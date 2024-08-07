Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Sorority Rush Outfits That Aren’t Dresses To Wear This Fall

Beatrice Graubart

The fall semester is right around the corner, which means fall rush is about to take over campus. Ready to ace your sorority rush and show off your unique style? If that means wearing rush outfits that aren’t dresses, that’s totally great. While dresses are classic, I’m here to serve you a heaping dose of outfit inspiration that goes beyond the traditional with these non-dress alternatives

Not everyone is comfortable wearing a dress, so if that’s you, or if you just want to switch up your look from every other PNM (potential new member), you’re free to do so. You deserve to feel your most confident during fall rush. And make sure to pick up the perfect shoes to pair with each outfit — there are so many different options based on the round of recruitment you’re currently on. So buckle up, and let’s dive into fabulous dress alternatives that’ll make you shine through fall rush!

Fall Rush Welcome Round Outfits

Welcome round is all about keeping it laid-back yet stylish, so think brunch with your besties. Why not channel this vibe with a flirty skirt or skort? Pair it with some trendy sandals or sneakers for a look that says, “I’m effortlessly cool and totally approachable.”

Princess Polly Wescott Gingham Playsuit ($58)
princess polly rush outfit
Princess Polly

This gingham romper is a playful twist on a classic. With puff sleeves and a deep V Neckline, it’s both fun and functional.

See On Princess Polly
Commense Embroidered Shorts Set ($48)
commense fall rush outfit
Commense

This matching eyelet button-down and shorts set is crafted from breathable cotton to keep you feeling fresh and fabulous, even in the heat. Pair it with a white tank top underneath so you can unbutton it if you start to break a sweat while walking from house to house. This layering trick is your perfect solution to a hot day of recruitment.

See On Commense
Cider Cami Top & Wide-Leg Trousers ($32)
cider fall rush outfit
Cider

This outfit is a playful twist on classic stripes, featuring a cropped cami with an adorable tie in front and on the straps. The wide-leg trousers complete the look with a touch of chic comfort.

See On Cider

Fall Rush Philanthropy Day Outfits

For Philanthropy Day, keep things stylish yet professional with a tasteful romper or matching set. It’s all about balancing personal flair with respect. Here are three options that are perfect for this round.

Happy Heart Sunny Days Mini Skirt ($125)
happy heart fall rush outfit
Happy Heart

I first learned about Happy Heart at an antique show in Texas, and I still check their website regularly for new drops. Pair this mini skirt with a simple tank or the matching Love Me Not Puff Sleeve Blouse ($135) for a look that’s both fresh and fabulous.

See On Happy Heart
Petal + Pup Beatrice Romper ($69)
petal pup fall rush outfit
Petal + Pup

Not just because we share a name! This strapless romper features an exquisite fold detail and sleek neckline, and it comes in four different colors.

See On Petal + Pup
Chelsea & Violet Blossom Crochet Top ($60)
chelsea violet fall rush outfit
Chelsea & Violet

Pair this adorable crochet top with the matching skirt ($72) for a cohesive look that combines elegance with a bit of fun.

See On Dillard’s

Sisterhood Round

As you dive deeper into conversations during the Sisterhood round, your outfit should reflect a bit more sophistication. Opt for something classy yet still true to your style.

Lulus Striped Tie-Back Jumpsuit ($69)
lulus fall rush outfit
Lulus

This jumpsuit is effortlessly cute with its olive green, pinstripe fabric and tie in the back. It’s both elegant and comfortable, which is perfect for Sisterhood round. To top it all off, the romper also comes in mustard yellow and white with black stripes. 

See On Lulus
Anna-Kaci Two-Piece Set ($54)
anna kaci fall rush outfit
Anna-Kaci

Effortlessly elegant, this set features a flowing long ruffle skirt paired with a chic ripple strapped cropped top. Perfect for making a sophisticated statement!

See On Anna-Kaci
Billy J Stella Set ($100)
billy fall rush outfit
Billy J

In hues of pink, black, and yellow, this cropped top with a high neckline and gathered shoulder details pairs perfectly with the high-waisted, relaxed-fit pants. The pants even have a hidden side pocket, making them perfectly comfortable and stylish for Sisterhood round.

See On Billy J

Preference Round

The final round before Bid Day calls for full-on cocktail glam. This is your moment to shine, so go for outfits that are both elegant and unforgettable. Check out these show-stoppers.

Abercrombie Giselle Pleated Jumpsuit ($140)
abercrombie fall rush outfit
Abercrombie

This elevated satin jumpsuit is the perfect choice for Preference round. With elegant tie-back detailing, all-over pleating, and available in five stunning colors, this jumpsuit offers a sophisticated, dressy vibe — without the dress.

See On Abercrombie
Graytorna Long Maxi Tulle Skirt ($30)
graytorna fall rush outfit
Graytorna

This A-line ruffle mesh skirt is soft and dreamy, making it a perfect choice for Preference. Pair it with a plain white or black tank top for a timelessly elegant look. Fun fact: I wore this skirt almost every night during my semester in Madrid — it’s that versatile!

See On Amazon
Hazel & Olive Crop Top & Midi Skirt Set ($89)
hazel olive fall rush outfit
Hazel & Olive

Make a memorable impression at Preference round in this textured babydoll crop top and matching skirt. The playful, yet polished duo effortlessly combines whimsy with sophistication for a standout look.

See On Hazel & Olive
Beatrice is a National Writer for the style section at Her Campus Media. She writes articles about all things fashion, beauty, and decor. Originally from Houston, Texas, Beatrice currently lives in Washington D.C., where she is studying Psychology and Journalism at Georgetown University. She joined the National Writers Program as a first step in her pursuit of a career in media and journalism. In her free time, Beatrice loves to host epic game nights, explore charming bookstores, and watch the most outlandish reality TV shows. The more drama, the better! She can often be found with scissors and a glue gun, transforming old clothes into unique, one-of-a-kind pieces. More than anything, Beatrice loves to travel and has taken trips all over the world, immersing herself in different cultures and styles to draw inspiration from. She just returned to the U.S. after living in Madrid for five months, and it is her dream to return to Europe and live in another new city. At an early age, Beatrice was introduced to the fashion world because her mom worked in the industry. She would often give her fabrics and trims to play with as a child, sparking her lifelong passion for fashion and beauty. She is always looking for new ways to showcase her creativity and express her love for fashion.