Hopping Into Spring: Easter Outfits Everyone Needs 

Spring has sprung, and Easter break is right around the corner! Whether you are spending the break surrounded by family in church or just catching up on some much-needed rest, it is always fun to dress up. Here are some of my favorite styles this season and where to get them!

When the weather starts to get warmer, pastels are the perfect thing to pull out of the closet. One of my favorite stores is Altar’d State, and they have a wide selection of pastels. I have linked their Kenna Tulle Maxi Dress. The pink ruffles are very flattering on any body type, and the stretchy material around the top makes it very breathable!

If you are looking for a shorter pastel option, Windsor has many options under $50. The Sunset Happy Hour Ruffled Skater Dress comes in the newest color trend: butter yellow! The tie around the neck is also stunning and perfect if you are celebrating somewhere a bit warmer. This look would also look great with a white cardigan if you are looking for a little more coverage.

If you wanna match your surroundings, florals are wonderful for this time of year. As flowers start to bloom, you can also rock these looks. Lulus sells this stunning pink floral dress, the Authentic Sweetness Pink Floral Applique Tie-Strap Midi Dress, on sale for less than forty dollars. The 3D flowers on the dress are something I have never seen before and will make you stand out this Easter. This dress also features three pink bows on the shoulders and around the front, so it nails that coquette core!

JCPenney also sells a brighter floral dress in collaboration with Studio 1. This dress has mid-length sleeves for anyone who prefers to have their arms covered, and the store’s website gives many styling options for this dress, showing how versatile it is. While this dress is already 40% off, if you want another ten dollars off (who doesn’t?), you can use code PETUNIA at checkout!

If it’s still too cold for you to transition into sundresses, wide-leg pants are perfect for this time of year. I love to have brightly colored pants with a neutral top to match the bright decorations of the season. One cost-friendly and extremely cute option is Halara’s High Waisted Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Work Pants. This soft pant comes in over twenty color options. My two favorites are Mellow Purple and Meadow Mauve. Depending on which color you choose, these pants come in Regular, Petite, and Tall lengths and a range of sizes.

Finally, if you are a denim lover but wanna elevate the look for Easter, Old Navy sells these High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans that are perfect for the season. They come in three colors, but my favorite is the Cornflower Blue. The regular length comes in sizes 00 – 30, and the pants are currently 20% off!

Overall, it does not matter what you choose to wear this Easter season as long as you are comfortable! However, if you are looking for a new addition to your closet, I highly recommend all the above options!