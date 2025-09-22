A new athletic brand has emerged to bring sportswear and fashion together, and its name should definitely ring a bell: NikeSKIMS. Yes, this new brand is exactly what you think it is. Two beloved retail companies — Nike and SKIMS — have come together to create a brand designed for women’s fitness. With the slogan “for those who refuse to compromise,” the collection promises to be your go-to for style and comfort whether you’re hitting the gym, headed to a meeting, or doing anything in between.

When the announcement was made back in February that NikeSKIMS was on the way, details about the collab brand were pretty sparse. But finally, on Sept. 22, the NikeSKIMS was unveiled — along with the multiple collections within the brand, the sizing information, and the price ranges. If you’re looking to up your athleticwear game this year, here’s everything you need to know about NikeSKIMS.

NikeSKIMS Release Date

The release date for NikeSkims was moved from spring to fall, with a release date now set for Sept. 26 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. That’s less than a week of waiting to place your order. There will be seven collections within the brand, offering thousands of options for looks. Three collections will be core collections that will be updated each season, and the four remaining collections will be seasonal.

NikeSKIMS Collections

On the brand’s first release date, the three core collections will be up for grabs — Matte, Shine, and Airy — as well as the first seasonal collection, Vintage Seamless. From basics to styles with quick-dry tech, NikeSKIMS will have a range of possible fits for walking down the street, heading to class, or an intense workout. And of course, NikeSKIMS also created a shoppable lookbook ahead of the release to show customers how to style their clothes.

How Much Will NikeSKIMS Cost?

The price range is from $38 (the cost of a sports bra) to $148 (the price of a catsuit). Right now, you can preview the collections and see the prices on the Nike and SKIMS websites.

Where will NikeSKIMS be sold?

NikeSKIMS will be available in flagship stores from both brands in New York and Los Angeles, in addition to online at both brands’ websites.

What athletes will wear NikeSkims?

Even before its official release, athletes have already donned clothes from the brand’s debut line. NikeSKIMS’s debut film, Bodies At Work, featured college athletes from UCLA and USC, Nike athletes like Jordan Chiles and Sha’Carri Richardson, and Kim Kardashian, SKIMS’s co-founder. Time will tell who else will wear NikeSKIMS, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it becomes the go-to for women’s athleisure, worn by everyone.