The SKIMS Pubic Hair Underwear Has The Internet Collectively Losing It

Kim Kardashian is testing the waters at a new level with her latest SKIMS product, “The Ultimate Bush,” and the internet is … confused. The pubic hair underwear, priced at $32, comes in 12 different colors in sizes XXS to 4X, with hair texture options ranging from Black Curly to Ginger Straight. Despite the bold concept, all colors and sizes sold out within hours of the launch. Described on the SKIMS website as their “most daring panty yet,” the thong is “hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh.”

SKIMS announced the Faux Hair Micro String Thong drop on Oct. 14 with a playful, 1970s game-show-style Instagram Reel captioned, “With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.” The idea, according to the brand, is that wearers can change up textures and shades to suit their mood or outfit — essentially making pubic hair a fashion accessory.

Understandably, reactions online have been mixed. While some are applauding the boldness of the drop, others are wondering how — or why — anyone would actually wear them. Either way, the Kardashians know how to make a viral moment, and this launch has everyone talking.

Kardashian acknowledged the daring new product herself in an Instagram story on Tuesday, posting a video of the thongs. “How funny are these merkins, you guys?” she said. “We have different colors, different hairs… this is insane. Skims, baby!”

Merkins, or pubic wigs, are not a new concept — historically used to cover or replace pubic hair for aesthetic reasons, like concealing signs of hair loss diseases, as well as in the film and TV industry to help actors feel less exposed during intimate scenes. Other fashion houses have also experimented with pubic hair designs in their pieces.

To no surprise, the internet immediately erupted with mixed reactions — mostly in pure confusion and disbelief. Many of the commenters on Instagram first thought it could be a prank. “I just googled the date to make sure it’s not April 1st,” wrote one user. “Who asked for this???” commented another.

skims has lost their damn mind. what is this? i’m screaming 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6oZc5LoUR6 — MJ 🐺 (@crybabymj13) October 14, 2025

we are literally in hell. pic.twitter.com/gNvz4MylBb — 꽃 (@fujoevil) October 14, 2025

That new skims line is clearly a cry for help. I’ve never seen attention seeking like this. — ST 🇧🇧🇯🇲 (@LoveFromMeesh) October 15, 2025

Others are simply pointing out just how potentially unnecessary the product is.

i just don’t understand in what scenario would this be necessary 😭 https://t.co/Amv4WsYpH9 — la flame (@keashahoneyy) October 14, 2025

Do people that buy pointless skims stuff realize that you are allowed to not wear a bra and also you don’t have to shave — clem (@daughterclem) October 14, 2025

These are actually on sale for $0 rn it just takes a bit for them to arrive! ♥️ Go get em ladies!!! https://t.co/xl2Z7iyUJy — WINNIE (@winnielark) October 14, 2025

Meanwhile, some users were more critical of the principle of the concept itself. Pubic hair has long been stigmatized, and turning it into a commercial product didn’t sit well with everyone.

capitalism convinced women their body hair is not natural just to sell them body hair removal products and now they’re trying to sell an artificial version of it… i can’t make this shit up https://t.co/pYs9azCLhb — f (@GR4NTNASH) October 14, 2025

this is very sinister to me for reasons i cant articulate properly yet but i feel the same way about this than about the nipple bra. why are the female body's features only acceptable when they're imitated by lingerie, packaged and sold. Upperclass women will laser off their – https://t.co/Cwd06hGXsT — lynn ☆ (@fr0mthepyre) October 14, 2025

a family that’s spent over two decades promoting a false image of women’s bodies now turning around and, through multiple mediums, sell faux versions of the real thing so consumers can be on trend without actually “sacrificing” their bodily aesthetic. right no for sure totally https://t.co/2p8rQ2Qo50 — karla ⋆.˚𖦹⋆✮⋆.˚ (@karlafraancesca) October 14, 2025

But the responses haven’t all been negative. Some praised the thong for its potential benefits, one user pointing out the thong could be a great option for cancer patients and those with alopecia. Others are excited by the playful idea of mix-and-match customizability.

you’re telling me i can customize my bush now thanks to skims???? — sam i am 🍉 (@sam_xiomaraa) October 15, 2025

Some thoughtful users are looking past the product itself and applauding Kardashian’s strategic marketing scheme. “Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then them ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team,” wrote a user in the SKIMS Instagram comments. “Boy does this girl know how to market,” commented another.

another great example of launching product that *is* the marketing https://t.co/A3FB7CIueG — lefty (@brandnewaliases) October 14, 2025

This isn’t Kardashian’s first ambitious intimate product — the SKIMS built-in nipple bras had the internet just as worked up with their release 2022. But now, the product has great reviews and currently donates 10% of its proceeds to breast cancer charity — so maybe Kardashian onto something with this Ultimate Bush and we just haven’t caught on yet.