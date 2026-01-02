With the arrival of 2026, Sephora is setting the tone early, giving you another reason to celebrate the new year. What reason is that, exactly? Sephora’s fresh lineup of 2026 birthday gift rewards, for Beauty Insiders of all tiers: Insider, VIB, and Rouge. Much like a new fashion season, a new year calls for a refreshed beauty routine. Whether you’re a minimalist skin care girl, a full glam aficionado, or hair care lover, Sephora’s 2026 rewards cover all the bases.

Sephora’s core lineup of 2026 birthday gifts is officially that girl, spotlighting iconic brands in beauty right now such as Tower 28 Beauty, Dr. Dennis Gross, Dae, and Glossier. The selection caters to any and every beauty need, offering skin-soothing essentials, multi purpose hair care heroes, and cult fave fragrances. Tower 28’s Hypochlorous Acid Spray, Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel pads, and Glossier’s signature You Eau de Parfum are just some of the perk products that Beauty Insiders can expect during their birthday month.

But the perks don’t stop there — especially for the VIB and Rouge members. Alongside getting access to the core gifts, Sephora is also rolling out online exclusive rotating gifts for VIB and Rouge members, from none other than cult fave fragrance brand Jo Malone. Members get access to iconic scents such as Wood Sage & Sea Salt or English Pear & Freesia.

@sephora HBD, Beauty Insiders 🎂 Choose an exclusive set free in store, or online with $25+ purchase. *While supplies last. Ft: @ShayNicoleXO ♬ original sound – sephora

And the surprises are expected to keep coming for the second half of the year, with brands such as K18, Gisou, and Innisfree joining the already stacked birthday lineup, so you’re guaranteed an iconic addition to your routine no matter what time of year you’re celebrating.

Redeeming your birthday gift is as easy as ever. Simply visit any Sephora or Kohl’s location and pick it up in-store, or alternatively, you can redeem it online with a minimum $25 purchase. If none of these products stick out to you, members can also opt to receive 250 Beauty Insider points, which are redeemable at Sephora online and in store, as well as in Sephora at Kohl’s.

Not a Beauty Insider yet? Joining is easy and completely free, so you’ve got no excuses for waiting. Getting a Beauty Insider membership can be done in store, online at Sephora.com, or even using the Sephora app. Not only do members get exclusive access to birthday gifts, but you’ll be the first to know the scoop on perks year-round, including early access to sales, exclusive rewards, and personalized recommendations tailored just for you.

With this star-studded lineup of products that blends everyday essentials and cult favorites, Sephora’s 2026 birthday gifts are the perfect excuse to head to the mall for an extra something special. Whether you’re in search of a timeless scent, a change in your skin care routine, or that perfect finishing touch for your full glam, Sephora’s your go-to.