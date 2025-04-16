Easter Sunday is right around the corner, and as you plan the perfect Easter outfit, I can assure you that the shoes you wear matter. The spring holiday is all about spending time with friends and family, participating in festive activities, and eating lots of chocolate — so why not keep your look comfortable? That’s where sneakers for Easter 2025 come in.

Whether you’re spending time with your family at home or going to a casual get-together with your friends, sneakers will be your best friend this Easter. There are endless options to choose from — platform sneakers, classy sneakers, sporty sneakers, pastel sneakers, you name it. You can dress them up with a flowy dress or keep them casual with jeans and a cute top. Whatever your outfit choice is, they’ll be sure to keep you comfortable.

If you still haven’t figured out the shoes you’ll be wearing, here are 40 sneakers you can wear on Easter 2025 for a cute and casual look.

Reebok Reebok Women’s Club C 85 Vintage Shoes ($90) These shoes are perfect for Easter activities. They’re comfortable and have a vintage yet classic appeal. Wear them with a dress for the cutest Easter outfit. See On Reebok

VEJA VEJA Campo Leather Low-Top Sneakers ($160) Vejas are a classic in the sneaker world. They come in so many styles and colors, and personally, I think this pastel matcha shade screams Easter. You can wear these with pretty much any dress you own, and after Easter is over, wear them on your way to class or work. See On Bergdorf Goodman

VEJA VEJA V-10 Mixed Leather Low-Top Court Sneakers ($160) Another great option are these low-top Vejas. They’re made of leather and suede, and come with a cushioned footbed — perfect for all the Easter events you’ve got planned. See On Bergdorf Goodman

CUSHIONAIRE CUSHIONAIRE Belinda Lace Detail Casual Sneakers ($50) Another adorable lace option is this pair from Cushionaire, not to mention they’re super affordable in comparison to other sneakers. They feature elegant lace detailing, a ribbon lace-up closure, and a non-slip rubber sole. See On Amazon

Puma Puma Club II Era Sneakers ($46) If you want to lean into the pastel aesthetic this Easter, these shoes are a must-have. They’ll give your outfit a stylish retro vibe, and come in four different colors to choose from (including pastel purple and mint). See On Puma

Gola Gola Viper Leather Sneakers ($100) If you’re looking for something that’ll match your wardrobe no matter the weather, consider these sneakers. This pair is loved for its sleek, minimalistic-yet-unique design, and will look amazing with long or short dresses. See On Gola

Dr Scholl’s Dr Scholl’s Madison Lace Sneaker ($40) With over 15 colors to choose from, this pair is made with easy-to-clean materials, anti-odor insole technology, and will give your outfit a sporty look this Easter. See On Dr Scholl’s

Dr Scholl’s Dr Scholl’s Women’s Time Off Sneaker ($60) If you need an extra lift, these platform sneakers are for you. They provide extra comfort with their extra layer, as well as comfortable padding and a lightweight outsole. You can wear this all-white design with skirts, or dress them up with a nice pair of pants this Easter for a chic, comfortable look. See On Dr Scholl’s

Adidas Adidas Handball Spezial Shoes ($110) We all know how comfortable Adidas sneakers are, not to mention how they manage to look good with everything. This pair comes in a chic grey color that’s easy to pair with most skirts and dresses, and if you want a pop of color, it also comes in the most adorable color combinations that are perfect for Easter (including red and pink). See On Adidas

Zara Zara Contrasting Back Sneakers ($50) Zara also has sneakers that look sleek and classy but don’t break the bank. This off-white pair has a contrasting red sole and unique laces. Personally, I would pair it with a satin maxi skirt for a cute and casual Easter outfit. See On Zara

Zara Zara Leather Athletic Sneakers ($80) If you’re going for a cute and casual look, this pair from Zara comes in a festive blue Easter shade, perfect for family gatherings or a casual hangout. See On Zara

Zara Zara Embossed Sneakers ($36) This all-white pair is a classic choice for Easter. It comes with chic leather detailing, and will certainly look good no matter what you decide to wear. See On Zara

DREAM PAIRS DREAM PAIRS Walking Skateboard Shoes ($18) This pair is ideal for any casual event you attend this Easter weekend. It features mesh lining, which provides breathability and prevents heat. After you wear them on Easter, they’re also perfect for your daily commutes to class. See On Amazon

DREAM PAIRS DREAM PAIRS Tennis Sneakers ($45) You can’t go wrong with these sneakers. Known for being a wardrobe staple, they come in 13 colors to choose from and provide the perfect amount of arch support. Style them this Easter for an adorable, trendy look. See On Amazon

Golden Goose Golden Goose Ball Star Sneakers ($595) If you’ve been wanting to splurge on some sneakers that you can wear to pretty much any occasion, this pair from Golden Goose is incredibly charming and versatile. It comes with a glitter star and detailing on the back to elevate your Easter outfit. See On Golden Goose

Madewell Madewell Court Sneakers In White Leather ($93) Made with ultra-supportive insoles and sustainably-made leather, this pair will look amazing with any outfit you have planned for Easter. See On Madewell

