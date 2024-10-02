Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sabrina short n sweet tour outfit ideas
These ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ Outfit Ideas Leave Quite An Impression

Sydney Flaherty

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour started Sept. 23, and I can’t be the only one who already has FOMO. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to her arena tour, just know I’m jealous (I can relate to desperation). In honor of her sixth album, the tour plays all the Short N’ Sweet hits, like “Espresso” and “Taste,” as well as songs from Emails I Can’t Send, like “Feather” and “because i liked a boy,” which means you’ll be singing along all night. And from what I can tell from the many TikTok clips I’ve been bingeing, the songs aren’t the only stars of the night — Carpenter performs “spill the bottle”-style surprise songs, tries out new positions in “Juno,” and serves bedtime chic during “Bed Chem.” Clearly, this is a killer tour, but you might be left wondering the age-old concert question: What do I wear?

I’ll stop you right there. I might not be attending the Short N’ Sweet Tour, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be living vicariously through everyone who attends and planning outfits accordingly. Stop cluelessly digging through your closet and take a look at these outfits from TikTok and Instagram to get the ideas flowing. Trust me, you’ll leave quite an impression.

Try a corset
FIT CHECK FOR NYC #sabrinacarpenter #madisonsquaregarden #shortnsweet #concert

While opening for the Eras Tour this summer, Sabrina was always sporting the cutest corsets, so channel these looks for your own tour outfit. Bonus points for heart cutouts and detailing!

A sparkly cocktail dress
we took 100 #shortnsweettour #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweetoutfit #fitcheck #juno #fyp #openingnight

If you’re looking for a simple and easy fit, try out a cute dress! Look for bright colors, sparkles, or fringe to level it up. This is also a great look for parties or nights out, so you’ll definitely be able to reuse the look.

Wear a jersey

If you want to prove your fandom this fall, don’t reference a song or music video — reference the tour you are literally attending! Sabrina wore a Maple Leafs jersey while in Toronto both in 2023 and 2024, and absolutely stunned. Bonus points if your jersey’s bedazzled.

Emulate a music video
Short n sweet outfit ideas!! #shortnsweet #sabrinacarpenter #sabrinacarpentertour #outfitideas #concertoutfit

Fortunately for literally everyone, Sabrina Carpenter has so many iconic music videos. Why not dress in character for the night? A giant fur coat for “Please Please Please” or a black dress for “Feather” would be the cutest reference!

DIY kiss marks
SHORT N SWEET TOUR FIT CHECK !!!!! GUYS I CANT WAIT 😭😭😭 #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweettour @Sabrina Carpenter

Channel the Short N’ Sweet album cover by literally covering yourself in kiss marks. This is a pretty simple DIY for those of us who love a little unique flare.

Go all blue or pink

The go-to colors of the Short N’ Sweet Tour seem to be baby pink and blue. Go monochromatic, or combine these two colors for a very on-theme outfit.

Monochromatic Espresso
concert ideas <3 #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweettour #sabrinacarpenteroutfits

If you were playing “Espresso” on repeat this whole summer, 1) same 2) you need to wear an all-brown, espresso-themed fit. I don’t make the rules. Monochrome is so trendy and will keep you looking chic all night. Is it that sweet? Yes.

Go coquette
outfit details: dress and boots @windsorstore, bow @Tillys, gloves @Spirit Halloween, tights @Amazon Fashion 🎀🫶🏻✨💌 @Team Sabrina @Sabrina Carpenter #DetroitShortNSweet #ShortnSweetDetroit #shortnsweettour #shortnsweetsabrinacarpenter #shortnsweetconcert #sabrinacarpenter #sabrinacarpentermusic #shortnsweetoutfitideas #shortnsweetoutfit

If you’ve been wondering what to do with all your coquette aesthetic bows and lace, the Short N’ Sweet Tour is the place to sport all of it. You can literally be a princess for the night.

Baby tee & mini skirt combo

If you’re trying to make an outfit from things you can find in your closet, why not grab your cutest baby tee and shortest skirt for the ultimate off-stage Sabrina look?

Blow out your hair
Such a short & sweet routine…get it..short & sweet 🤭💋✨☁️ @Sabrina Carpenter @overnightblowout @BioIonicOfficial @Hairitage by Mindy #hair #hairtok #hairtrend #blowout #hairinspo #hairadvice #hairtips #hairtipsandtricks #hairinspiration #hairstyle #hairtutorial #hairhack #hairvideo #hairtip #sabrinacarpenter

Just like her songs, Sabrina Carpenter’s hair literally always hits. For the show, why not try out her signature blowout style on yourself? You might find a new everyday hair routine.

Statement makeup

Concerts are the perfect places to experiment with cute and bold new makeup looks. Try out a fun eye shadow or new blush! You don’t have to be a makeup artist to totally capture the Short N’ Sweet aesthetic!

Get some merch
Sabrina tour merch and prices! #sabrinacarpenter #shortnsweet #shortnsweettour #sabrinacarpenteredit #merch #swiftie #taylorswift #concert

If all else fails, Sabrina Carpenter has quite possibly the cutest merch I’ve ever seen. Try getting a large T-shirt and wearing it as a dress or pairing a baby tee with micro shorts.

