Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sephora savings event fall 2024
sephora savings event fall 2024
Sephora Collection/Glamnetic/Summer Fridays
Style > Beauty

Sephora’s Savings Event For 2024 Can Get You Up To 20% Off Your Favorite Products

Sydney Flaherty

If you’re a lover of makeup, good deals, and shopping (who isn’t?), it’s time to lock in — the Sephora Savings Event for fall 2024 starts on Nov. 1. This year, you can skip the long, hectic lines of Black Friday and get all your favorite products before many other stores have even announced their deals. The Sephora Savings Event comes right in time for holiday shopping and is accessible both online or in stores, meaning you won’t be stressing all of December trying to find gifts for family members and friends. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the many savings Sephora has to offer! 

The Sephora Savings Event runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11, so mark your calendars! The savings are only for Beauty Insider members, though — the brand’s loyalty program that’s free to join. This event is tiered, meaning the different levels of Beauty Insider members will have different deals and different sale dates. If that sounds a bit confusing, don’t stress! I’ll explain. 

Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit
Glamnetic
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Summer Fridays

The first round of deals is for Rouge members — it’s early access and runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4. Rouge members will get 20% off and first dibs on select sale items, such as Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kits and Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm (both winners of Her Campus’s College Beauty Awards this year). If you’re not a Rouge member but have a Rouge member friend, this deal can extend to you, too! Rouge members can share the 20% off discount with one friend for one-time use within the Nov. 1 and Nov. 4 sale window. 

The second round of access starts on Nov. 5 and goes through Nov. 11. This round is for VIB members, who will receive 15% off, as well as for Insider members, who will receive 10% off select items. You can use these discounts on items like the viral Sol de Janeiro’s Mini Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist or this Milk Makeup lip tint and cheek blush. And don’t forget about the mini sets, too, like this Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Set — perfect for stocking stuffers! 

Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Set
Laneige

For the full duration of the event, Sephora Collection items will also be 30% off. This means you can try out products like the Wink-It Felt Tip Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner, Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss, or Velour Makeup Powder Puff without breaking the bank! Plus, be sure to keep an eye out for store-exclusive deals and events for chances to get even more savings, or potential gifts with purchases. Throughout the event, shipping will also be free for all Beauty Insider members with no need for a discount code. Talk about a win!

Wink-It Felt Tip Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner
Sephora
Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss
Sephora

If you’ve been hunting for good beauty deals going into this holiday season, look no further. No matter what level of Insider member you are, you’ll be able to stock up on all your faves with Sephora’s Savings Event!  

Sydney Flaherty is the Style Intern for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.