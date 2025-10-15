Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
SKIMS faux hair thongs and reactions
SKIMS faux hair thongs and reactions
SKIMS
Style > Fashion

The SKIMS Pubic Hair Underwear Has The Internet Collectively Losing It

Kim Kardashian is testing the waters at a new level with her latest SKIMS product, “The Ultimate Bush,” and the internet is … confused. The pubic hair underwear, priced at $32, comes in 12 different colors in sizes XXS to 4X, with hair texture options ranging from Black Curly to Ginger Straight. Despite the bold concept, all colors and sizes sold out within hours of the launch. Described on the SKIMS website as their “most daring panty yet,” the thong is “hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh.”

SKIMS announced the Faux Hair Micro String Thong drop on Oct. 14 with a playful, 1970s game-show-style Instagram Reel captioned, “With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be.” The idea, according to the brand, is that wearers can change up textures and shades to suit their mood or outfit — essentially making pubic hair a fashion accessory. 

Understandably, reactions online have been mixed. While some are applauding the boldness of the drop, others are wondering how — or why — anyone would actually wear them. Either way, the Kardashians know how to make a viral moment, and this launch has everyone talking. 

Kardashian acknowledged the daring new product herself in an Instagram story on Tuesday, posting a video of the thongs. “How funny are these merkins, you guys?” she said. “We have different colors, different hairs… this is insane. Skims, baby!”

@skims

Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush.

♬ original sound – SKIMS

Merkins, or pubic wigs, are not a new concept — historically used to cover or replace pubic hair for aesthetic reasons, like concealing signs of hair loss diseases, as well as in the film and TV industry to help actors feel less exposed during intimate scenes. Other fashion houses have also experimented with pubic hair designs in their pieces.

To no surprise, the internet immediately erupted with mixed reactions — mostly in pure confusion and disbelief. Many of the commenters on Instagram first thought it could be a prank. “I just googled the date to make sure it’s not April 1st,” wrote one user. “Who asked for this???” commented another.

Others are simply pointing out just how potentially unnecessary the product is. 

Meanwhile, some users were more critical of the principle of the concept itself. Pubic hair has long been stigmatized, and turning it into a commercial product didn’t sit well with everyone.

But the responses haven’t all been negative. Some praised the thong for its potential benefits, one user pointing out the thong could be a great option for cancer patients and those with alopecia. Others are excited by the playful idea of mix-and-match customizability. 

Some thoughtful users are looking past the product itself and applauding Kardashian’s strategic marketing scheme. “Smart way to bring people to your website, have them laughing, then them ending up buying actual cute stuff they don’t even need. Genius e-commerce team,” wrote a user in the SKIMS Instagram comments. “Boy does this girl know how to market,” commented another.

This isn’t Kardashian’s first ambitious intimate product — the SKIMS built-in nipple bras had the internet just as worked up with their release 2022. But now, the product has great reviews and currently donates 10% of its proceeds to breast cancer charity — so maybe Kardashian onto something with this Ultimate Bush and we just haven’t caught on yet. 

Lyda Cosgrove is thrilled to contribute to the Culture and Style sections of Her Campus as an intern this fall. Currently a junior at Elon University in North Carolina, she majors in journalism and media analytics with a minor in professional writing studies. This semester, she is studying abroad in Florence, Italy through the Accademia Europea Firenze. With a lifelong passion for storytelling and uncovering fresh angles, Lyda is eager to bring curiosity and creativity to her work. When she’s not writing about the latest pop culture moments or diving into Italy’s rich history during her classes, you’ll find her exploring new coffee shops to find the best cappuccino, taking long walks with friends or unwinding in a yoga class. Back on Elon’s campus, Lyda is an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha, works in the Campus Writing Center and writes and edits for both the Elon Yearbook and the lifestyle magazine, The Edge. She hopes to one day pursue a career in the magazine industry, writing feature and entertainment stories that inspire and connect readers.