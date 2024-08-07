12 Sorority Rush Outfits That Aren’t Dresses To Wear This Fall

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

The fall semester is right around the corner, which means fall rush is about to take over campus. Ready to ace your sorority rush and show off your unique style? If that means wearing rush outfits that aren’t dresses, that’s totally great. While dresses are classic, I’m here to serve you a heaping dose of outfit inspiration that goes beyond the traditional with these non-dress alternatives.

Not everyone is comfortable wearing a dress, so if that’s you, or if you just want to switch up your look from every other PNM (potential new member), you’re free to do so. You deserve to feel your most confident during fall rush. And make sure to pick up the perfect shoes to pair with each outfit — there are so many different options based on the round of recruitment you’re currently on. So buckle up, and let’s dive into fabulous dress alternatives that’ll make you shine through fall rush!

Fall Rush Welcome Round Outfits

Welcome round is all about keeping it laid-back yet stylish, so think brunch with your besties. Why not channel this vibe with a flirty skirt or skort? Pair it with some trendy sandals or sneakers for a look that says, “I’m effortlessly cool and totally approachable.”