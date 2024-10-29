If you’re a lover of makeup, good deals, and shopping (who isn’t?), it’s time to lock in — the Sephora Savings Event for fall 2024 starts on Nov. 1. This year, you can skip the long, hectic lines of Black Friday and get all your favorite products before many other stores have even announced their deals. The Sephora Savings Event comes right in time for holiday shopping and is accessible both online or in stores, meaning you won’t be stressing all of December trying to find gifts for family members and friends. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the many savings Sephora has to offer!

The Sephora Savings Event runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11, so mark your calendars! The savings are only for Beauty Insider members, though — the brand’s loyalty program that’s free to join. This event is tiered, meaning the different levels of Beauty Insider members will have different deals and different sale dates. If that sounds a bit confusing, don’t stress! I’ll explain.

The first round of deals is for Rouge members — it’s early access and runs from Nov. 1 through Nov. 4. Rouge members will get 20% off and first dibs on select sale items, such as Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kits and Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm (both winners of Her Campus’s College Beauty Awards this year). If you’re not a Rouge member but have a Rouge member friend, this deal can extend to you, too! Rouge members can share the 20% off discount with one friend for one-time use within the Nov. 1 and Nov. 4 sale window.

The second round of access starts on Nov. 5 and goes through Nov. 11. This round is for VIB members, who will receive 15% off, as well as for Insider members, who will receive 10% off select items. You can use these discounts on items like the viral Sol de Janeiro’s Mini Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist or this Milk Makeup lip tint and cheek blush. And don’t forget about the mini sets, too, like this Laneige Midnight Minis Lip Set — perfect for stocking stuffers!

For the full duration of the event, Sephora Collection items will also be 30% off. This means you can try out products like the Wink-It Felt Tip Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner, Outrageous Plump Hydrating Lip Gloss, or Velour Makeup Powder Puff without breaking the bank! Plus, be sure to keep an eye out for store-exclusive deals and events for chances to get even more savings, or potential gifts with purchases. Throughout the event, shipping will also be free for all Beauty Insider members with no need for a discount code. Talk about a win!

If you’ve been hunting for good beauty deals going into this holiday season, look no further. No matter what level of Insider member you are, you’ll be able to stock up on all your faves with Sephora’s Savings Event!