happy Heart at an antique show in Texas, and I still check their website regularly for new drops. Pair this mini skirt with a simple tank or the matching Love Me Not Puff Sleeve Blouse ($135) for a look that’s both fresh and fabulous.
- Petal + Pup Beatrice Romper ($69)
-
Not just because we share a name! This strapless romper features an exquisite fold detail and sleek neckline, and it comes in four different colors.
- Chelsea & Violet Blossom Crochet Top ($60)
-
Pair this adorable crochet top with the matching skirt ($72) for a cohesive look that combines elegance with a bit of fun.
Sisterhood Round
As you dive deeper into conversations during the Sisterhood round, your outfit should reflect a bit more sophistication. Opt for something classy yet still true to your style.
- Lulus Striped Tie-Back Jumpsuit ($69)
-
This jumpsuit is effortlessly cute with its olive green, pinstripe fabric and tie in the back. It’s both elegant and comfortable, which is perfect for Sisterhood round. To top it all off, the romper also comes in mustard yellow and white with black stripes.
- Anna-Kaci Two-Piece Set ($54)
-
Effortlessly elegant, this set features a flowing long ruffle skirt paired with a chic ripple strapped cropped top. Perfect for making a sophisticated statement!
- Billy J Stella Set ($100)
-
In hues of pink, black, and yellow, this cropped top with a high neckline and gathered shoulder details pairs perfectly with the high-waisted, relaxed-fit pants. The pants even have a hidden side pocket, making them perfectly comfortable and stylish for Sisterhood round.
Preference Round
The final round before Bid Day calls for full-on cocktail glam. This is your moment to shine, so go for outfits that are both elegant and unforgettable. Check out these show-stoppers.
- Abercrombie Giselle Pleated Jumpsuit ($140)
-
This elevated satin jumpsuit is the perfect choice for Preference round. With elegant tie-back detailing, all-over pleating, and available in five stunning colors, this jumpsuit offers a sophisticated, dressy vibe — without the dress.
- Graytorna Long Maxi Tulle Skirt ($30)
-
This A-line ruffle mesh skirt is soft and dreamy, making it a perfect choice for Preference. Pair it with a plain white or black tank top for a timelessly elegant look. Fun fact: I wore this skirt almost every night during my semester in Madrid — it’s that versatile!
- Hazel & Olive Crop Top & Midi Skirt Set ($89)
-
Make a memorable impression at Preference round in this textured babydoll crop top and matching skirt. The playful, yet polished duo effortlessly combines whimsy with sophistication for a standout look.