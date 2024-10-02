These ‘Short N’ Sweet Tour’ Outfit Ideas Leave Quite An Impression

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour started Sept. 23, and I can’t be the only one who already has FOMO. If you were lucky enough to snag tickets to her arena tour, just know I’m jealous (I can relate to desperation). In honor of her sixth album, the tour plays all the Short N’ Sweet hits, like “Espresso” and “Taste,” as well as songs from Emails I Can’t Send, like “Feather” and “because i liked a boy,” which means you’ll be singing along all night. And from what I can tell from the many TikTok clips I’ve been bingeing, the songs aren’t the only stars of the night — Carpenter performs “spill the bottle”-style surprise songs, tries out new positions in “Juno,” and serves bedtime chic during “Bed Chem.” Clearly, this is a killer tour, but you might be left wondering the age-old concert question: What do I wear?

I’ll stop you right there. I might not be attending the Short N’ Sweet Tour, but that doesn’t mean I won’t be living vicariously through everyone who attends and planning outfits accordingly. Stop cluelessly digging through your closet and take a look at these outfits from TikTok and Instagram to get the ideas flowing. Trust me, you’ll leave quite an impression.