LUCKY STEP LUCKY STEP Retro Fashion Sneakers ($39) These high-quality sneakers are great for your Easter activities. They come in five colorways (including gold and silver, if you want to dress up your Easter outfit). They also provide comfort as they have a cushioned insole and a non-slip outsole. See On Amazon

Puma Puma Palermo Sneakers ($90) Puma has the cutest colors when it comes to sneakers. This pair, which debuted back in the early ‘80s, is also available in yellow and blue. See On Puma

Adidas Adidas Gazelle Bold Shoes ($120) This pair is loved for adding height without compromising style. Available in vibrant spring color combinations like pink and green, orange and fuschia, and light blue and white, this pair will look adorable on you this Easter. See On Adidas

Alohas Alohas Crochet Sneakers ($190) Another feminine pair is this one from Alohas. They come with red sheer laces and the most unique, playful style that’ll grab everyone’s attention. See On Free People

Gola Gola Colorado Sneakers ($100) Speaking of cute colors, these retro-inspired sneakers come in the most perfect Easter pink shades and textured accents. See On Free People

Jeffery Campbell Jeffery Campbell Willow Suede Sneakers ($118) I love the shade of blue these sneakers come in. They feature a sleek silhouette, soft suede, thin rubber soles, and matching blue laces that are super charming. This pair also comes in shades of brown and black. See On Free People

Charles & Keith Charles & Keith Cece Heart Ribbon Sneaker ($69) I dare you to find sneakers that are more balletcore than these are. With sheer ribbon laces and the most perfect shade of light pink, these sneakers will look absolutely adorable with a feminine dress, or even to dress up a more casual outfit on Easter. See On Urban Outfitters

New Balance New Balance T500 Court Sneaker ($110) Another adorable pastel sneaker is this pair from New Balance. Also available in coral and white, these shoes feature suede accents and an iconic design. See On Urban Outfitters

Converse Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Sneakers ($60) If you’re looking for something super casual that you can wear to Easter, consider Converse’s Chuck Taylor All Star Sneaker, which we all know and love. Slip these on with a short dress and you’ve got yourself a cute and casual Easter outfit. See On Amazon

AllSaints AllSaints Sheer Sneaker ($179) This is another classic choice you can’t go wrong with this Easter. Made with cow leather, a chunky branded sole, and an all-white sleek design, these sneakers will perfectly match any pastel or spring colors you’re thinking of wearing this Easter weekend. See On Revolve

Adidas Adidas Originals Samba OG Sneakers ($121) If you’re tired of the classic black-and-white Adidas Sambas, don’t worry. This pair comes with the cutest pastel purple stripes and laces. You can match your outfit with them to create the cutest Easter outfit. See On Revolve

VEJA Veja Rio Branco Sneaker ($151) Another Veja sneaker design that’s even more unique is this pair that comes in adorable shades of pink. They’re made of a mix of suede and leather, have an Amazonian rubber sole, and feature the brand’s signature “V” design on the side. See On Revolve

Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Irma Low Top Sneaker ($100) With fun zigzag stripes and a lace-up style, these sneakers will add a retro touch to your Easter outfit. They come in amazing colors, too, including light blue and pink. See On Nordstrom

Frye Frye Milly Low Top Sneaker ($148) If you love rocking a sporty sneaker, this low-top design will be your best friend on Easter. Featuring a minimalistic embossed logo and a cushioned insole, you can wear this pair all year round. See On Nordstrom

Reebok Reebok Club C Revenge Vintage Sneaker ($60) Another adorable vintage inspired option is this pair from Reebok. This design features adorable spring colors like pink and light orange, and is an iconic pair to add to your sneaker rotation. See On Nordstrom

Tory Burch Tory Burch Double T Howell Sneaker ($139) If you want a more dressy and elegant sneaker, consider this pair from Tory Burch. It comes in a low-profile silhouette, a classy black-and-white design, and features the brand’s subtle logo on the sides. See On Nordstrom

Steve Madden Steve Madden Dodge Floral Multi Low-Top Sneaker ($70) With 15 designs to choose from, this low-top sneaker — especially its floral design — is perfect for Easter. With textile and suede materials and an exclusive print, what’s not to love? See On Steve Madden

Steve Madden Steve Madden Hudsin Gold Multi Espadrille ($70) If you want your outfit to be even more unique, consider this pair from Steve Madden. This stylish pair combines fashion and function, providing an all-day comfortable wear. Consider wearing them with a cute blouse and dressy pants, or keep it casual with a comfy pair of jeans and a spring top. See On Steve Madden

Madden Girl Madden Girl Giia-C Charms Lace-Up Sneakers ($39) With a fun, aesthetically-pleasing design, these sneakers will be all the talk at your Easter gatherings this weekend. This pair features the cutest heart charms and terry cloth fabric lining. See On Macy’s

Coach Coach Ellis Low-Top Sneakers ($145) If you’re more gravitated towards the classics, this Coach sneaker is a wardrobe staple piece. Its leather and suede mix is incredibly classy, and will look amazing when paired with more casual dresses on Easter. See On Macy’s