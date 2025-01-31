The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Thankfully, spring is on the horizon. Any day now, the snow will melt off the trees and the ground, and bright beautiful flowers will bloom. The cold will go away, and the sun will be out for longer. Everything good happens in spring! Every spring, I am always eager to get outside and see the world coming back to life again. Even more exciting is looking forward to all the clothes and accessories I’m planning to wear. If you’re anything like me, trying out new fashion trends boosts your confidence, levels up your style, and is just plain fun. One huge trend for spring 2025 is shoulder bags, and this season, I am looking for the perfect shoulder bag to add to my collection.

This spring, there are so many bag designs coming out from brands like Miu Miu, Coach, Dolce Vita, and Kate Spade, not to mention so many different kinds of bags. Whether you want a shoulder bag for functionality, style, or you just need something to throw your stuff in and go, looking for a perfect shoulder bag shouldn’t be hard. Luckily, I’m here to give you the breakdown for the best shoulder bags you absolutely need this spring.