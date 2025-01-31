Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
shoulder bags spring 2025
Dolce Vita/Coach/America & Beyond
12 Shoulder Bags For Spring 2025 That You Can Dress Up Or Down

Deborah Anthonio

Thankfully, spring is on the horizon. Any day now,  the snow will melt off the trees and the ground, and bright beautiful flowers will bloom. The cold will go away, and the sun will be out for longer. Everything good happens in spring! Every spring, I am always eager to get outside and see the world coming back to life again. Even more exciting is looking forward to all the clothes and accessories I’m planning to wear. If you’re anything like me, trying out new fashion trends boosts your confidence, levels up your style, and is just plain fun. One huge trend for spring 2025 is shoulder bags, and this season, I am looking for the perfect shoulder bag to add to my collection.

This spring, there are so many bag designs coming out from brands like Miu Miu, Coach, Dolce Vita, and Kate Spade, not to mention so many different kinds of bags. Whether you want a shoulder bag for functionality, style, or you just need something to throw your stuff in and go, looking for a perfect shoulder bag shouldn’t be hard. Luckily, I’m here to give you the breakdown for the best shoulder bags you absolutely need this spring. 

Kimchi Blue Bow Bag ($39)
bow shoulder bag
Kimchi Blue

Affordable and cute, this bag’s perfect for a sunny day. Take it on a picnic or to class — the options are truly endless.

America & Beyond Vermilion Butterfly Bloom Shoulder Bag ($99)
red floral shoulder bag
America & Beyond

Add a pop of color to your look with this bright red bag from America & Beyond. The embroidered butterflies add such a beautiful touch to an already-gorgeous bag.

JW PEI Harlee Embroidered Shoulder Bag ($159)
structured shoulder bag
JW PEI

Delicate but gorgeous, this bag from JW PEI stands out no matter what you’re wearing.

Coach Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28 ($295) 
green shoulder bag
Coach

This huge leather bag comes in seven different shades, is made of natural leather, and has a pocket inside. Talk about a perfect bag.

Michael Kors Nolita Small Pebbled Leather Hobo Shoulder Bag ($258)
red shoulder bag
Michael Kors

This bag from Michael Kors screams quiet luxury. Detailed and soft, it’s great for daytime wear and can easily transition to night.

Nine West Designer Charmaine Zipper Shoulder Bag ($69)
floral shoulder bag
Nine West

Looking for a floral bag? This bag from Nine West looks like it’s straight out of a botanical garden.

Dolce Vita Alice Shoulder Bag ($148)
night out shoulder bag
Dolce Vita

With a variety of color options, the Alice Shoulder Bag is simple but effective. With shades like Chocolate Suede and Gold Stella, there are so many potential outfit pairings.

Coach Soho Flap Bag ($395)
pink shoulder bag
Coach

Coach strikes again. This bag is so pretty for a night out, or even just running errands!

STAUD Timmy Floral Beaded Shoulder Bag ($350)
beaded shoulder bag
STAUD

This one’s for the girls that love florals. This bag is so cute for an outfit that celebrates all things spring. 

Vera Bradley Oversized Hobo Shoulder Bag ($120)
vera shoulder bag
Vera Bradley

This bag is for the girl who’s constantly on the go. Not too big, not too small, this bag comes with an inner zip pouch and a bunch of hidden pockets. It’ll have you looking fashionable even on your most regular days.

Vera Bradley Astoria Shoulder Bag ($91)
shoulder bag red
Vera Bradley

Another great Vera Bradley option, this floral red bag would be the ultimate companion for a day at the park or beach. 

Oak & Elk Paris Leather Shoulder Bag ($160)
oversized shoulder bag
Oak & Elk

Not only is this bag made of full-grain leather,  fabric-lined, and complete with an adjustable strap, it’s actually big enough to carry all your stuff. It’s simple enough that you can carry it around campus, but also has a classy look that would be great for a night out. 

